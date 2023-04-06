Easter long weekend: Opening hours Coles Woolworths Aldi Kmart Westfield Dan Murphys Bunnings

Many retailers crossed nan state will beryllium closing their doors crossed nan upcoming four-day Easter agelong weekend, betwixt Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10, presenting imaginable challenges for last-minute shoppers who find themselves connected nan hunt for supplies.
With Passover besides spanning April 5 to April 13 and Ramadan from March 22 to April 21, this clip of twelvemonth is often a engaged play for galore Aussies.
Losing way of which stores are trading and which aren't tin beryllium rather easy; publication connected for a speedy run-down of erstwhile Australia's awesome retailers will beryllium unfastened this Easter.
Coles will beryllium closed successful each states/territories connected Good Friday isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards
Coles
Good Friday: closed successful each states/territories isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open.
Easter Saturday: open.
Easter Sunday: unfastened successful each states/territories isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open.
Easter Monday: unfastened successful each states/territories isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open.
Woolworths
Woolworths will beryllium unfastened Easter Saturday, pinch astir Metro stores unfastened successful VIC, NSW, ACT and QLD. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
Good Friday: closed.
Easter Saturday: open, besides astir Metro stores unfastened successful VIC, NSW, ACT and QLD.
Easter Sunday:
VIC: unfastened isolated from Moama
NSW and ACT: astir stores closed
QLD: open
WA: unfastened isolated from Esperance
SA: Rundle Mall and location stores open, Adelaide Metropolitan Millicient closed
NT: open
TAS: open
Easter Monday: open, besides astir Metro stores unfastened successful VIC, NSW and ACT. In SA, Rundle Mall and location stores open, Adelaide Metropolitan and Millicent are closed.
Aldi
Aldi stores closed connected Good Friday but unfastened different days of nan Easter agelong weekend. Picture: NCA NewsWire
Good Friday: closed.
Easter Saturday: open.
Easter Sunday: unfastened successful VIC and WA, selected stores unfastened successful different states/territories.
Easter Monday: unfastened successful each states/territories isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open.
IGA
IGA: prime stores unfastened successful NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and WA, stores whitethorn beryllium taxable to different opening hours
Good Friday: prime stores unfastened successful NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and WA, stores whitethorn beryllium taxable to different opening hours
Easter Saturday: open
Easter Sunday: open
Easter Monday: open
Kmart
Kmart will beryllium closed Good Friday but unfastened nan remainder of nan Easter agelong weekend. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin
Good Friday: closed.
Easter Saturday: open.
Easter Sunday: unfastened successful each states/territories isolated from SA and NSW, wherever prime stores will beryllium open. Esperance successful WA will beryllium closed.
Easter Monday: unfastened successful each states/territories isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open. Esperance successful WA will beryllium closed.
Dan Murphy's
Dan Murphy's will beryllium closed Good Friday but unfastened different days of nan agelong weekend. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
Good Friday: closed.
Easter Saturday: open, immoderate pinch reduced hours.
Easter Sunday: selected stores will beryllium open.
Easter Monday: open, immoderate pinch reduced hours.
BWS
Selected BWS stores will beryllium unfastened connected Good Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steven Saphore
Good Friday: immense mostly closed, selected stores will beryllium open.
Easter Saturday: open, immoderate pinch reduced hours.
Easter Sunday: selected stores will beryllium open.
Easter Monday: open, immoderate pinch reduced hours.
Bunnings
Bunnings is closed Good Friday only. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
Good Friday: closed.
Easter Saturday: open.
Easter Sunday: open, immoderate NSW stores closed.
Easter Monday: open.
Westfield
Certain Westfield stores will beryllium unfastened connected Good Friday and unfastened crossed nan remainder of nan weekend. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
Good Friday: each closed isolated from prime stores successful WA. In WA Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City will beryllium closed.
Easter Saturday:
VIC: Westfield Airport West, Fountain Gate, Geelong, Knox, Plenty Valley and Southland will waste and acquisition from 9am-5pm. Westfield Doncaster will waste and acquisition from 9am-6pm.
NSW and ACT: Westfield Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, Kotara, Tuggerah, and Warringah will waste and acquisition from 9am-5pm. Westfield Burwood, Chatswood, Miranda and Parramatta will waste and acquisition from 9am-6pm. Westfield Bondi Junction and Hurstville will waste and acquisition from 9.30am-6pm. Westfield Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will waste and acquisition from 9.30am-7pm. Westfield Woden and Belconnen will waste and acquisition from 9am-5pm.
QLD: unfastened 9am-5pm.
WA: Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City will waste and acquisition from 9am-5pm.
SA: unfastened 9am-5pm.
Easter Sunday:
VIC: unfastened 10am-5pm.
NSW and ACT: Westfield Tuggerah will waste and acquisition from 10am-5pm. Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Kotara, Chatswood, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Hurstville, Liverpool, Miranda, Mt Druitt, Parramatta, Penrith, Sydney, Sydney Central Plaza and Warringah will beryllium closed. Westfield Woden and Belconnen will waste and acquisition from 10am-4pm.
QLD: Westfield North Lakes, Mt Gravatt, Carindale and Chermside will waste and acquisition from 10am-5pm. Westfield Coomera and Helensvale will waste and acquisition from 10am-4pm.
WA: Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City will waste and acquisition from 11am-5pm.
SA: closed.
Easter Monday:
VIC: unfastened 10am-5pm.
NSW and ACT: Westfield Kotara will waste and acquisition from 10am-4pm. Westfield Tuggerah, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith and Warringah will waste and acquisition from 10am-5pm. Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda, and Parramatta will waste and acquisition from 10am-6pm. Westfield Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will waste and acquisition from 10am-7pm. Westfield Woden and Belconnen will waste and acquisition from 10am-4pm.
QLD: Westfield North Lakes, Mt Gravatt, Carindale and Chermside will waste and acquisition from 10am-5pm. Westfield Coomera and Helensvale will waste and acquisition from 10am-4pm.
WA: Westfield Booragoon, Innaloo and Whitford City will waste and acquisition from 11am-5pm. Westfield Carousel will waste and acquisition from 8am-6pm.
SA: closed.