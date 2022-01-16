Eagles extend Jalen Hurts: How much are QB contracts actually rising in relation to NFL's salary cap?

3 hours ago
  Eagles extend Jalen Hurts: How much are QB contracts actually rising in relation to NFL's salary cap?

jalen-hurts.jpg

Jalen Hurts is nan highest-paid subordinate successful NFL history aft his lucrative hold pinch nan Eagles connected Monday. The prima backmost will gain an mean of $51 cardinal per twelvemonth complete nan life of his $255M deal, which ties him to Philadelphia done 2028.

Hurts resetting nan QB marketplace isn't precisely surprising. He's a 24-year-old MVP campaigner coming disconnected a historical Super Bowl effort, and signal-callers ever bid apical dollar. Just inquire nan Ravens' Lamar Jackson, whose offseason has been headlined by an effort to unafraid his ain grounds payout, either successful aliases extracurricular of Baltimore.

But really overmuch person QBs really accrued successful worth to NFL teams complete nan years? We each cognize that nan apical QB salaries escalate from twelvemonth to year, fundamentally allowing nan adjacent elite 1 to motion to go nan caller proprietor of nan biggest woody ever. (It's why, travel September, Hurts whitethorn good way some nan Bengals' Joe Burrow and Chargers' Justin Herbert successful nan statement race.)

One measurement to trial whether QB deals person really gotten bigger is to measure them successful ray of nan net cap. The headdress tends to emergence each year, truthful which QBs are putting a bigger dent successful their respective teams' payroll?

Here's a look astatine nan apical QB contracts signed successful each of nan past 20 years:

Note: Total statement values and APY (average per-year) values are rounded to nan nearest millionth. Also: The percent-of-salary-cap totals listed beneath incorporated a player's new-money APY. For example, Jalen Hurts' hold won't technically statesman until 2024, aft his rookie statement expires, truthful he'll beryllium importantly cheaper to nan Eagles successful 2023. We are alternatively focusing connected what percent of nan existent headdress he (and different QBs) sorb pinch early yearly earnings.

2023

Jalen Hurts

Eagles

5 years, $255M

$51M

$224.8M

18.9

2022

Aaron Rodgers

Packers

3 years, $151M

$50.3M

$208.2M

24.2

2021

Josh Allen

Bills

6 years, $258M

$43M

$182.5M

23.6

2020

Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs

10 years, $450M

$45M

$198.2M

22.7

2019

Russell Wilson

Seahawks

4 years, $140M

$35M

$188.2M

18.6

2018

Aaron Rodgers

Packers

4 years, $134M

$33.5M

$177.2M

18.9

2017

Matthew Stafford

Lions

5 years, $135M

$27M

$167M

16.2

2016

Andrew Luck

Colts

5 years, $123M

$24.6M

$155.3M

15.8

2015

Russell Wilson

Seahawks

4 years, $87.6M

$21.9M

$143.3M

15.3

2014

Colin Kaepernick

49ers

6 years, $114M

$19M

$133M

14.3

2013

Aaron Rodgers

Packers

5 years, $110M

$22M

$123.6M

17.8

2012

Drew Brees

Saints

5 years, $100M

$20M

$120.6M

16.6

2011

Peyton Manning

Colts

5 years, $90M

$18M

$120.4M

14.9

2010

Tom Brady

Patriots

4 years, $72M

$18M

No cap

N/A

2009

Eli Manning

Giants

6 years, $97.5M

$16.3M

$123M

13.2

2008

Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers

6 years, $88M

$14.7M

$116M

12.6

2007

Tony Romo

Cowboys

6 years, $67.5M

$11.3M

$109M

10.4

2006

Drew Brees

Saints

5 years, $60M

$12M

$102M

11.8

2005Carson Palmer
Bengals6 years, $97M$16.2M$85.5M18.9
2004Peyton Manning
Colts7 years, $98M$14M$80.6M17.4

A fewer cardinal takeaways:

  • If you're genuinely elite, you tin reset nan marketplace aggregate times: Patrick Mahomes took a comparatively team-friendly woody successful retrospect, provided he signed for a afloat decade. But Aaron Rodgers (3), Drew Brees (2), Peyton Manning (2) and Russell Wilson (2) each became nan NFL's best-paid QB much than erstwhile complete nan past 2 decades.
  • Generally speaking, QBs are so much costly than they were a decade ago: Not solely because of per-year payouts but successful narration to nan cap. There are exceptions: nan Colts and Bengals paid a premium for Manning and Carson Palmer, respectively, astatine nan move of nan century, committing 17+ percent of their net headdress to nan QBs. But see this: since 2018, for six consecutive seasons, nan highest-paid QB has accounted for astatine slightest 18.5% of nan cap. Between 2006-2017, nan 12 years prior, not a azygous 1 of nan highest-paid QBs reached that number, and half of them fell beneath 14.5%.
  • The QBs group to travel Hurts' footsteps are group up nicely: This is nan astir obvious, but if Hurts tin attack 19% of nan headdress arsenic nan Eagles look to enactment successful win-now mode aft a Super Bowl bid, guys for illustration Burrow and Herbert shouldn't person overmuch of a problem commanding conscionable arsenic much, if not more. That would perchance widen nan streak of best-paid QBs clearing 20% of nan cap, making it 4 consecutive seasons that has occurred, and perchance mounting a benchmark for each market-resetting negotiations.
