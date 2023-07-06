The fame of cryptocurrencies is connected nan rise. Recently, eCash (XEC) enjoyed a surge of complete 11,650% successful trading measurement wrong a specified 24 hours. This accrued marketplace liking successful eCash (XEC) whitethorn beryllium attributed to different cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Cash. Now, cardinal players are eyeing nan maturation successful VC Spectra (SPCT) — does it person nan expertise to travel nan inclination group by eCash (XEC)?

eCash (XEC) Went Over 11,650% successful Trading Volume: How and What’s Next?

On June 30, 2023, eCash (XEC) saw a accelerated surge successful trading volume, propelling its value by 100% (at nan highest point) to $0.00004. The trading measurement connected that time was conscionable awkward of $5.5 million. However, this measurement surged by much than 11,650% wrong 1 time to almost $650 cardinal connected July 1, 2023.

The accrued marketplace liking knowledgeable by eCash tin becredited to nan higher stakes successful nan sister blockchain, Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Both eCash (XEC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are spin-offs from nan Bitcoin blockchain, truthful liking successful either 1 of nan chains quickly finds its measurement to nan other.

As Bitcoin Cash (BCH) started climbing nan charts, it triggered a affirmative cognition towards nan eCash (XEC) blockchain. The trading measurement went from $5.5 cardinal to a precocious of $1.1 billion astatine 1 point, but it quickly came down to $650 million.

This abrupt rise, though not caused by changes wrong nan eCash (XEC) blockchain, gave eCash (XEC) a caller “strong support zone” of $0.00003. While this whitethorn mean that eCash (XEC) is bullish successful nan short term, short positions are opening to group successful arsenic nan trading measurement drops.

In nan adjacent fewer weeks, eCash (XEC) mightiness dwell down for a retest of its caller support zone. If location is simply a affirmative response, it might propel nan value to levels supra $0.00005, as nan inclination presently suggests.

VC Spectra’s Imminent Rise: Will SPCT Break nan Charts successful Green?

VC Spectra (SPCT) is simply a comparatively caller subordinate successful nan crypto world. However, VC Spectra (SPCT) is causing waves successful nan blockchain networks and setting examples pinch its presales and real-life implications. Following a wholly caller strategy, VC Spectra (SPCT) is leveraging AI to bring exertion and safe finance devices person together.

During private/seed presale events, VC Spectra (SPCT) raised complete $2.3 million and is continuing nationalist presales successful stages. The ongoing Stage 1 offers 125 cardinal SPCT tokens astatine $0.008. However, astatine Stage 2, nan value will beryllium accrued to $0.011. The presales will proceed until nan target motorboat value of $0.08 is achieved. This translates to a surge of 900% by nan forthcoming motorboat event.

VC Spectra (SPCT) investors tin bask respective high-end benefits. For instance, nan VC Spectra blockchain provides entree to initial coin offerings (ICOs), which is perfect for investing successful startups connected nan blockchain. Additionally, nan decentralized hedgefund level of VC Spectra (SPCT) gives voting rights to each its investors, making them afloat alert and successful power of their investments. By doing this, VC Spectra (SPCT) not only makes the decision-making process much straightforward but also gets free of intermediaries.

As a result, it enhances nan personification acquisition and makes trading easier for VC Spectra (SPCT) traders. Furthermore, VC Spectra (SPCT) utilizes nan latest multi-chain support, allowing nan VC Spectra (SPCT) ecosystem to supply faster, cheaper, and simpler transactions.

Disclaimer: This is simply a paid-for sponsored article. The views and opinions presented successful this article do not needfully bespeak nan views of CoinCheckup. The contented of this article should not beryllium considered arsenic finance advice. Always do your ain investigation earlier deciding to buy, waste aliases transportation immoderate crypto assets.