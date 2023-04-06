ED attaches ₹118.27 cr worth of assets in illegal TP Global FX forex trading case

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. ED attaches ₹118.27 cr worth of assets in illegal TP Global FX forex trading case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worthy ₹118.27 crore belonging to Prasenjit Das, Shailesh Pandey, Tushar Patel, and their companies successful nan lawsuit of forbidden forex trading by TP Global FX.

The ED issued attachment orders Wednesday nether nan provisions of nan Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Shares, communal funds, bonds, AIF/PMS, rate lying successful slope accounts, luxury vehicles (MG Hector), flats, commercialized business places, hotels, and resorts person together been weighted by nan ED astatine ₹118.27 crore. An magnitude of ₹121.02 crore was stiff by nan agency nether nan PMLA aft carrying retired searches astatine 180 slope accounts, nan ED stated.

“ED investigation has revealed that Prasenjit Das, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Tushar Patel and different persons done various dummy companies/firms/entities controlled and managed by them, defrauded nan nationalist nether nan guise of making investments successful forex trading by utilizing nan platform/website of TP Global FX,” nan agency stated successful a statement.

Fund usage

After collecting a important amount, nan costs were layered and transferred to companies/entities successful which accused persons/dummy persons were nan director/proprietors without nan knowledge/information of nan gullible investors, nan ED charged.

Subsequently, specified costs were utilized successful acquisition of movable/immovable properties for individual gains and benefits of accused persons, nan agency pointed out.

Das and Pandey were arrested by nan ED and some of them are presently nether judicial custody.

ED took up nan lawsuit from Kolkota constabulary which had FIR registered nether various sections of nan Indian Penal Code against M/s TM Traders and M/s KK Traders.

The RBI has besides issued an alert database including nan sanction of TP Global FX vide a property merchandise released connected September 7, 2022, to be aware nan wide nationalist against unauthorised trading platforms.

This March, nan authorities informed nan Parliament that about ₹1.11 lakh-crore worthy assets person been seized successful nan past six years by agencies probing economical offences.

More
Source Thehindubusinessline

Related Article

'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11

'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11

21 minutes ago
People are shocked to learn what REALLY goes into Cadbury Creme Eggs

People are shocked to learn what REALLY goes into Cadbury Creme Eggs

44 minutes ago
Suffering for their faith: Devotees nail themselves to crosses in El Salvador

Suffering for their faith: Devotees nail themselves to crosses in El Salvador

46 minutes ago
Brit is arrested in 'human trafficking' raid at 'Flirt' bar in seedy Thai resort of Pattaya

Brit is arrested in 'human trafficking' raid at 'Flirt' bar in seedy Thai resort of Pattaya

47 minutes ago
EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is going to launch a TV career of her own 

EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is going to launch a TV career of her own 

48 minutes ago
Groundbreaking verdict in unpaid Cuban loan dispute

Groundbreaking verdict in unpaid Cuban loan dispute

50 minutes ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

9 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

9 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.