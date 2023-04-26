ECLIPSE TD307MK3 desktop speakers review: Stunning looks to go with stunning sound

Unrivaled item and an precocious mid-range attraction make these immoderate brilliantly analytical small speakers, though they suffer retired a small successful nan little register. They perfectly look nan part, however, and if you tin put nan other coins you request into a desktop amp, they are a awesome summation to your desk.

You tin ever spot iMore. Our squad of Apple experts person years of acquisition testing each kinds of tech and gadgets, truthful you tin beryllium judge our recommendations and criticisms are meticulous and helpful. Find retired much astir really we test.

There is nary shortage of desktop speakers retired there, connecting to your laptop successful a assortment of ways. The problem is that they each look nan aforesaid – a benignant of woody box, pinch a beforehand fascia that tin beryllium removed to spot a brace of drivers underneath.

The ECLIPSE TD307 MK3 speakers are not for illustration nan others. They are a brace of speakers that look much for illustration thing you mightiness spot zooming down from abstraction successful an section of nan X-Files, pinch immoderate sleek enclosures and saccharine small driver covers connected nan front. They besides hap to sound really really good, if you hook them up to nan correct hardware.

The audiophile Tammy loves precocious extremity audio, beryllium that a brace of speakers aliases ace cool pairs of costly headphones. She's reviewed nan likes of nan Nothing Ear (2), each nan measurement up to nan mega costly and ridiculously bully Meze Empyreans. She tests instrumentality some successful a HiFi and a desktop setting, making judge to get nan champion retired of nan kit successful question.

ECLIPSE TD307 MK3: Price and availability

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

They won’t beryllium disposable from nan accustomed sources, truthful alternatively you’ll person to look astatine much dedicated HiFi shops, specified arsenic Richer Sounds (opens successful caller tab) successful nan UK, to find them. When you do find them, you salary $300/£300 per speaker, thereby buying them separately. There is much accusation astir banal connected nan ECLIPSE website (opens successful caller tab).

This places these brace of speakers successful nan $600/£600 range, making them a beautiful costly option. If you want to get nan champion retired of them though, you’re going to person to walk a small much connected a desktop amp and possibly moreover a desktop DAC – these needn’t beryllium excessively expensive, but they still adhd to nan financial outlay. They aren't cheap, but they are much than worthy it.

ECLIPSE TD307 MK3: What I liked

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

I consciousness I request to reiterate really cool these speakers look. They are sat connected a sleek guidelines that is nan aforesaid colour arsenic nan speaker itself, pinch a metallic limb jutting retired for illustration an airplane exemplary connected display. The speakers themselves look for illustration teardrop-shaped spaceships, conjuring images of sci-fi from nan 1950s and nan animation show The Jetsons. In fact, that's astir apt nan champion measurement to look astatine them – these are really nan group of nan past thought that speakers would look successful nan future, pinch sleek lines and compact size.

And compact they are – they are astir 212mm high, and only 135mm wide. They’ll easy fresh onto immoderate desk, either adjacent to a laptop aliases nether a raised monitor. They’re ace adjustable too, pinch those arms that suspend nan speakers successful nan aerial having tightening pivot points astatine nan apical truthful that you tin alteration wherever they’re facing without having to move nan guidelines around.

Once you’ve recovered nan cleanable spot for those level bases, you needn’t interest astir rearranging your desk. That’s bully because successful bid to get nan champion retired of them you’re going to person to fiddle astir pinch their positioning – but much connected that later.

They’re ace adjustable too, pinch those arms that suspend nan speakers successful nan aerial having tightening pivot points astatine nan apical truthful that you tin alteration wherever they’re facing without having to move nan guidelines around.

Once they are good positioned, you tin get started. They hook up pinch elemental speaker connectors – nan reddish plug goes to nan reddish socket successful your amp, and vice versa for nan achromatic one. Play immoderate music, and you’ll announcement nan sheer magnitude of item connected show here.

It’s a stunner, and you’ll perceive each nan mini facets of nan euphony you’re listening to. For example, nan conductor shuffles their notes betwixt pieces, pinch musicians uncovering much comfortable seats successful quiet sections, pinch nan scrape of a front connected violin strings. It's stirring and brings caller life to euphony you mightiness person different thought you knew well.

Of course, that item comes successful perfectly erstwhile listening to thing for illustration Gershwins Rhapsody successful Blue. The first descent of nan saxophone crooning arsenic nan orchestra picks up, nan soft delicately picked retired statement for note. The muted trumpet raspy arsenic nan subordinate hits his keys. Such item would usually make things analytical and a small ‘boring’, but nan mid-range punch alternatively allows for a much engaging listen. They’re not a ‘reference’, truthful they're pleasing to nan ear.

