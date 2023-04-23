Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman back Quez Watkins after adding WR

Sirianni and Roseman backmost Watkins aft adding different receiver primitively appeared connected NBC Sports Philadelphia

When nan Eagles added free supplier wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus earlier this week, nan first astir thought group had was this:

What does it mean for Quez Watkins?

Because Watkins had a down play successful 2022. No uncertainty astir it. While his opportunities dwindled aft nan summation of A.J. Brown, which pushed him down nan extent floor plan to No. 3, Watkins intelligibly didn’t make capable of nan opportunities he did get. He dealt pinch an wounded and made mistakes passim nan season, capping it disconnected pinch a costly driblet successful nan Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss.

Watkins took ownership of each those mistakes but they still happened. And erstwhile nan Eagles adhd a receiver who has mostly played successful nan slot, nan position Watkins mans successful nan Eagles’ offense, it’s adjacent to wonder.

But, astatine slightest publicly, nan Eagles threw their support down Watkins connected Thursday.

“We've conscionable added extent to nan group,” caput coach Nick Sirianni said. “We person a batch of assurance successful Quez, and I cognize he's going to travel back. I cognize he's hungry. He's determined. He feels for illustration he didn't person his champion season. Now, he didn't get nan opportunities -- we've talked astir this. He didn't get nan opportunities that he had successful nan past, and truthful it's conscionable taking advantage of nan opportunities that he has.

“But Quez is our No. 3 receiver. There will beryllium title for it conscionable for illustration location was erstwhile Zach [Pascal] was present for different roles wrong that. But we're excited astir Quez. I'm really excited pinch our caller addition.”

Zaccheaus is undersized but nan South Jersey autochthonal and St. Joseph’s Prep merchandise is coming disconnected his champion play successful nan NFL. He had 40 catches for 533 yards and 3 touchdowns pinch nan Falcons successful 2022. Watkins had a 647-yard play successful 2021 but his numbers dipped pinch his opportunity past season.

And now Watkins, 24, is entering nan last twelvemonth of his statement arsenic a sixth-round prime and has a headdress deed of $2.785 cardinal successful 2023.

After Sirianni gave his answer, wide head Howie Roseman hopped in.

“Can I adhd thing that you said to me?” Roseman said, addressing Sirianni. “And I'm conscionable going to opportunity your words because I deliberation they're important. You walk a tremendous magnitude of clip trying to amended nan offense, which I appreciate, and looking astatine tape, and you've travel successful to maine aggregate times and talked astir -- cipher is down connected Quez Watkins successful this building.

“We're excited astir him and nan accomplishment group that he has. I'm not saying this to beryllium combative successful immoderate way, but astatine nan extremity of nan time he's besides played outside. A batch of nan guys that we have, and you've talked astir this pinch our unit erstwhile we're talking astir it, guys tin multi-align. Guys tin play wrong and out. I deliberation that's 1 of nan benefits of nan group that we have.”

There are 2 ways to look astatine Roseman’s comments. One, he’s being honest. The Eagles still deliberation an atrocious batch of Watkins and expect him to beryllium their 3rd receiver successful 2022. Or, two, he’s talking him up for a reason. Trading Watkins would prevention nan Eagles complete $2.7 cardinal successful headdress space. If nan Eagles for illustration Zaccheus and usage a draught prime connected a receiver, that’s not retired of nan question.

But for now, Watkins is nan Eagles’ No. 3 receiver and he has plentifulness of ability. The erstwhile sixth-round prime had 647 yards receiving successful 2021 and has nan type of game-breaking velocity nan Eagles really worth successful their offense.

Does he request to beryllium amended successful 2023? No doubt. But for now, it seems for illustration nan Eagles are readying connected giving him that chance.

