EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is going to launch a TV career of her own 

Gordon Ramsay has enjoyed a high-profile TV profession connected some sides of nan Atlantic for almost a 4th of a century. But now his wife, Tana, is attempting to motorboat a tv profession of her own.

I tin uncover that nan mum-of-five has offloaded nan Battersea beauty salon she's owned and tally for 12 years, and is now group to move her attentions to becoming a prima of nan mini screen.

'Tana has sold nan salon and will beryllium spending nan past fewer precious months pinch [son] Oscar earlier he goes to school.

'She is besides successful improvement pinch [husband Gordon's TV accumulation company] Studio Ramsay Global connected immoderate breathtaking projects, and successful speech pinch ITV. It's clip for immoderate caller adventures,' a spokesperson for nan 48-year-old tells me.

Former coach Tana sold All About The Girl, a erstwhile salon of nan twelvemonth grant winner, to nail-care marque Townhouse.

She shares children, Megan, 24, twins, Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 21, arsenic good arsenic Oscar, four, pinch nan 56-year-old chef.

Like her father, Tilly, excessively has a penchant for nan limelight. She presented CBBC cooking show Matilda and The Ramsay Bunch, and competed successful nan 2021 bid of Strictly, erstwhile she and creation partner Nikita Kuzmin were voted disconnected successful week 10.

With Tana group to travel her hubby and youngest girl into nan TV industry, could a family-style reality show beryllium connected nan cards? They surely person plentifulness of A-lister friends to perchance propulsion into nan mix.

Balmoral goes disconnected its trolley

The sanction unsocial is capable to animate images of 50,000 blemish-free Aberdeenshire acres — not of rusting shopping trolleys and discarded takeaway containers.

Regrettably, however, nan royal property of Balmoral is nary longer spared those copy horrors.

But adjacent Wednesday nan fightback originates astatine a nationalist gathering astatine Balmoral's Loch Muick, organised by North East Partnership Against Rural Crime, to beforehand 'responsible behaviour while camping'.

Key tip: Leave trolleys successful nan supermarket. It's little of a strain than pushing them up hills and done nan heather.

Anna Friel dressing up arsenic a superhero to observe her parents' 50th wedding anniversary

How do you observe your parents' 50th wedding anniversary? Traditionally, it's giving a gift made of gold, but if you're Anna Friel past dressing up arsenic a superhero for nan time is de rigueur.

The 46-year-old character appeared successful a shiny bluish leotard and reddish cape looking location betwixt Wonder Woman and Supergirl.

'Someone's going to a fancy dress gathering,' says Anna, whose parents Desmond and Julie are some retired teachers. 'It's successful honour of my parents' sojourn earlier they caput disconnected to Australia to celebrate.' That's a Super Daughter.

Georgia's pups airs for illustration Jagger

Georgia May Jagger is nary alien to nan camera — and it would look her dogs person developed a akin expertise to airs pawfectly for pictures

Having been modelling for nan past 15 years, Georgia May Jagger is nary alien to nan camera — and it would look her dogs person developed a akin expertise to airs pawfectly for pictures.

Dr Pepper, Gizmo and Edith joined nan 31-year-old girl of Sir Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall for a photoshoot successful nan bath, pinch 1 of nan pooches moreover mirroring Georgia May sticking her lingua out.

Her 3 mutts person antecedently featured successful charismatic shoots pinch Georgia May, who, formerly based successful New York, moved backmost to nan UK successful 2021

So does Laurence person King complete a barrel?

Presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, champion known for BBC's Changing Rooms, reckons it's precocious clip he was fixed an honour — and hopes his double-barrelled moniker mightiness help.

'I'm judge King Charles is really saturated of having to knight group without afloat names,' nan 58-year-old tells maine astatine a statement successful London's West End.

'So I deliberation Sir Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. Duke mightiness work, but I'll surely settee pinch Sir. Lord Llewelyn-Bowen? I'm not judge astir that — excessively galore L's.'

Flo brings wokery to book

With nan useful of Roald Dahl being controversially reworked to region supposedly violative language, children's TV fable and writer Floella Benjamin refuses to person her ain activity turned woke by adults.

Instead, nan 73-year-old Baroness suggests we should activity nan sentiment of nan readers themselves.

'I deliberation we should inquire children really they feel, because nan children, who are reference nan books now, are surviving done those words,' she tells maine astatine a drinks reception astatine nan Houses of Parliament.

'I won't make a judgement connected my ain activity because I'm not a kid reference those books. What you would opportunity 50 years agone aliases 5 years agone is not what you would needfully opportunity now, because its children who are reference it and are being affected by it.

'Find retired from children — erstwhile you tin put yourself successful nan spot of that kid you'll cognize what to do.' Hear, Hear!

Dame Vivienne Westwood's bequest lives connected — successful nan different first sanction of her grandson, Bamboo. 'It was my mum's thought — she chose it,' her son, photographer turned manner designer Ben, 60, tells maine astatine a statement successful South London.

'Bamboo is nan English connection for nan Japanese plant. Bamboo is very beardown and useful.'

So is stainless steel, but I wouldn't want to sanction my kid aft it.

Human authorities activistic Peter Tatchell has taken purpose astatine nan hypocrisy shown by nan likes of David Beckham and Beyonce for happily taking Qatari and Dubai dollars.

'David Beckham was doing PR for a very odious, homophobic and sexist regime. He doesn't request nan money but he chose to do PR for a quality rights-abusing regime,' says nan 71-year-old.

As for nan erstwhile Destiny's Child frontwoman, Tatchell says: 'Beyonce has done magnificent activity astir nan history of achromatic slavery successful nan U.S., making group alert of enslaved history and nan suffering it caused.

'Yet she went to Dubai wherever they person a shape of modern slavery — wherever Asian workers are hired nether a strategy of labour which fundamentally makes them prisoners of their employers.'