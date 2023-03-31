Eight great trips for the long bank holiday weekends

Easter (7-10 April)

Culture successful Hull

For a last-minute Easter getaway, a metropolis break offers much prime and little chance of places being booked up. The UK’s 2017 City of Culture, Hull is an interesting, multifaceted destination. There are leaflets of trails astatine nan tourer stalls astatine nan railway position for exploring Hull’s Old Town, which has go a celebrated movie location: it stood successful for wartime London successful TV shows specified arsenic The Crown.

Walking tours mightiness see sea-themed sculptures connected nan Fish Trail, historical pubs on nan Ale Trail, literate sites pinch links to Philip Larkin, aliases a free guided circuit of nan city’s maritime heritage.

There are nesting plovers, flower-covered dunes and a awesome lighthouse to climb astatine Spurn Point, 20 miles south-east. Spurn Safaris takes visitors astir nan wild, ever-changing peninsula successful its erstwhile subject motortruck (£22 adult/£12 child). In this level scenery moreover inexperienced pedallers could rhythm to – and crossed – nan Humber Bridge, aliases on an aged railway to spot marsh harriers hunting complete reed-fringed Hornsea Mere. Hull Trinity Backpackers has bikes for hire, and besides dorms and backstage double rooms (£54 room-only).

Ferens Art Gallery. Photograph: Neil Holmes

Hull Minster’s tower tin beryllium climbed (book ahead) for views complete nan Yorkshire Wolds and Humber estuary (£6). Nearby Ferens Art Gallery, 1 of respective free museums, has a lively postulation spanning Frans Hals and David Hockney. Two free Ancient Egypt-themed exhibitions person precocious opened.

Hull’s refurbished Trinity indoor marketplace smells of caller falafel, pad thai, and chickpea curry. For a spot to stay, nan Hilton DoubleTree, which opened pinch 165 bedrooms successful precocious 2017 has B&B doubles from £99. It’s conscionable down nan roadworthy from Hull Truck Theatre, which has a accumulation of foot-tapping philharmonic Footloose until 8 April.

For souvenirs and a solid of decent wine, nan erstwhile Hammonds section shop complete nan roadworthy is simply a immense abstraction partially filled pinch a caller food hallway and a Saturday trade market.

Get location from Leeds for £5 one-way. Trains tally nonstop from London successful 2½ hours (from £60 return). More info and places to enactment astatine visithull.org

Cotswolds by train

Batsford Arboretum. Photograph: Mikal Ludlow

Drifts of daffs and delicate blossom, budding buttercup meadows and glades of early bluebells make nan tree-lined vale of Batsford Arboretum a awesome spot for a springtime stroll (£9 adult/£3.15 child). It’s a two-mile locomotion done fields of lambs and fresh-leaved oaks from Moreton-in-Marsh, which has a railway station, places to enactment and regular buses (£2 each) to different Cotswolds towns.

A thrust connected nan Oxford to Worcester railway, pinch orchards and winding rivers done nan window, makes a beautiful travel successful its ain correct and is perfect for enjoying linear hikes betwixt Cotswolds towns and villages. An eight-mile ramble on nan Evenlode vale from Charlbury to Hanborough passes nan ruins of a Roman villa and woods pungent pinch chaotic garlic.

Or location are parrots, porcupines, lizards and lemurs to spot astatine All Things Wild (from £12) conscionable a fewer minutes’ locomotion down nan roadworthy from Honeybourne position – and location are free basking drinks for visitors who get by train, autobus aliases bike.

Worcester, half an hr further connected and nearer to nan Malvern hills, makes a bully vacation guidelines for nan area, pinch comparatively budget-friendly hotels still presently disposable connected booking.com. Wet-weather options successful Gloucester, a short scenic train thrust from Worcester aliases Cheltenham, see nan cathedral’s fan-vaulted medieval cloisters, which look successful 3 Harry Potter films, and nan Waterways Museum, which covers 2 floors of a erstwhile atom storage successful nan docks. The depository runs vessel trips from April connected committee a erstwhile Dunkirk Little Ship on a canal rich | pinch birdlife including cormorants (£8.50 adult/£5 child).

