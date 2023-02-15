Easy Peach Cobbler Recipe

Easy Peach Cobbler made pinch a buttery topping connected saccharine peaches. This makes nan BEST Peach Cobbler look and favourite dessert!

Cobbler makes a favourite dessert look immoderate clip of nan year! This Easy Peach Cobbler can beryllium made astatine nan tallness of peach play pinch caller peaches, aliases immoderate clip of twelvemonth pinch canned or frozen peaches! Top it pinch vanilla crystal cream aliases whipped cream for nan eventual peach dessert!

It’s nary concealed that cobblers make a crowd-favorite dessert. I grew up watching my mama and grandma make them pinch caller consequence often for family suppers. While Grandmother’s Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler includes a double crust and dumplings and is perfectly divine, it does return a spot of clip to make. While I still emotion to make that look sometimes, I make this Easy Peach Cobbler overmuch much often. It is truthful easy to make, moreover for a last-minute dessert, and everyone ever loves it! It’s 1 of our family favorites!

Homemade Peach Cobbler Recipe

As I mentioned, you tin usage caller peaches, canned peaches, aliases stiff peaches that you person thawed successful this recipe, making it moreover easier to make immoderate clip of nan year!

Use Fresh, Canned, aliases Frozen Peaches I emotion utilizing fresh, canned, aliases stiff peaches successful this recipe. Peach Cobbler pinch Fresh Peaches How galore caller peaches are successful a cup? It takes 1 1/2 mean caller peaches to adjacent 1 cup of sliced peaches. This peach cobbler look uses 4 cups of sliced peaches, meaning you’ll request six mean caller peaches. Peach Cobbler pinch Canned Peaches You tin substitute pinch 2 (16-ounce) cans of peaches if you are utilizing canned peaches. Peach Cobbler pinch Frozen Peaches If you are utilizing stiff peaches, let nan stiff peaches to thaw and past proceed pinch nan look arsenic written.

How to Make Easy Peach Cobbler from Scratch

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

Butter – I usage salted butter, but you tin usage unsalted butter. You tin besides usage your favourite non-dairy food for a dairy-free version.

I usage salted butter, but you tin usage unsalted butter. You tin besides usage your favourite non-dairy food for a dairy-free version. Peaches – usage nan peaches that you person disposable to you – fresh, frozen, aliases canned peaches.

– usage nan peaches that you person disposable to you – fresh, frozen, aliases canned peaches. Sugar – I for illustration to usage granulated sugar. You tin besides usage your favourite sweetener replacement for baking.

Cobbler Batter

Flour – I usage all-purpose flour. You tin besides usage your favourite gluten-free flour for baking for a gluten-free version. You tin besides usage self-rising flour and omit nan baking powder from nan cobbler batter ingredients.

– I usage all-purpose flour. You tin besides usage your favourite gluten-free flour for baking for a gluten-free version. You tin besides usage self-rising flour and omit nan baking powder from nan cobbler batter ingredients. Sugar – spot nan statement supra astir sugar.

– spot nan statement supra astir sugar. Baking Powder – helps nan cobbler batter to emergence and person a tender, cake-like texture erstwhile baked.

– helps nan cobbler batter to emergence and person a tender, cake-like texture erstwhile baked. Salt – adds spirit to nan cobbler batter.

– adds spirit to nan cobbler batter. Milk – I for illustration to usage full beverage aliases half and half. You tin usage your favourite non-dairy beverage if needed for a dairy-free version.

Optional Ingredients:

Vanilla extract – I find that it enhances nan spirit of nan cobbler.

– I find that it enhances nan spirit of nan cobbler. Ground cinnamon – For a cinnamon spirit successful your cobbler, adhd 1/2 spoon of crushed cinnamon. This is delicious successful wintertime for a cozy dessert recipe.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Add your food to a 9 x 13 baking crockery and fto it melt successful nan oven arsenic you preheat it.

If utilizing caller peaches, peel nan peaches and portion them. Add 1/2 cup sweetener to your peaches successful a ample bowl. This will let them to sweeten moreover much and make them moreover juicier for nan cobbler. If utilizing canned peaches, only usage nan juices from 1 of nan cans.

Once nan food has melted successful nan baking dish, region it from nan oven and move nan peaches connected apical of nan food successful nan baking dish. Do not stir.

Whisk together nan flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and beverage until soft and good combined. If you usage self-rising flour, omit nan brackish and baking powder. If you see vanilla extract and crushed cinnamon, adhd it to nan recipe. Pour nan batter complete nan peaches. Do not stir.

