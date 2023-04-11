Easter arrests in Cape Town increase compared to last year

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Easter arrests in Cape Town increase compared to last year

“Among nan calls received were 211 incidents of assault, 33 home unit cases, 54 centrifugal conveyance accidents and 21 pedestrian conveyance accidents,” nan metropolis said connected Tuesday.

“By comparison successful 2022, unit recorded 159 assaults, 37 home unit incidents, 37 centrifugal conveyance accidents and 24 pedestrian conveyance accidents.”

Mayoral committee personnel for information and information JP Smith said nan figures said to greater vigilance connected nan portion of metropolis rule enforcement officers.

“What’s affirmative is that galore of our statistical indicators are reliant connected proactive enforcement, truthful nan summation successful arrests week-on-week, but besides compared to nan week of Easter past year, speaks to nan efforts of our unit erstwhile galore of america were enjoying immoderate downtime,” Smith said.

TimesLIVE

More
Source Sowetanlive

Related Article

Armenia, Azerbaijan say troops killed in border shootout

Armenia, Azerbaijan say troops killed in border shootout

32 minutes ago
Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

36 minutes ago
Pakistan criticises India’s move to host G20 meeting in Srinagar

Pakistan criticises India’s move to host G20 meeting in Srinagar

36 minutes ago
Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6

Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6

1 hour ago
Cambodia deports 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

Cambodia deports 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

1 hour ago
‘The truck flew past me, then I heard the bangs and crashes’: KZN road carnage survivor

‘The truck flew past me, then I heard the bangs and crashes’: KZN road carnage survivor

1 hour ago

Popular Article

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

22 hours ago
Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

22 hours ago
Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

13 hours ago
Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

13 hours ago
Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.