Getting there: beforehand train tickets from Bristol to Gloucester costs from £5 one-way aliases £17.30 from Oxford to Worcester, gwr.com. More info cotswolds.com

29 April-1 May

Wild Perthshire and Fife

Falkland Palace, Fife. Photograph: Iain Masterton/Alamy

Kinclaven bluebell wood, northbound of Perth, offers springtime purple nether mossy oaks and large beeches. Walkers connected its gentle grassy tracks tin perceive for woodpeckers and watch reddish squirrels jump done nan branches. The winding paths successful neighbouring Ballathie woods are wilder, pinch glimpses of nan Tay, Scotland’s longest river. Turreted Victorian Ballathie House does luncheon (three courses and coffee, £35) aliases day beverage and has doubles from £120 B&B. The 18th-century Stanley Mills fabric factories bring nan Industrial Revolution alive. It’s connected a crook successful nan River Tay, whose powerfulness drove waterwheels and later turbines (£7.50 adult/£4.50 child).

Kinclaven bluebell wood. Photograph: Ruediger Fessel/Alamy

In nan mini municipality of Bridge of Earn, self-catering River Edge Lodges (£400 for 3 nights) are waterside cabins pinch caller flowers wrong and goats and chickens outside. Regular buses extremity adjacent by for trips to Falkland aliases Perth, wherever oxlips and bluish poppies bloom successful Branklyn Garden (£7.50). Spring roses and wisteria climb complete nan medieval stones of Falkland Palace, pinch its ornately carved four-posters, tapestries and painted ceilings (£13). The Falkland Estate has a picturesque locomotion done pines to nan integrated vegan-veggie Pillars of Hercules cafe.

Getting there: businesslike caller electrical buses from Edinburgh to Dundee extremity successful Bridge of Earn (£5.40, book astatine ember.to). More info: visitscotland.com

Flowering westbound Norfolk

Tulip section successful westbound Norfolk. Photograph: Chris Herring/Alamy

While nan seashore and Broads capable up pinch visitors, westbound Norfolk is sometimes overlooked. Cherry and chestnut blossom framework ancient towers and gateways successful King’s Lynn and it’s often lukewarm capable to portion extracurricular by nan river. Spring is simply a bully clip to observe this municipality and nan immense tulip fields nearby. Cobbled lanes, medieval guildhalls and aged merchants’ houses tin beryllium admired from nan acold slope by crossing nan River Great Ouse by ferry. The Riverside restaurant connected Ferry Lane offers dishes specified arsenic leek tart pinch section brownish shrimps, and citrus meringue ice-cream. True’s Yard celebrates nan town’s sportfishing practice successful 2 cottages, a smokery, a smithy and a tearoom (£3.50 adult, £1.50 child). St Nicholas chapel, adjacent door, has a ceiling covered successful carved angels. Sandy paths tally done heather-purple Roydon Heath, conscionable extracurricular town, wherever birds of prey instrumentality complete birch trees and dragonflies dart done nan aureate gorse.

Nearby is nan Norman support astatine Castle Rising (£6 adult/£4 child) and Dutch-style fields of tulips, successful flower from precocious April. Birders tin caput to RSPB Snettisham, a fewer miles north, wherever precocious tides create whirling clouds of wading birds complete nan mudflats of nan Wash. The striped cliffs and wide beaches of Hunstanton are conscionable a pebble’s skim further up this coast.

Places to enactment tin still beryllium recovered connected visitwestnorfolk.com. The refurbished Old Rectory has doubles from £95 B&B, and riverside Georgian Bank House has doubles from £125 B&B. Almost adjacent door, Purfleet Brasserie opened past summertime adjacent nan 17th-century Custom House, and location is extracurricular seating astatine ancient Marriott’s Warehouse for watching nan sun group complete nan river.

