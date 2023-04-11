Easter arrests in Cape Town increase compared to last year

“Among nan calls received were 211 incidents of assault, 33 home unit cases, 54 centrifugal conveyance accidents and 21 pedestrian conveyance accidents,” nan metropolis said connected Tuesday.

“By comparison successful 2022, unit recorded 159 assaults, 37 home unit incidents, 37 centrifugal conveyance accidents and 24 pedestrian conveyance accidents.”

Mayoral committee personnel for information and information JP Smith said nan figures said to greater vigilance connected nan portion of metropolis rule enforcement officers.

“What’s affirmative is that galore of our statistical indicators are reliant connected proactive enforcement, truthful nan summation successful arrests week-on-week, but besides compared to nan week of Easter past year, speaks to nan efforts of our unit erstwhile galore of america were enjoying immoderate downtime,” Smith said.

TimesLIVE