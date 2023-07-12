Easy Homemade Cherry Pie Recipe

This easy homemade Cherry Pie look is made pinch a delicious homemade cherry pastry filling and a buttery pastry crust. Use fresh, frozen, aliases canned cherries to bask cherry pastry year-round.

I person shared truthful galore of my favourite pastry recipes that I emotion to make passim nan year, for illustration my Key Lime Pie, Coconut Cream Pie, and my sister-in-law’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie. They are delicious immoderate clip that you service them! Now adhd this easy homemade Cherry Pie to nan database of different favorites you’ll move to repeatedly!

This Cherry Pie is ever a stunning dessert featuring a food pastry crust pinch a flaky lattice pastry crust topping. The agleam homemade cherry pastry filling peeks done nan lattice topping and tin beryllium made utilizing either fresh, frozen, aliases canned cherries.

How to Make Homemade Cherry Pie Recipe

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

Pie Crust Recipe – I usage my Grandmother’s pastry crust recipe. It makes a cleanable pastry crust each time! You’ll want to double nan look for a bottommost crust and a apical crust. You tin besides substitute pinch your favourite store-bought pastry crust if needed.

Sugar – granulated

– granulated Cornstarch – to thicken nan juices of nan cherries for nan cherry pastry filling

– to thicken nan juices of nan cherries for nan cherry pastry filling Salt – conscionable a spot to equilibrium nan flavors

– conscionable a spot to equilibrium nan flavors Butter – I chiefly usage salted butter, but you tin besides usage unsalted.

– I chiefly usage salted butter, but you tin besides usage unsalted. Cherries – I emotion to usage caller pitted cherries erstwhile they are successful season, but you tin besides usage stiff and thawed pitted cherries aliases moreover canned cherries to make this pastry a year-round favorite!

– I emotion to usage caller pitted cherries erstwhile they are successful season, but you tin besides usage stiff and thawed pitted cherries aliases moreover canned cherries to make this pastry a year-round favorite! Vanilla extract – Use a high-quality vanilla extract. I emotion to usage my homemade. You tin besides substitute pinch almond extract!

Egg white (optional) – for brushing nan lattice crust

(optional) – for brushing nan lattice crust Coarse sugar (optional) – for sprinkling connected apical of nan ovum achromatic brushed lattice topping

What Kind of Cherries to Use successful Cherry Pie Tart cherries are traditionally utilized successful making cherry pastry alternatively than saccharine cherries. But some tart and saccharine cherries will activity successful this recipe.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prep. Preheat nan oven to 400º F. Remove 1 pastry mixed from nan refrigerator and spot it onto a lightly floured surface. Roll nan mixed into a 12-inch circle. Place into a 9-inch pastry plate. Use a crisp paring weapon and trim distant immoderate crust that overhangs beyond nan articulator of nan pastry plate. Set aside.

Make nan Cherry Pie Filling. Add nan sugar, cornstarch, salt, butter, citrus juice, and cherries to a ample saucepan group complete mean heat. Stir often arsenic nan cherry pastry filling cooks and thickens. Remove from heat, operation successful nan vanilla extract, and let to cool slightly.

Add nan Cherry Pie Filling. Pour nan cherry pastry filling into nan unbaked pastry crust.

Top pinch Lattice Pie Crust topping. Remove nan 2nd pastry mixed from nan refrigerator and spot it connected a lightly floured surface. Roll nan mixed into astir a 12-inch circle. Using a crisp weapon aliases pastry wheel, trim nan mixed into astir 16 evenly sized strips. Place half of nan strips vertically connected apical of nan pastry and past nan remaining half horizontally connected apical of nan pie. Brush pinch ovum achromatic and sprinkle pinch coarse sugar, if desired.

Bake. Bake until aureate brown, astir 50 – 55 minutes.

Rest and serve. Remove from nan oven and let nan pastry to remainder for 15 minutes earlier slicing and serving.

Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions

To Make ahead:

Unbaked: The pastry crusts and nan cherry pastry filling tin beryllium made a fewer days earlier use. Store successful nan refrigerator until fresh to use.

The pastry crusts and nan cherry pastry filling tin beryllium made a fewer days earlier use. Store successful nan refrigerator until fresh to use. Baked: Wrap good pinch wrap and shop successful nan refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

To freeze: Bake successful a freezer-safe pastry sheet and cool. Cover it good pinch freezer-safe wrap and shop it successful nan freezer for up to 3 months. Alternately, frost nan pastry mixed and nan cherry pastry filling separately. Thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you make a cherry pastry without a lattice top? Yes! Roll nan 2nd pastry mixed into astir a 12-inch circle and spot it connected apical of nan cherry pie. Crimp nan bottommost and apical pastry mixed edges together to seal nan crusts. Then, utilizing a crisp knife, trim 4 slits connected nan apical of nan pastry mixed to let nan steam to flight arsenic nan pastry bakes. Should you pre-bake nan bottommost crust earlier filling it? You can, but I do not. If you do, beryllium judge to spot a portion of parchment insubstantial connected apical of nan pastry mixed and past capable it pinch pastry weights aliases dried beans truthful that nan pastry crust does not bubble up arsenic it bakes. Can you adhd spices to your cherry pie? You can, but I mostly do not. Some ideas for further flavorings see crushed cinnamon, crushed nutmeg, crushed ginger, aliases crushed clove. Can you adhd almond extract to your cherry pastry filling? Yes! You tin switch each of nan vanilla extract pinch almond extract aliases you tin usage 1/2 vanilla extract and 1/2 almond extract for unthinkable cherry-almond flavor!

More Fruit Desserts

Here’s my Easy Homemade Cherry Pie Recipe. I dream you bask it!

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 50 minutes minutes Total Time: 1 hour hour 5 minutes minutes Servings: 12 ▢ 2 unbaked pie crust recipe

▢ 1 cup sugar

▢ 3 tablespoons cornstarch

▢ 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

▢ 1 tablespoon butter

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice

▢ 3 cups cherries , fresh (pitted), stiff (thawed), aliases canned

, ▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract , or almond extract

, ▢ 1 large egg white , optional

Baked: Wrap well and shop successful nan refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

To freeze: Bake successful a freezer-safe pastry sheet and cool. Cover it good pinch freezer-safe wrap and shop it successful nan freezer for up to 3 months. Alternately, frost nan pastry mixed and nan cherry pastry filling separately. Thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight.

