This Easy Chicken Club Salad Recipe is simply a delicious twist connected nan favourite layered nine sandwich. Made of tender chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and truthful overmuch more! It is ever a favorite!

I perfectly adore a awesome nine sandwich; this fresh, delicious twist connected that sandwich is an all-time favorite! I emotion that it makes a awesome make-ahead repast that I tin repast prep successful advance, and past we tin bask for a speedy luncheon aliases supper!

You tin wholly customize this Club Salad to see tender chicken, ham aliases turkey, crispy bacon, cool cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, creamy quartered boiled eggs, and moreover your favourite food and avocados. This is nan clip to see what you emotion astir successful your nine sandwich and person fun!

How to Make Chicken Club Salad Recipe

Ingredients

Like a classical nine sandwich, this crockery includes nan essentials. But it besides includes different ingredients allowing you to afloat customize your nine crockery to your individual tastes and what ingredients you person connected hand.

– I for illustration to usage a outpouring operation successful this crockery recipe. You tin besides usage chopped romaine lettuce aliases your favourite lettuce greens. Chicken – You tin usage chickenhearted prepared nevertheless you for illustration it best! I’ll usage it successful galore ways, depending connected what I have. I’ll often usage leftover grilled chicken, baked chicken, aliases chickenhearted I’ve prepared successful my Instant Pot aliases slow cooker. You tin besides usage rotisserie chickenhearted if you’d like!

What Dressing Do You Use connected a Chicken Club Salad

Easy answer? Use your favorite! There are nary typical rules astir it astatine my house. Sometimes we emotion to usage balsamic vinaigrette if we want nan crockery to beryllium a spot lighter. Other times we emotion to usage my homemade buttermilk ranch dressing. My rosemary ranch dressing is besides so, truthful scrumptious!

How to Serve Chicken Club Salad

It is beautiful to service connected a ample platter aliases to shop successful individual Mason jars successful nan refrigerator arsenic repast prep for a grab-and-go meal.

Frequently Asked Questions

How agelong does nine crockery support successful nan refrigerator? Stored decently successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan refrigerator, nine crockery will past 1 to 3 days. How do you combine nine crockery successful Mason jars for repast prep? Use a clean, wide-mouth Mason jar. Add nan dressing to nan bottommost of nan jar (or clasp nan dressing to service arsenic you eat nan salad), past adhd nan crockery ingredients successful layers. Screw nan lid tightly onto nan Mason jar and shop them successful nan refrigerator for 1 to 3 days.

Easy Salad Dressings

Here’s my Easy Chicken Club Salad recipe. I dream you emotion it arsenic overmuch arsenic my family does!

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Total Time: 10 minutes minutes Servings: 6 ▢ 6 cups salad greens

▢ 3 medium chicken breasts , cooked, cooled and sliced aliases rotisserie chicken

, ▢ 6 slices bacon , cooked, cooled and chopped

, ▢ 1 pint grape tomatoes , halved

, ▢ 4 large hard boiled eggs , quartered

, ▢ 1 large cucumber , peeled and chopped

, ▢ 1/2 cup shredded cheese

▢ 4 slices ham aliases turkey , stacked, rolled and sliced Layer crockery greens onto a ample platter. Arrange chickenhearted successful nan halfway connected apical of nan crockery greens. Then put rows of nan remaining ingredients connected apical of nan crockery greens. Serve pinch your favourite dressing. If you are not utilizing pre-cooked chickenhearted and bacon: Line a baking expanse pinch foil aliases parchment insubstantial and preheat nan oven to 400º F. Set a ligament rack connected nan baking expanse and spray pinch nonstick cooking spray aliases oliva oil.

Arrange nan bacon slices connected 1 half of nan ligament rack lined baking expanse and nan chickenhearted bosom connected nan different half.

Bake until nan chickenhearted reaches an soul somesthesia of 165º F erstwhile checked pinch a soul nutrient thermometer, astir 40 minutes. Calories: 372kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 39g | Fat: 21g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 230mg | Sodium: 613mg | Potassium: 883mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 1415IU | Vitamin C: 22.9mg | Calcium: 89mg | Iron: 1.7mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

