Eight dead crossing river in attempt to enter US from Canada

But Akwesasne constabulary said nan statement that closed each unofficial separator entries, including Roxham Road in Quebec, should not have factored here because nan families were seeking to spell to nan US, not to Canada.

"Right now what I tin show you is this has thing to do pinch that closure," O'Brien said.

Last twelvemonth an Indian family of four froze to death in Canada's state of Manitoba arsenic they were trying to transverse into nan US

The Akwesasne reserve straddles both sides of nan St Lawrence River, pinch onshore successful Ontario and Quebec connected nan Canadian side, and New York. To conflict smuggling of group and goods, section constabulary show the river full-time pinch funds from Quebec.

"We're reeling from this tragedy," Akwesasne Chief Abram Benedict told reporters. "It does bring to ray nan challenges of migration for Canada and nan United States."

More group person been using Akwesasne territory to effort to enter the US successful secret, pinch 80 interceptions recorded since nan opening of nan year, and nan mostly person been Indians aliases Romanians, said Dulude.

On Wednesday night, erstwhile nan families apt sought to transverse the river, nan upwind was poor.

"It was very windy," O'Brien said, and it was raining and sleeting. "It was not a bully clip to beryllium retired successful nan water."

Trudeau called nan deaths "heartbreaking."

"We request to understand decently what happened, really this happened and do immoderate we tin to guarantee that we're minimising nan chances of it happening again," he told reporters successful Moncton, New Brunswick.