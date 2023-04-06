Easter long weekend: Opening hours Coles Woolworths Aldi Kmart Westfield Dan Murphys Bunnings

Many retailers crossed nan state will beryllium closing their doors crossed nan upcoming four-day Easter agelong weekend, betwixt Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10, presenting imaginable challenges for last-minute shoppers who find themselves connected nan hunt for supplies.

With Passover besides spanning April 5 to April 13 and Ramadan from March 22 to April 21, this clip of twelvemonth is often a engaged play for galore Aussies.

Losing way of which stores are trading and which aren't tin beryllium rather easy; publication connected for a speedy run-down of erstwhile Australia's awesome retailers will beryllium unfastened this Easter.

Coles will beryllium closed successful each states/territories connected Good Friday isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

Coles

Good Friday: closed successful each states/territories isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open.

Easter Saturday: open.

Easter Sunday: unfastened successful each states/territories isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open.

Easter Monday: unfastened successful each states/territories isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open.

Woolworths

Woolworths will beryllium unfastened Easter Saturday, pinch astir Metro stores unfastened successful VIC, NSW, ACT and QLD. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

Good Friday: closed.

Easter Saturday: open, besides astir Metro stores unfastened successful VIC, NSW, ACT and QLD.

Easter Sunday:

VIC: unfastened isolated from Moama

NSW and ACT: astir stores closed

QLD: open

WA: unfastened isolated from Esperance

SA: Rundle Mall and location stores open, Adelaide Metropolitan Millicient closed

NT: open

TAS: open

Easter Monday: open, besides astir Metro stores unfastened successful VIC, NSW and ACT. In SA, Rundle Mall and location stores open, Adelaide Metropolitan and Millicent are closed.

Aldi

Aldi stores closed connected Good Friday but unfastened different days of nan Easter agelong weekend. Picture: NCA NewsWire

Good Friday: closed.

Easter Saturday: open.

Easter Sunday: unfastened successful VIC and WA, selected stores unfastened successful different states/territories.

Easter Monday: unfastened successful each states/territories isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open.

IGA

IGA: prime stores unfastened successful NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and WA, stores whitethorn beryllium taxable to different opening hours

Good Friday: prime stores unfastened successful NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and WA, stores whitethorn beryllium taxable to different opening hours

Easter Saturday: open

Easter Sunday: open

Easter Monday: open

Kmart

Kmart will beryllium closed Good Friday but unfastened nan remainder of nan Easter agelong weekend. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin

Good Friday: closed.

Easter Saturday: open.

Easter Sunday: unfastened successful each states/territories isolated from SA and NSW, wherever prime stores will beryllium open. Esperance successful WA will beryllium closed.

Easter Monday: unfastened successful each states/territories isolated from SA, wherever prime stores will beryllium open. Esperance successful WA will beryllium closed.

Dan Murphy's

Dan Murphy's will beryllium closed Good Friday but unfastened different days of nan agelong weekend. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Good Friday: closed.

Easter Saturday: open, immoderate pinch reduced hours.

Easter Sunday: selected stores will beryllium open.

Easter Monday: open, immoderate pinch reduced hours.

BWS

Selected BWS stores will beryllium unfastened connected Good Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steven Saphore

Good Friday: immense mostly closed, selected stores will beryllium open.

Easter Saturday: open, immoderate pinch reduced hours.

Easter Sunday: selected stores will beryllium open.

Easter Monday: open, immoderate pinch reduced hours.

Bunnings

Bunnings is closed Good Friday only. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Good Friday: closed.

Easter Saturday: open.

Easter Sunday: open, immoderate NSW stores closed.

Easter Monday: open.

Westfield

Certain Westfield stores will beryllium unfastened connected Good Friday and unfastened crossed nan remainder of nan weekend. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

Good Friday: each closed isolated from prime stores successful WA. In WA Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City will beryllium closed.

Easter Saturday:

VIC: Westfield Airport West, Fountain Gate, Geelong, Knox, Plenty Valley and Southland will waste and acquisition from 9am-5pm. Westfield Doncaster will waste and acquisition from 9am-6pm.

NSW and ACT: Westfield Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, Kotara, Tuggerah, and Warringah will waste and acquisition from 9am-5pm. Westfield Burwood, Chatswood, Miranda and Parramatta will waste and acquisition from 9am-6pm. Westfield Bondi Junction and Hurstville will waste and acquisition from 9.30am-6pm. Westfield Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will waste and acquisition from 9.30am-7pm. Westfield Woden and Belconnen will waste and acquisition from 9am-5pm.

QLD: unfastened 9am-5pm.

WA: Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City will waste and acquisition from 9am-5pm.

SA: unfastened 9am-5pm.

Easter Sunday:

VIC: unfastened 10am-5pm.

NSW and ACT: Westfield Tuggerah will waste and acquisition from 10am-5pm. Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Kotara, Chatswood, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Hurstville, Liverpool, Miranda, Mt Druitt, Parramatta, Penrith, Sydney, Sydney Central Plaza and Warringah will beryllium closed. Westfield Woden and Belconnen will waste and acquisition from 10am-4pm.

QLD: Westfield North Lakes, Mt Gravatt, Carindale and Chermside will waste and acquisition from 10am-5pm. Westfield Coomera and Helensvale will waste and acquisition from 10am-4pm.

WA: Westfield Booragoon, Carousel, Innaloo and Whitford City will waste and acquisition from 11am-5pm.

SA: closed.

Easter Monday:

VIC: unfastened 10am-5pm.

NSW and ACT: Westfield Kotara will waste and acquisition from 10am-4pm. Westfield Tuggerah, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith and Warringah will waste and acquisition from 10am-5pm. Westfield Bondi Junction, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda, and Parramatta will waste and acquisition from 10am-6pm. Westfield Sydney and Sydney Central Plaza will waste and acquisition from 10am-7pm. Westfield Woden and Belconnen will waste and acquisition from 10am-4pm.

QLD: Westfield North Lakes, Mt Gravatt, Carindale and Chermside will waste and acquisition from 10am-5pm. Westfield Coomera and Helensvale will waste and acquisition from 10am-4pm.

WA: Westfield Booragoon, Innaloo and Whitford City will waste and acquisition from 11am-5pm. Westfield Carousel will waste and acquisition from 8am-6pm.

SA: closed.