Getting there: train tickets from Cambridge to King’s Lynn costs from £20 return, greatnorthernrail.com. More info astatine visitwestnorfolk.com

Coronation weekend (6-8 May)

Foodie Cardiff

Parador 44

Two hours by train from Birmingham aliases London, Cardiff makes a awesome play away. Immediately extracurricular Cardiff Central position are nan gleaming solid cliff and smart chromatic columns of nan BBC’s newest, astir up-to-the-minute broadcasting centre, BBC Cymru Wales. It offers nosy 90-minute tours of nan TV and power studios (booking essential). King Charles III, past Prince of Wales, launched nan tours successful 2022 and visitors get a behind-the-scenes position of nan broadcasting process. Presenter Wynne Evans (AKA nan Go Compare man) mightiness popular retired of his workplace to opportunity hello.

skip past newsletter promotion after newsletter promotion

On nan measurement from present to Cardiff Castle (£14.50/£10) is nan city’s market, wherever Welshcakes are quickly and expertly cooked connected a hotplate successful beforehand of customers. Cardiff diners are spoilt for choice, pinch options including Parador 44, which precocious opened a beautiful edifice upstairs (doubles from £156 including fabulous Spanish breakfast), nan gourmet Heathcock pub adjacent Llandaff cathedral, aliases nan precocious revamped waterside Tir a Môr, serving nutrient specified arsenic Welsh cockles pinch seaweed aliases bara brith bread-and-butter pudding. A foodie tour, pinch samples of food and seafood, cakes and ale (from £65), gives an master overview.

The city’s Foodies Festival is connected this play successful flowery Bute Park, pinch big-name bands, MasterChef winners and Michelin-starred celebs. There are cake-making classes, tips from Bake Off stars, caller vino cocktails to sample and chilli-eating challenges. This puts unit connected accommodation, but location are still options, from fund Zip (room-only doubles £60) to five-star St David’s (room-only doubles £183).

Getting there: advance tickets to Cardiff from London Paddington commencement astatine £27.60 each way, £8.70 from Bristol, gwr.com. More info astatine visitwales.com

Budget Amsterdam

The Straat, graffiti and thoroughfare creation museum, Amsterdam. Photograph: Andia/Alamy

Amsterdam is now only 4 hours connected nan Eurostar from London St Pancras. At nan cornucopian Noordermarkt, which overflows pinch integrated rainbow chard and flamboyant tulips, thoroughfare snacks see plump outpouring herrings aliases crispy kibbeling (battered chunks of food served pinch ail mayonnaise). The cobbled streets adjacent are afloat of gabled houses and hollyhocks, and lead to nan Western Docks for a free ferry complete nan stream to NDSM, erstwhile Europe’s largest shipyard. It’s now location to workshops, cafes and Straat, nan world’s biggest thoroughfare creation depository (€18.50 adult/€9.50 child).

The Vermeer accumulation whitethorn beryllium sold out, but nan metropolis is awash pinch culture: nan Rembrandt House has reopened pinch 5 caller spaces (€17.50 adult/€6 child). Free sights see Egyptian-style vaults astatine nan City Archives (including a missive from philosopher Spinoza and a schoolhouse photograph of Anne Frank) and nan Rijksmuseum gardens, wherever sculptures float successful a oversea of poppies and purple cranesbill.

For a fund stay, Gaasper Camping, 15 minutes distant by metro, has free wifi, caller pastries, motorcycle rental and a reservoir to aquatics successful (tent transportation for 2 €22.50). The funky Volkshotel has a sauna and basking tubs connected nan tile (room-only doubles from €170; saunas unfastened to non-residents connected Sunday afternoons). Medieval Haarlem is 15 minutes from Amsterdam by train, and often cheaper. Hello I’m Local lodging has dorm beds from €45) and location are bars adjacent pinch views of boats connected nan Spaarne River.

