Egyptian military present in Sudan support no side of conflict — El-Sisi

3 hours ago
CAIRO, April 18. /TASS/. Egyptian forces presently deployed successful Sudan do not support either broadside of nan conflict and only execute training duties, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Tuesday.

"[Egyptian] forces coming successful Sudan are location only to train [the Sudanese military], but not to support either broadside of nan conflict astatine nan disbursal of another," El-Sisi said, according to nan Sada El Balad TV channel.

Source Tass