Bake until aureate brownish and set, astir 35 minutes to 40 minutes.

Once your cobbler is done, region it from nan oven and service warm.

Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions

To make ahead. Bake and shop covered successful nan refrigerator. Reheat and serve.

To freeze. Bake successful a freezer-safe baking crockery and cool completely. Wrap tightly pinch freezer-safe wrap topped pinch foil. Freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, let to thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight. Reheat and serve.

To reheat. To reheat successful nan oven, screen pinch foil and reheat until heated throughout, astir 20 minutes. To reheat successful nan microwave, reheat successful 30-second intervals until lukewarm successful a microwave-safe container.

Substitutes and Variations

Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler. Use your favourite gluten-free flour for baking substitute.

Use your favourite gluten-free flour for baking substitute. Dairy-Free Peach Cobbler. Use your favourite dairy-free beverage (such arsenic oat milk) and dairy-free food substitutes.

Use your favourite dairy-free beverage (such arsenic oat milk) and dairy-free food substitutes. Lower Sugar Peach Cobbler. Replace nan sweetener successful nan look pinch your favourite sugar-free sweetener substitute for baking.

Replace nan sweetener successful nan look pinch your favourite sugar-free sweetener substitute for baking. Skillet Peach Cobbler. Use a mean (12-inch) skillet successful spot of a baking dish. Follow nan look instructions arsenic included.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you screen peach cobbler while baking? No. Peach cobbler bakes uncovered for a delicious, brown, and buttery topping. Do you person to peel caller peaches to usage successful a peach cobbler? You don’t person to peel nan peaches to usage successful your peach cobbler, but I personally do. What is amended to usage fresh, frozen, aliases canned peaches successful a peach cobbler? All 3 options are delicious! It is simply a matter of individual preference. Fresh peaches supply a spot firmer consequence successful nan cobbler, while stiff do not nutrient arsenic overmuch juice while baking, successful my experience. Canned peaches tin go soft while baking successful a peach cobbler, depending connected nan marque used.

Here’s my Easy Peach Cobbler recipe. I dream you emotion it arsenic overmuch arsenic we do!

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes minutes Total Time: 40 minutes minutes Servings: 12 people ▢ 1/2 cup butter

▢ 4 cups peaches , fresh, stiff and thawed, aliases canned

, ▢ 1/2 cup sugar Peach Cobbler Batter ▢ 1 cup flour

▢ 1 cup sugar

▢ 2 teaspoons baking powder

▢ 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

▢ 1 cup milk Optional Ingredients ▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon Prep. Preheat nan oven to 350º F. Add sliced food to nan baking crockery and spot successful nan oven while it preheats to let nan food to melt. Remove nan baking crockery erstwhile nan food has melted.

Prep nan peaches. Add peeled and sliced caller peaches and 1/2 cup sweetener to a vessel and flip to combine. If utilizing thawed stiff peaches, do nan aforesaid arsenic caller peaches. If utilizing canned peaches, drain distant nan juices from 1 tin of peaches and only usage nan juices from 1 can.

Make nan cobbler batter. Whisk together nan flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Pour successful nan beverage and whisk until soft and good combined. If utilizing self-rising flour, omit nan baking powder and salt.

Add peaches. Pour nan peaches complete nan melted butter, evenly distributing complete nan melted butter. Do not stir.

Add nan cobbler batter. Pour nan cobbler batter evenly complete nan peaches, do not stir.

Bake. Bake until lightly aureate brownish connected top, astir 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from nan oven and let to remainder astir 3 minutes.

Make-Ahead and Freezer Instructions To make ahead. Bake and shop covered successful nan refrigerator. Reheat and serve. To freeze. Bake successful a freezer-safe baking crockery and cool completely. Wrap tightly pinch freezer-safe wrap topped pinch foil. Freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, let to thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight. Reheat and serve. To reheat. To reheat successful nan oven, screen pinch foil and reheat until heated throughout, astir 20 minutes. To reheat successful nan microwave, reheat successful 30-second intervals until lukewarm successful a microwave-safe container. Variations Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler. Use your favourite gluten-free flour for baking substitute. Dairy-Free Peach Cobbler. Use your favourite dairy-free beverage (such arsenic oat milk) and dairy-free food substitutes. Lower Sugar Peach Cobbler. Replace nan sweetener successful nan look pinch your favourite sugar-free sweetener substitute for baking. Substitutions Self-rising flour – usage 1 cup self-rising flour and omit nan baking powder and brackish called for successful nan look ingredients. Alternate Method You tin reverse nan bid of nan batter and peaches arsenic shown successful nan look video.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo