Eagles founding member dies at 77

Eagles laminitis personnel and Take It to nan Limit vocalist Randy Meisner has died aged 77, his set announced.

The bassist died of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary illness connected Wednesday nighttime successful Los Angeles, nan Eagles said successful a statement.

The legendary stone set said Randy was an "integral part" of nan Eagles and "instrumental successful nan early occurrence of nan band.

"His vocal scope was astonishing, arsenic is evident connected his signature ballad, Take It to nan Limit," they added.

Meisner, who added precocious harmonies to specified favourites arsenic Take It Easy and The Best of My Love joined Don Felder, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon successful nan early 1970s to shape 1 of nan astir celebrated acts successful history.

Evolving from state stone to difficult rock, nan Eagles turned retired a tally of deed singles and albums complete nan adjacent decade, starting pinch Take It Easy and continuing pinch Desperado and Hotel California among others.

Led by singer-songwriters Henley and Frey, nan Eagles were initially branded arsenic "mellow" and "easy listening".

But by their 3rd album, nan 1974 merchandise On nan Border, they had added a stone guitarist, Felder, and were turning distant from state and bluegrass.

Leadon, an old-fashioned bluegrass picker, was unhappy pinch nan caller sound and near aft nan 1975 medium One of These Nights.

Meisner stayed connected done nan 1976 merchandise of Hotel California, nan band's astir acclaimed record, but was gone soon after. His departure came soon aft nan signaling of nan opus he co-wrote and was champion known for, Take It to nan Limit.

The bassist had endured galore afflictions successful caller years and individual calamity successful 2016 erstwhile his wife, Lana Rae Meisner, accidentally changeable and killed herself.

Meisner had been diagnosed pinch bipolar upset and had terrible issues pinch alcohol, according to tribunal records and comments made during a 2015 proceeding successful which a judge ordered Meisner to person changeless aesculapian care.

He had been sick and homesick during nan Hotel California circuit (his first matrimony was breaking up). His objections during a Knoxville, Tennessee performance successful nan summertime of 1977 truthful angered Frey that nan 2 based on backstage and Meisner near soon after.

As a solo artist, Meisner had hits pinch Hearts On Fire and Deep Inside My Heart.