Elliott: Emily Lee's pressure-defying excellence helping UCLA gymnastics flourish

UCLA sophomore Emily Lee is nan gymnastics type of a shot leadoff batter.

When she’s nan Bruins’ first competitor successful immoderate of nan 4 events, her occupation is to group nan tone. To beryllium calm, truthful her teammates will consciousness confident. To animate them, truthful they’ll travel her illustration and possibly surpass it.

Not everyone has nan dependable nerves needed to grip that role, but Lee regularly knocked it retired of nan parkland for nan No. 4-ranked Bruins this play by earning 8 scores of 9.9 aliases higher successful nan leadoff spot. She earned six of those scores connected nan perilous equilibrium beam, a make-or-break event.

“When you’re connected nan beforehand end, you request a bully routine. You request to not make nan remainder of nan lineup nervous. Someone who’s really solid. I tin do that,” nan Los Gatos autochthonal said. “But nan unit connected nan backmost end, if personification messes up successful nan beginning, you person that unit of, ‘Oh my God, I can’t messiness up.’

“I ne'er person that pressure. It’s benignant of nice. You get it complete pinch sooner and past you get to cheer connected nan remainder of your teammates. Wherever my squad needs maine to go, I’ll go.”

But starring disconnected besides requires a sacrifice Lee willingly makes.

Judges successful subjective sports for illustration gymnastics and fig skating thin to clasp backmost connected awarding precocious scores to nan first fewer competitors, leaving themselves room to springiness apical scores to those who compete later. It’s not fair, but it’s an acknowledged portion of gymnastics life.

Lee has been capable to motion that disconnected successful nan sanction of launching her squad to coagulated starts, arsenic she did successful scoring a 9.90 starring disconnected connected equilibrium beam Thursday successful nan NCAA location semifinal astatine a lively Pauley Pavilion. Although her teammates surpassed her leadoff 9.80 connected level workout and her people didn’t count, she was portion of an awesome postseason effort. The Bruins vanished atop nan four-team section Thursday pinch 198.275 points, propelling them into Saturday’s location last against Utah, Washington and Missouri. The apical 2 teams connected Saturday will beforehand to nan nationalist finals successful Fort Worth.

“Your occupation is to container nan judges in. If you person a really bully regular you mightiness get scored a small lower, but your teammates’ scores will beryllium boosted because of you. That’s my job,” said Lee, who besides scored 9.85 Thursday arsenic nan 2nd Bruin connected vault and 9.80 arsenic nan 2nd Bruin connected nan uneven bars. “Yes, I mightiness beryllium sacrificing nan chance to get 10s, but past possibly my teammate will get a 10. And that’s benignant of for illustration my 10 too. Set them up for success.”

Lee’s occurrence this play has been remarkable, a well-deserved reward for her achy betterment from nan ruptured near achilles tendon she suffered successful 2021 astatine nan tests for nan pandemic-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics.

UCLA’s Emily Lee competes during a meet against Oregon State connected Jan. 29. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Lee had lived pinch symptom and soreness successful her limb for a while but hoped to push done nan discomfort and fulfill her dream of competing astatine nan trials. She almost made it to nan end: She was nan past performer successful nan past event, level exercise, erstwhile she dropped abruptly to nan level astatine nan extremity of a tumbling pass.

First, she cried. It took a fewer minutes for her mind to judge what her assemblage was telling her.

“I knew erstwhile I sewage up. Yeah, it’s gone. It’s done. Not overmuch dream left,” said Lee, a three-time personnel of nan U.S. nationalist team. “That night, I benignant of felt relieved. It was going to hap eventually. It’s complete now. I tin commencement my rehab.

“I was luckier than most. I sewage to spell to Olympic tests and acquisition nan opportunity almost nary 1 gets to do. I wouldn’t return it back. If I had to do it again, I would. I conscionable felt really lucky.”

She rehabbed during her freshman year, diving into her difficult classes arsenic a physiological subject awesome but lending support astatine practices and immoderate meets.

“I deliberation she’s ever had this benignant of hard-working mentality, truthful I knew she would beryllium capable to travel back,” Emma Malabuyo said. “But conscionable seeing her thrive this season, particularly aft her injury, and not only doing 1 arena — she’s doing everything. That really blew maine away, and I deliberation that inspires a batch of group retired location too.”

Lee’s training deed a bump erstwhile she resumed tumbling because it brought backmost thoughts of her injury. But her fears quickly vanished.

“Meet by meet her assurance has conscionable blossomed, and it’s been astonishing to spot her assurance turn and her emotion for gymnastics and our squad turn done that process,” coach Janelle McDonald said. “She’s perfectly 1 of nan rock-solid competitors connected our squad and tin thief america benignant of person endless goals arsenic acold arsenic what we tin execute arsenic a team.”

After missing nan NCAA championships past play by a specified 0.025, nan Bruins adopted nan building “No Regrets” arsenic their mantra this week. They had nary logic for misgivings Thursday, acknowledgment to stellar efforts from Olympic metallic medalist Jordan Chiles — who had nan apical all-around people of 39.750 — a team-best 9.975 from freshman Selena Harris connected beam, and nan return from wounded of Brooklyn Moors, who competed connected vault and level exercise. The Bruins are backmost successful contention for a nationalist title again, a saccharine return aft nan hostility past play that led to nan resignation of then-coach Chris Waller.

Controversy complete nan measurement Waller and his unit dealt pinch a preseason incident involving racist connection utilized by a erstwhile UCLA gymnast splintered nan team. McDonald has helped them heal, bringing them adjacent again — and bringing nan champion retired of a talented group. Because of that, Lee said a fewer days agone this play would beryllium considered triumphant nary matter what happens successful nan regionals aliases beyond.

“It’s already a occurrence successful a batch of ways. I mean, past twelvemonth we were coming from a surgery culture. We were coming from nary trust, thing really bonding america together,” Lee said. “Versus this year, we’re afloat bonded. We want to triumph and we’ll do everything we tin to thief each different win successful and retired of nan gym.”

The reside she sets arsenic nan leadoff batter goes a agelong measurement toward making that happen.