Ed Boon Teases Fans With Possible Mortal Kombat 12 Announcement

With nan beingness of Mortal Kombat 12 well-known, franchise co-creator Ed Boon starts teasing fans regarding a imaginable and imminent announcement. Fans had first learned of nan game's beingness done an net telephone adjacent nan extremity of February, wherever Warner Bros. executives confirmed that Mortal Kombat 12 was successful development. While it's presently chartless really overmuch clip has been spent connected it, fans were shocked and recovered themselves anticipating nan adjacent numbered entry, pinch galore keeping their eyes connected nan Twitter relationship of Ed Boon, nan series' co-creator.

Boon nevertheless has historically trolled and teased his followers connected Twitter regarding Netherrealm Studios' upcoming projects, and he has been having a batch of nosy since nan unintentional leak of Mortal Kombat 12. This has ranged from feigning his astonishment and moreover suggesting it was Injustice 3 alternatively of a caller Mortal Kombat game. In addition, he put up a canvass regarding modes fans would for illustration to spot return. Boon's latest teaser to fans is nary different, pinch it suggesting that they whitethorn perceive much astir nan upcoming crippled perchance soon.

The tweet from Ed Boon simply repeats nan connection "tick" 12 times successful a row, which has gotten fans speculating astir what it means. The astir apt reply fans person theorized is that nan number of "ticks" successful nan tweet is expected to beryllium successful narration to Mortal Kombat 12, pinch nan connection itself representing a timepiece counting down to an imminent announcement of nan fighting game. The astir prevailing mentation is that nan crippled will beryllium revealed connected April 19, 2023, arsenic that day will people Mortal Kombat 9's 12th anniversary.

As of now, however, this is only speculation for Mortal Kombat 12. Fans of NetherRealm are anxiously anticipating nan uncover of this game, arsenic it has been astir 2 years since nan past game, Mortal Kombat 11, received its last update. The only different point known astir MK12 different than its beingness is nan motor that it will perchance beryllium using, according to past occupation listings.

2023 is looking to beryllium a alternatively engaged twelvemonth for nan fighting crippled genre. While small connection has been fixed astir Mortal Kombat 12, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 and Bandai Namco's Tekken 8 are presently nan most wide anticipated fighting games of 2023, connected apical of different fighters for illustration Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4. Games for illustration Guilty Gear Strive and The King of Fighters are besides getting updates passim this year, pinch DLC fighters being added pinch each caller season. Mortal Kombat 12 has a batch of title this twelvemonth if it's readying connected releasing wrong 2023.

