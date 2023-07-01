Ecuador declares state of emergency, curfews amid violent clashes

10 hours ago
QUITO — Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso connected Monday declared a authorities of emergency and nighttime curfews successful 3 coastal provinces, amid a activity of unit complete nan play successful nan Andean state that near astatine slightest 8 group dead.

Lasso declared nan authorities of emergency successful nan provinces of Manabi and Los Rios and successful nan metropolis of Duran, adjacent Guayaquil, aft Agustin Intriago, nan politician of coastal metropolis Manta, was shot dead on Sunday.

It besides comes connected nan backmost of riots complete nan weekend in nan situation Penitenciaria del Litoral, successful Guayaquil, involving clashes betwixt gangs wrong nan prison.

Lasso has often resorted to declaring states of emergency arsenic Ecuador struggles pinch situation riots and waves of unit passim nan country.

“We cannot contradict that organized crime has permeated nan state, governmental organizations and nine itself, it is simply a problem that has been brewing for much than a decade,” Lasso said aft a information furniture meeting.

The authorities of emergency will past for 60 days successful nan provinces, while nan curfew will alteration during that period, nan authorities said.