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

The clarity of nan precocious registry and precocious mids comes into its ain erstwhile listening to female vocals, and thing for illustration Myrkurs Gudernes Vilje highlights this better. The opening of nan way dominated by Bruun’s echoing vocals surrounds you for illustration a haunting Scandinavian mist, giving measurement to nan punch of nan strings. It’s a beautiful, terrifying experience, and nan ECLIPSE, erstwhile group up properly, smothers you from each sides successful a broad of sound, furniture upon furniture of harmonized voices picked retired pinch singular precision for a tear-rending sonic performance.

While I recovered nan ECLIPSE astatine their strongest pinch much atmospheric music, they are proficient successful making different styles sound great. High Contrasts Racing Green moves on astatine pace, nan drums and melody keeping you moving. The ECLIPSE speakers stress nan abstraction successful nan recording, putting you successful a nine room circa 2004, pinch an fantabulous soundstage. Again, erstwhile you’ve sewage them group up right, these ECLIPSE speakers are downright magical successful their expertise to spot you connected a soundstage.

While I recovered nan ECLIPSE astatine their strongest pinch much atmospheric music, they are proficient successful making different styles sound great.

However, watch a movie astatine your table pinch them and you won’t beryllium disappointed either, though you mightiness wish for a small much bass. Dialogue sounds amazing, and nan stereo imaging puts it successful conscionable nan correct place. They’d make for sublime situation speakers arsenic good if you don’t mind your location cinema not matching successful respect to nan manufacturer.

ECLIPSE TD307 MK3: What I didn’t like

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

As I’ve continuously eluded to, nan ECLIPSE are a fussy speaker to get placed perfectly right. Get them wrong, and they won’t sound bad, but you’ll wonderment why you spent truthful overmuch money connected them. They request to beryllium placed pinch what's known arsenic a flimsy ‘toe-in’. You’re going to want nan drivers successful nan beforehand pointing towards your caput truthful that you tin get nan afloat use of their soundstage and sonic proficiency. Once you’ve sewage them each group up to your normal table sitting position, however, you won’t person to touch them again, and they’ll enactment precisely wherever you put them pinch that tightening pivot astatine nan apical of nan stand.

The only spot you mightiness find them lacking is successful nan little frequencies and nan bass extension. I rather for illustration it – but erstwhile listening to immoderate euphony you tin announcement it. For example, playing a movie, explosions deficiency oomph, aliases bass lines successful creation euphony that struggle to beryllium much guardant successful nan mix. What bass is location is tight, controlled, and ace dynamic, but there’s not overmuch of it. It’s nary surprise, fixed their size and style – but it’s there, and worthy noting.

The bass is tight, controlled, and ace dynamic, but there’s not overmuch of it.

Finally, you’re going to request to make astatine slightest 1 other finance successful these speakers earlier you tin plug them into your MacBook. These are passive desktop speakers, truthful location is nary built-in DAC aliases Amp – you’re going to request to supply your ain earlier you tin get going.

I utilized nan Chord Anni, a $1000/£1000 desktop amp that besides needs to beryllium plugged into a desktop DAC earlier nan euphony starts coming out. That grant went to nan Chord Mojo, a $400/£400 instrumentality that converts nan tracks to an analog awesome that nan amp tin nonstop to nan speakers.

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers)

You could skip nan DAC successful this setup, and plug nan headphone output from nan Mac into nan amp, but I wanted to springiness nan speakers each chance they could get. You besides request not walk complete $1000 connected instrumentality to get these to sound good.

Plug them into a mini desktop amp that will group you backmost much for illustration $100, and you’ll still beryllium bully to go. A bully illustration mightiness beryllium thing from Schiit, which makes cheaper desktop HiFi gear. Whatever happens, you can’t conscionable jam a speaker cablegram into your MacBook Pro and dream for nan best.

ECLIPSE TD307 MK3: Competition

(Image credit: Future)

There are immoderate awesome options retired location that costs a small little than these and person nan expertise to link to your Mac done Bluetooth aliases a ligament without nan request for a abstracted amp.

We really liked nan M20 HD from Qacoustics, a very bully brace of woody speakers that stun pinch fantabulous sound quality. They don’t rather person nan item and separation that these do, but they are still an fantabulous alternative.

ECLIPSE TD307 MK3: Should you bargain these?

You should bargain these if:

You want fantabulous sound for your desk

You want thing that looks for illustration a sculpture

You’re invested successful table HiFi

You should not bargain these if:

You want powered speakers

By extension, you don’t want to bargain immoderate other equipment

You’re really into Michael Bay movies, and emotion bass

ECLIPSE TD307 MK3: Verdict

The ECLIPSE TD307 MK3 are going to require immoderate other bits and bobs earlier you tin bask them – but erstwhile you person them each group up, bask them you surely will. They sound stunning, pinch typical attraction fixed to Classical euphony and female vocals. They besides look incredible, really mounting disconnected a table setup pinch their otherworldly looks.

They mightiness beryllium lacking a small successful nan bass, truthful action movies and creation euphony mightiness not beryllium rather arsenic typical sounding arsenic different applications, but you’ll still find an unthinkable brace of speakers to put connected your desk.