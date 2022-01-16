Eagles extend Jalen Hurts: How much are QB contracts actually rising in relation to NFL's salary cap?

Jalen Hurts is nan highest-paid subordinate successful NFL history aft his lucrative hold pinch nan Eagles connected Monday. The prima backmost will gain an mean of $51 cardinal per twelvemonth complete nan life of his $255M deal, which ties him to Philadelphia done 2028.
Hurts resetting nan QB marketplace isn't precisely surprising. He's a 24-year-old MVP campaigner coming disconnected a historical Super Bowl effort, and signal-callers ever bid apical dollar. Just inquire nan Ravens' Lamar Jackson, whose offseason has been headlined by an effort to unafraid his ain grounds payout, either successful aliases extracurricular of Baltimore.
But really overmuch person QBs really accrued successful worth to NFL teams complete nan years? We each cognize that nan apical QB salaries escalate from twelvemonth to year, fundamentally allowing nan adjacent elite 1 to motion to go nan caller proprietor of nan biggest woody ever. (It's why, travel September, Hurts whitethorn good way some nan Bengals' Joe Burrow and Chargers' Justin Herbert successful nan statement race.)
One measurement to trial whether QB deals person really gotten bigger is to measure them successful ray of nan net cap. The headdress tends to emergence each year, truthful which QBs are putting a bigger dent successful their respective teams' payroll?
Here's a look astatine nan apical QB contracts signed successful each of nan past 20 years:
Note: Total statement values and APY (average per-year) values are rounded to nan nearest millionth. Also: The percent-of-salary-cap totals listed beneath incorporated a player's new-money APY. For example, Jalen Hurts' hold won't technically statesman until 2024, aft his rookie statement expires, truthful he'll beryllium importantly cheaper to nan Eagles successful 2023. We are alternatively focusing connected what percent of nan existent headdress he (and different QBs) sorb pinch early yearly earnings.
2023
Jalen Hurts
Eagles
5 years, $255M
$51M
$224.8M
18.9
2022
Aaron Rodgers
Packers
3 years, $151M
$50.3M
$208.2M
24.2
2021
Josh Allen
Bills
6 years, $258M
$43M
$182.5M
23.6
2020
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs
10 years, $450M
$45M
$198.2M
22.7
2019
Russell Wilson
Seahawks
4 years, $140M
$35M
$188.2M
18.6
2018
Aaron Rodgers
Packers
4 years, $134M
$33.5M
$177.2M
18.9
2017
Matthew Stafford
Lions
5 years, $135M
$27M
$167M
16.2
2016
Andrew Luck
Colts
5 years, $123M
$24.6M
$155.3M
15.8
2015
Russell Wilson
Seahawks
4 years, $87.6M
$21.9M
$143.3M
15.3
2014
Colin Kaepernick
49ers
6 years, $114M
$19M
$133M
14.3
2013
Aaron Rodgers
Packers
5 years, $110M
$22M
$123.6M
17.8
2012
Drew Brees
Saints
5 years, $100M
$20M
$120.6M
16.6
2011
Peyton Manning
Colts
5 years, $90M
$18M
$120.4M
14.9
2010
Tom Brady
Patriots
4 years, $72M
$18M
No cap
N/A
2009
Eli Manning
Giants
6 years, $97.5M
$16.3M
$123M
13.2
2008
Ben Roethlisberger
Steelers
6 years, $88M
$14.7M
$116M
12.6
2007
Tony Romo
Cowboys
6 years, $67.5M
$11.3M
$109M
10.4
2006
Drew Brees
Saints
5 years, $60M
$12M
$102M
11.8
|2005
|Carson Palmer
|Bengals
|6 years, $97M
|$16.2M
|$85.5M
|18.9
|2004
|Peyton Manning
|Colts
|7 years, $98M
|$14M
|$80.6M
|17.4
A fewer cardinal takeaways:
- If you're genuinely elite, you tin reset nan marketplace aggregate times: Patrick Mahomes took a comparatively team-friendly woody successful retrospect, provided he signed for a afloat decade. But Aaron Rodgers (3), Drew Brees (2), Peyton Manning (2) and Russell Wilson (2) each became nan NFL's best-paid QB much than erstwhile complete nan past 2 decades.
- Generally speaking, QBs are so much costly than they were a decade ago: Not solely because of per-year payouts but successful narration to nan cap. There are exceptions: nan Colts and Bengals paid a premium for Manning and Carson Palmer, respectively, astatine nan move of nan century, committing 17+ percent of their net headdress to nan QBs. But see this: since 2018, for six consecutive seasons, nan highest-paid QB has accounted for astatine slightest 18.5% of nan cap. Between 2006-2017, nan 12 years prior, not a azygous 1 of nan highest-paid QBs reached that number, and half of them fell beneath 14.5%.
- The QBs group to travel Hurts' footsteps are group up nicely: This is nan astir obvious, but if Hurts tin attack 19% of nan headdress arsenic nan Eagles look to enactment successful win-now mode aft a Super Bowl bid, guys for illustration Burrow and Herbert shouldn't person overmuch of a problem commanding conscionable arsenic much, if not more. That would perchance widen nan streak of best-paid QBs clearing 20% of nan cap, making it 4 consecutive seasons that has occurred, and perchance mounting a benchmark for each market-resetting negotiations.