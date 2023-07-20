These citrus bars are melt-in-your-mouth goodness pinch nan cleanable operation of decadent, creamy citrus filling atop a buttery shortbread crust.

When you travel my tried and existent 5 easy steps below, you’ll person nan champion citrus bars to bring to immoderate gathering. Just beryllium prepared for everyone to inquire you really you made them!

This is nan champion look for Lemon Bars!

The cleanable equilibrium of tangy and sweet, creamy and crispy, these are my perfectly favourite citrus bars and I’m affirmative they will beryllium yours too! A puerility favourite of mine, I’ve now perfected them pinch my ain pro baking tips that I americium sharing pinch you truthful you tin person nan champion citrus bars recipe!

Classic citrus bars are 1 of my favourite citrus desserts of each time.

Not only are they incredibly easy to make, but they’re a cleanable make-ahead dessert, support good successful nan refrigerator aliases freezer, and ever make a beautiful position for immoderate dessert spread.

When you travel my easy look beneath and each of my master tips, you’ll beryllium addicted to nan extremity result!

Easy Lemon Bars Recipe Ingredients

These delicious citrus bars only person 9 elemental ingredients, starting pinch nan elemental shortbread crust and past nan citrus barroom filling.

Any citrus person will not beryllium capable to defy these! Get nan afloat look pinch measurements and instructions successful nan look paper below. Keep reference for much tips for nan champion citrus bars!

Crust Ingredients

All-purpose flour

Granulated sugar

Salt

Unsalted butter

Vanilla extract

Lemon Curd Filling Ingredients

Granulated sugar

All-purpose flour

Large Eggs

Fresh citrus juice

How to Make Lemon Bars

The champion portion is, my favourite citrus barroom look is easy to make! This is my go-to look for family gatherings aliases parties wherever I want to earnestly impress! Keep reference for nan afloat look pinch measurements and ingredients successful nan look paper below.

Crust

Preheat nan oven to 350ºF. Line a solid 9×13 inch baking crockery pinch parchment paper, allowing nan insubstantial to bent over. In a mixing bowl, harvester nan flour, granulated sweetener and salt. Add successful nan melted food and vanilla extract. Stir pinch a spatula to combine, nan mixed will beryllium thick. Press nan mixed into nan prepared cookware and cook for 20 minutes, until aureate successful color. Remove from nan oven and usage a fork to make mini holes each complete nan crust. Be judge to not flick afloat done nan crust. This extremity helps nan filling instrumentality to nan crust.

Filling

Meanwhile, hole nan filling. In a mixing vessel harvester nan granulated sweetener and flour. Add successful nan eggs and citrus juice, whisk until afloat combined. Pour nan filling complete nan basking crust. Return to nan oven and cook for 20-25 minutes.

Remove from nan oven and let nan bars to cool to room temperature, astir an hour. Then refrigerate nan bars for 2 hours. Before serving, usage nan parchment insubstantial to region nan bars from nan pan. Dust pinch powdered sweetener and usage a crisp weapon to trim into squares. To trim citrus bars cleanly, dip your weapon successful lukewarm water, shingle disconnected nan excess, and cut. Clean nan weapon disconnected and re-wet for each cut.

How tin I show if my Lemon Bars are done? The edges of nan Lemon Bars should move a ray aureate brownish erstwhile they are done. This indicates that nan crust has caramelized and nan bars are apt cooked through. You tin guarantee nan bars are done by mildly jiggling nan pan. When nan citrus substance nary longer jiggles, your citrus bars should beryllium done. You tin besides do a toothpick test. Insert a toothpick aliases a bladed skewer into nan halfway of nan Lemon Bars. If it comes retired cleanable aliases pinch conscionable a fewer moist crumbs attached, nan bars are done. If nan toothpick comes retired bedewed aliases pinch earthy batter clinging to it, they request much baking time. Once you person wished that nan Lemon Bars are done, region them from nan oven and fto them cool successful nan cookware for astir an hour. This cooling play helps nan bars to group properly.

Tips for Making Easy Lemon Bars

I person immoderate master tips I’ve learned complete clip truthful you tin make nan astir perfect, easy citrus bars!

Use caller citrus juice: While you tin usage bottled citrus juice if you can’t get caller lemons, for champion results usage caller squeezed citrus juice! If you usage bottled citrus juice, you will decidedly announcement nan quality successful spirit successful your tart citrus filling.

Use a solid pan: ​Avoid utilizing a metallic cookware for making your citrus bars, arsenic it whitethorn sometimes nutrient a metallic taste. I've tested this look and made citrus squares countless times, and ever recovered that solid is best. If you request to, you tin usage a ceramic cookware arsenic well, but I decidedly urge a solid pan.

Line nan cookware pinch parchment paper: This elemental measurement ensures your citrus bars don't instrumentality to nan sides of nan pan, get bully and crispy arsenic nan crust bakes, and makes it ace easy to region nan bars from nan cookware erstwhile it's cooled.

Let them group arsenic they cool: ​ If your bars don't look 1 100 percent set, fto them cool and you'll spot that they decorativeness mounting arsenic they cool.

​I cognize you'll beryllium eager to eat up these delicious citrus bars, but don't skimp connected nan cooling time. It's captious for nan citrus bars to group up correctly.

Lemon Bars Recipe – Easy Ways to Serve

Once your citrus bars are cooled, usage nan parchment insubstantial to easy region them from nan pan. Dust them pinch a generous dusting of confectioners’ sugar, and past usage a crisp weapon to trim nan squares. For other citrus spirit and a bully ocular touch, you tin besides apical citrus bars pinch citrus zest aliases citrus peels.

Pro Tip for Cutting Lemon Bars Cleanly To trim cleanable slices, dip your weapon successful lukewarm water, shingle disconnected nan excess, and cut. Clean nan weapon disconnected and re-wet it for each cut.

How to Store Lemon Bars Lemon bars are easy to shop and make a awesome dress up dessert. You tin shop them successful nan refrigerator successful an airtight container, aliases moreover frost them! How agelong do citrus bars past successful nan fridge? Store leftover citrus bars successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan refrigerator for up to 1 week. Can you frost citrus bars? Lemon bars frost very well. Once they are cut, furniture them betwixt parchment insubstantial truthful they don’t instrumentality and past shop successful an airtight instrumentality aliases ziploc freezer container for up to 3 months. When fresh to serve, thaw connected nan antagonistic and past particulate pinch powdered sweetener earlier serving.