Eagles extend Jalen Hurts: How much are QB contracts actually rising in relation to NFL's salary cap?

Jalen Hurts is nan highest-paid subordinate successful NFL history aft his lucrative hold pinch nan Eagles connected Monday. The prima backmost will gain an mean of $51 cardinal per twelvemonth complete nan life of his $255M deal, which ties him to Philadelphia done 2028.

Hurts resetting nan QB marketplace isn't precisely surprising. He's a 24-year-old MVP campaigner coming disconnected a historical Super Bowl effort, and signal-callers ever bid apical dollar. Just inquire nan Ravens' Lamar Jackson, whose offseason has been headlined by an effort to unafraid his ain grounds payout, either successful aliases extracurricular of Baltimore.

But really overmuch person QBs really accrued successful worth to NFL teams complete nan years? We each cognize that nan apical QB salaries escalate from twelvemonth to year, fundamentally allowing nan adjacent elite 1 to motion to go nan caller proprietor of nan biggest woody ever. (It's why, travel September, Hurts whitethorn good way some nan Bengals' Joe Burrow and Chargers' Justin Herbert successful nan statement race.)

One measurement to trial whether QB deals person really gotten bigger is to measure them successful ray of nan net cap. The headdress tends to emergence each year, truthful which QBs are putting a bigger dent successful their respective teams' payroll?

Here's a look astatine nan apical QB contracts signed successful each of nan past 20 years:

Note: Total statement values and APY (average per-year) values are rounded to nan nearest millionth. Also: The percent-of-salary-cap totals listed beneath incorporated a player's new-money APY. For example, Jalen Hurts' hold won't technically statesman until 2024, aft his rookie statement expires, truthful he'll beryllium importantly cheaper to nan Eagles successful 2023. We are alternatively focusing connected what percent of nan existent headdress he (and different QBs) sorb pinch early yearly earnings.

2023 Jalen Hurts Eagles 5 years, $255M $51M $224.8M 18.9 2022 Aaron Rodgers Packers 3 years, $151M $50.3M $208.2M 24.2 2021 Josh Allen Bills 6 years, $258M $43M $182.5M 23.6 2020 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 10 years, $450M $45M $198.2M 22.7 2019 Russell Wilson Seahawks 4 years, $140M $35M $188.2M 18.6 2018 Aaron Rodgers Packers 4 years, $134M $33.5M $177.2M 18.9 2017 Matthew Stafford Lions 5 years, $135M $27M $167M 16.2 2016 Andrew Luck Colts 5 years, $123M $24.6M $155.3M 15.8 2015 Russell Wilson Seahawks 4 years, $87.6M $21.9M $143.3M 15.3 2014 Colin Kaepernick 49ers 6 years, $114M $19M $133M 14.3 2013 Aaron Rodgers Packers 5 years, $110M $22M $123.6M 17.8 2012 Drew Brees Saints 5 years, $100M $20M $120.6M 16.6 2011 Peyton Manning Colts 5 years, $90M $18M $120.4M 14.9 2010 Tom Brady Patriots 4 years, $72M $18M No cap N/A 2009 Eli Manning Giants 6 years, $97.5M $16.3M $123M 13.2 2008 Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 6 years, $88M $14.7M $116M 12.6 2007 Tony Romo Cowboys 6 years, $67.5M $11.3M $109M 10.4 2006 Drew Brees Saints 5 years, $60M $12M $102M 11.8 2005 Carson Palmer

Bengals 6 years, $97M $16.2M $85.5M 18.9 2004 Peyton Manning

Colts 7 years, $98M $14M $80.6M 17.4

A fewer cardinal takeaways: