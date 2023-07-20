This Easy Shredded Chicken look makes repast prep moreover easier! Made pinch conscionable 2 ingredients, make successful Slow Cooker, Instant Pot, aliases Stovetop!

This Easy Shredded Chicken look has been connected regular repast prep rotation astatine my location for years! It saves truthful overmuch clip passim nan week, knowing that I person it fresh and waiting to beryllium utilized successful immoderate number of recipes for luncheon and supper. From my chicken enchiladas, buffalo chickenhearted dip, Bart’s favorite chickenhearted salad, and my easy BBQ Chicken Sandwiches to salads and sandwiches, this look is simply a play modular astatine my house!

Easy Shredded Chicken Recipe

You will emotion utilizing this look for elemental weeknight suppers, easy play repast prep, and moreover stockpiling your freezers erstwhile you find nan champion deals connected chicken! I cognize I judge do!

With conscionable 2 ingredients, it is 1 of nan easiest recipes!

How to Make Shredded Chicken

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

Chicken – You tin usage your preferred trim of chicken. I mostly usage boneless, skinless chickenhearted breasts aliases chickenhearted thighs, but lately, I person been utilizing full chickenhearted much and more.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Add nan chickenhearted to my slow cooker, Dutch oven, aliases Instant Pot. Pour successful nan liquid successful pinch nan chicken. Then travel nan instructions based connected nan cooking method used.

Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken

Add nan chickenhearted and liquid to nan slow cooker and group nan timer to debased for 8 hours. Then, region nan chickenhearted from nan slow cooker and shred it pinch 2 forks. Additionally, you tin shred nan chickenhearted successful a guidelines mixer by utilizing nan paddle attachment.

Stovetop Shredded Chicken

Place nan chickenhearted and liquid into a Dutch oven complete medium-low heat. Allow to navigator until nan chickenhearted is tender, easy pulls isolated erstwhile tested pinch a fork, and reaches 165º F erstwhile checked pinch an soul thermometer, astir 20 – 30 minutes. Remove nan chickenhearted from nan Dutch oven and shred it pinch 2 forks aliases paddle attachments successful a guidelines mixer.

Instant Pot Shredded Chicken

I’ve antecedently shared my Instant Pot Chicken recipe, but basically, navigator for 8 minutes astatine precocious unit and past usage nan quick-release method. You tin spot nan afloat look here: Instant Pot Chicken Recipe.

Easy Meal Prep Tip! Keep shredded chickenhearted successful nan freezer for speedy and easy chickenhearted recipes passim nan week! Simply thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight aliases successful nan microwave!

Can I Use Frozen Chicken for this Recipe?

Yes, you can, but successful definite circumstances. You tin usage stiff chickenhearted successful nan stovetop and Instant Pot methods, but I promote you to usage thawed chickenhearted successful your slow cooker. Since nan slow cooker does not scope a precocious capable somesthesia erstwhile cooking chickenhearted astatine nan debased setting, nan chickenhearted is champion cooked utilizing non-frozen chickenhearted to forestall immoderate foodborne issues.

How Much Chicken Can I Cook successful this Recipe?

I mostly navigator betwixt 4 and 8 chickenhearted breasts astatine immoderate fixed clip utilizing this method. It really depends connected really I scheme to usage it passim nan week. You want to make judge that you are not overcrowding your slow cooker, Dutch oven, aliases Instant Pot truthful that nan chickenhearted cooks thoroughly and evenly.

Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions

To store. Cook nan chickenhearted according to nan look instructions. Cool and shop successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan refrigerator for up to 4 days.

To freeze. Cook according to nan look instructions. Cool and shop successful airtight, freezer-safe containers for up to 3 months.

To serve. Allow to thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight.

Here are a fewer of our favourite recipes utilizing Shredded Chicken.

Shredded Chicken Recipes

Frequently Asked Questions

Is location a quality betwixt pulled and shredded chicken? There is nary quality betwixt pulled and shredded chicken. Both picture chickenhearted that is cooked until tender that is past shredded on nan atom of nan chicken. What causes chickenhearted to beryllium reliable and chewy? When chickenhearted is overcooked it is reliable and chewy. To forestall nan chickenhearted from overcooking, beryllium judge to travel nan look instructions intimately for each cooking method. What tin you do to shredded chickenhearted that is tough? To thief shredded chickenhearted that is reliable and has been overcooked, adhd nan shredded chickenhearted backmost to nan cooking liquid arsenic it cools to let it to soften arsenic overmuch arsenic possible.

Here’s my Easy Shredded Chicken Recipe. I dream you find it arsenic useful and emotion it arsenic overmuch arsenic I do!

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 25 minutes minutes Servings: 8

Serving: 3ounces | Calories: 128kcal | Protein: 26g | Fat: 2.7g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 49mg | Sodium: 145mg | Potassium: 321mg | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 25IU | Vitamin C: 0.9mg | Calcium: 4mg | Iron: 0.4mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo