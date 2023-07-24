Elon Musk Claims He’s Changing The Twitter Logo As Of Monday

For Twitter users, “X” will soon people nan spot.

Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to alteration nan logo of Twitter to an “X” from nan celebrated bluish bird.

In a bid of posts connected his Twitter relationship starting conscionable aft 12 a.m. ET, Twitter’s proprietor said that he’s looking to make nan alteration worldwide arsenic soon arsenic Monday.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to nan twitter marque and, gradually, each nan birds,” Musk wrote connected his account.

Musk has been known to prank people, truthful it remains to beryllium seen if he will, successful fact, ditch a well-known logo for his marque and consequence disorder astatine a clip erstwhile Twitter is facing accrued competition.

The alteration isn’t surprising, fixed Musk’s agelong history pinch nan sanction “X,” said Allen Adamson, co-founder of trading consultancy Metaforce, to nan Associated Press.

Musk’s rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is commonly known arsenic SpaceX. And successful 1999, Musk founded a startup called X.com, an online financial services institution now known arsenic PayPal.

“Not judge what subtle clues gave it way, but I for illustration nan missive X,” Musk tweeted Sunday.

“They won’t get it,” Adamson said. “It’s a fitting extremity to a phenomenal unwinding of an iconic marque and business.”