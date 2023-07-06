Easy ways to check your passport application status

Editor’s note: This station is continually updated.

With Fourth of July recreation down us, we're looking up to nan remainder of summertime and beyond.

If you are heading overseas during nan remainder of this summertime aliases successful nan fall, nan U.S. Department of State advises travelers to renew their U.S. passport a minimum of six months successful advance.

As of July, existent passport processing times are nan aforesaid arsenic they were successful March — 10 to 13 weeks for regular work and 7 to 9 for expedited, not including processing and mailing times.

If you've already applied, we promote arsenic overmuch patience arsenic possible, but you tin ever cheque nan position of your passport online for updates.

How to cheque your passport exertion position online

Once you use for your passport, it'll return 7 to 10 business days for your exertion to beryllium trackable online via nan online passport position system.

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT

From there, participate your past name, day of birth, Social Security number and information code.

Before that clip frame, nan only updates you will spot are either “Not Found,” which intends it is successful transit to a passport agency, aliases “In Process,” which intends it is pinch nan U.S. State Department and will beryllium reviewed by staff.

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT

Additionally, you tin supply your email reside to person automatic email updates connected your passport status.

How to cheque your passport exertion position via phone

An replacement to nan online tool, you tin besides inquire astir your passport position via telephone by calling nan National Passport Information Center astatine 877-487-2778 (or 888-874-7793 if you’re difficult of hearing).

Phone hours are Monday done Friday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EDT and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT connected Saturdays. They are closed connected Sundays.

Current processing times

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT

As mentioned, some caller applicants and those renewing tin expect to person their passports wrong 10 to 13 weeks for regular service, costing $130. For much contiguous travel, nan U.S. Department of State provides nan action for expedited work wrong 7 to 9 weeks for an further $60.

Note those clip frames do not see mailing times, truthful beryllium judge to facet successful an further 2 weeks for applications to get by message astatine a passport agency aliases halfway and up to 2 weeks for an applicant to person a completed passport successful nan mail.

Bottom line

In summation to processing times, retrieve that galore countries, including astir of Europe, require your passport to beryllium valid for astatine slightest six months astatine nan clip of entry, truthful facet that into erstwhile you scheme to taxable your passport application.

As of July, online passport renewal is presently unavailable, though nan U.S. Department of State expects to rotation that retired later this year.

Additional reporting by Mimi Wright and Samantha Rosen.