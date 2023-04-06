Elon Musk’s Love Affair with Dogecoin and Twitter’s Sense of Humor:

The Story Behind nan Logo Change and Cryptocurrency Craze

April Fools’ Day came precocious this year! Twitter changed its logo to a Shiba Inu, nan internet-famous canine that’s besides nan awesome of Dogecoin cryptocurrency. It’s arsenic if nan net gods are having a party, and we’re each invited! In this blog, we’ll beryllium diving heavy into nan news and nan hilarity that followed.

The Logo Change

Twitter users woke up to a astonishment erstwhile they saw nan Twitter vertebrate had been replaced pinch a Shiba Inu. And it wasn’t conscionable immoderate Shiba Inu; it was nan Dogecoin mascot! Users were near scratching their heads, wondering whether they were dreaming aliases whether Twitter had yet mislaid nan plot.

Dogecoin Goes to nan Moon

The cryptocurrency world was abuzz pinch excitement arsenic Dogecoin surged successful value, gaining astir 30% overnight aft Twitter changed its logo. To nan moon, baby! However, nan surge successful worth was short-lived, and nan cryptocurrency is still acold beneath its 2021 peak. But we tin each dream, can’t we?

Elon Musk’s Love Affair pinch Dogecoin Twitter’s owner,

Elon Musk, has been a longtime protagonist of Dogecoin and has tweeted astir it much times than we tin count. However, his tweets person landed him successful trouble, pinch a suit accusing him of manipulating nan cryptocurrency’s value. But Elon doesn’t look to beryllium excessively bothered astir it. He moreover tweeted astir nan logo change, referencing a joke a personification made a twelvemonth agone requesting nan logo change. Way to go, Elon!

Twitter’s Response

Twitter remained silent astir nan logo change, leaving users to wonderment whether it was meant to beryllium imperishable aliases whether Twitter’s original vertebrate logo would make a comeback. However, erstwhile CBS News asked Twitter for a comment, they received an auto-reply pinch a smiling poop emoji. And we can’t thief but laughter astatine Twitter’s consciousness of humor!

Conclusion:

In conclusion, nan net is simply a funny and unpredictable place, and we’re each conscionable on for nan ride. The logo alteration and nan surge successful Dogecoin’s worth person reminded america that thing tin happen, and we should ever beryllium fresh for nan unexpected. So, until adjacent time, support your eyes peeled for much net shenanigans and ever retrieve to HODL your Dogecoin!