Getting there: Eurostar from London to Amsterdam from £39 one-way. More info astatine holland.com

27-29 May

Gastro Normandy

Fresh scallops astatine a seafood marketplace successful Dieppe. Photograph: Kipgodi/Alamy

Half an hour’s harbourside stroll from Dieppe’s ferry larboard is simply a depository and creation assemblage successful nan clifftop medieval castle. It has portraits by Renoir, prints by Braque, location are exemplary ships, carved maritime ivories and awesome views crossed this Norman sportfishing larboard (€5.50/€3.50, ).

If it’s still excessively cool for a dip successful nan sea, Les Bains is simply a nationalist spa pinch a large open-air excavation beneath nan castle. For a paddle, nan city’s pebbly beaches are often sandy astatine debased tide.

Supplies for a picnic astatine nan seashore aliases adjacent woods could see tomatoes and heart-shaped Neufchâtel food from Dieppe’s Saturday greeting market, voted France’s finest successful 2020. At debased tide it’s imaginable to locomotion on steep-sided Gorge des Moutiers. The church astatine Varengeville-sur-Mer, pinch its striking bluish stained glass, crowns nan chalky cliffs above. An eight-mile hike links this and 2 different valleys pinch ochre-walled Manoir d’Ango and Jardin Le Vasterival, afloat of fragrant meadowsweet and a rainbow of rhododendrons.

There are oversea position rooms astatine Hotel l’Europe, which reopens successful April adjacent to nan aquarium (twins €169 room-only). Nearby, quayside restaurants connection Dieppe scallops, buttery snails and seafood sauerkraut. La Marmite Dieppoise, connected a backstreet adjacent nan towering Saint Jacques church, is named aft its food stew, which tin beryllium followed pinch warm, Calvados-infused pome tart and cream.

Getting there: foot rider tickets connected nan four-hour ferry from Newhaven commencement from £23 one-way, dfds.com. More info uk.dieppetourisme.com.

Family-friendly Cheshire

Jodrell Bank’s First Light Pavilion. Photograph: Andrew Brooks

The striking grass-roofed First Light Pavilion opened a twelvemonth agone astatine Jodrell Bank. It’s portion of a £21.5m task to show disconnected nan observatory’s pioneering domiciled successful technological history. The original cloth of nan Lovell scope is portion of nan accumulation and a Space Dome screens shows astir Jodrell, nan beingness and everything (£12 adult/£8 child).

Northwich, 20 minutes’ thrust away, has a free food show on 27-29 May. Nearby, nan Anderton Boat Lift, an awesome spot of Victorian engineering, reopens astatine Easter. Trips connected a glass-walled viewing vessel see being raised 15 metres from nan River Weaver to nan Trent and Mersey canal. Among rusting brine tanks and ceramic chimneys on nan canal astatine Lion Salt Works, dioramas and projections conjure up 12-hour shifts sweating complete boiling brackish pans (£6.60 adult/£4.20 child).

The Geronimo festival, up nan roadworthy astatine Arley Hall, has a crowd-pleasing lineup and activities from crazy play to trade workshops, rocking horses, Nerf guns and fort building (tickets from £10). Tatton Park, a fewer miles east, is much peaceful. The birdsong-filled Japanese plot is afloat of late-spring colour, and sheep are being sheared this play (£14 adult/£8 child).

Hartford Hall adjacent Northwich is simply a schoolhouse converted into a edifice successful 2021 (room-only doubles from £95). Other bolthoes see nan Roebuck Inn astatine Mobberley (room-only doubles from £145) or, person to Chester, glamping successful lakeside yurts astatine Lloyds Meadow. One yurt has a stargazing tile and food tin beryllium heard jumping extracurricular nan doorway (£315 for 3 nights). In Chester, nan new market’s nutrient court offers delights specified arsenic lentil fritters pinch spiced chickpeas astatine Guroma and salted caramel brioche pinch honey-glazed apples astatine Crustum.

More info, visitcheshire.com