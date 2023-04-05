Elon Musk said Twitter Blue subscribers would see 'half as many ads.' That's not true.

One of nan main upcoming features touted by Twitter for users who subscribe to Twitter Blue has been nan expertise to spot little advertising.

When proprietor Elon Musk announced nan $8 per period paid subscription work (or $11 per period connected mobile) soon aft acquiring nan institution past year, he specifically said(Opens successful a caller tab) that subscribers get "half arsenic galore ads."

Now that Twitter has yet shared specifications of nan advertisement removal feature, we cognize that's not really nan case.

As first spotted by TechCrunch(Opens successful a caller tab), Twitter has updated its About Twitter Blue help page(Opens successful a caller tab) which includes much accusation astir nan "half ads" characteristic that's rolling out. And, arsenic it turns out, subscribers are not really getting "half ads."

Here's nan full conception pinch nan details:

Half ads: See astir 50% less ads successful nan For You and Following timelines. As you scroll, you will spot astir doubly arsenic galore integrated aliases non-promoted Tweets placed successful betwixt promoted Tweets aliases ads. There whitethorn beryllium times erstwhile location are much aliases less non-promoted Tweets betwixt promoted Tweets. The half ads characteristic does not use to promoted contented elsewhere connected Twitter, including but not constricted to ads connected profiles, ads successful Tweet replies, promoted events successful Explore, promoted trends, and promoted accounts to follow. Blue subscribers will person entree to this characteristic aft their relationship has been reviewed for eligibility and nan bluish checkmark has been applied.

Let's prime it apart.

The first point to announcement is that this only affects nan "For You and Following timelines." So users are not seeing "half arsenic galore ads" connected Twitter, conscionable those timelines. This is nan balanced for paying for a subscription for a website that provides an "ad free" experience, but they only region ads from nan homepage.

And Twitter isn't committing to precisely "half" either, arsenic nan institution notes that users will spot "approximately 50 percent less ads."

Personally, nan ads connected those main timelines are besides nan slightest intrusive ads, arsenic users already spot each sorts of algorithmically recommended contented they did not specifically inquire for. Users are conscionable utilized to scrolling until they extremity connected thing they want to see.

According to Twitter, users paying for Twitter Blue will person nan nonstop aforesaid advertisement acquisition arsenic non-paying users erstwhile it comes to "Ads connected profiles, ads successful Tweet replies, promoted events successful Explore, promoted trends, and promoted accounts to follow" i.e. everyplace other connected Twitter.

Some of nan unaffected ads see adverts that users can't flight arsenic these advertisement spots travel users passim each page connected Twitter's website. Other unaffected ads, specified arsenic nan ones that look interspersed among nan users replying successful nan mentions of a tweet, are immoderate of nan astir annoying connected nan platform.

Musk says pricier, ad-free Twitter Blue action is coming

Late past year, Musk claimed(Opens successful a caller tab) that nan institution was moving connected an moreover higher-priced Twitter Blue scheme that would show paying subscribers "no ads." Further specifications astir that scheme person not been announced. However, erstwhile it comes to getting users to salary for nan platform, Twitter has been struggling to motion users up for moreover nan $8 Twitter Blue tier.

Power users, nan ones astir apt to salary for a service, person mostly passed connected subscribing. It's estimated that Twitter Blue conscionable only cracked nan 500,000 subscriber people recently, astir 4 months aft nan work launched.

It should besides beryllium noted that users looking to artifact Twitter ads don't moreover really request to salary to do so. And they don't request a third-party advertisement blocker plugin aliases hold either. Twitter ads are fundamentally regular tweets from normal Twitter accounts that are promoted into users' feeds. Users tin conscionable artifact accounts whose ads look successful their feeds and they will nary longer spot those adverts.

Since Musk's takeover, Twitter has mislaid half of its advertisers. On apical of that, Twitter's apical advertisers that stuck astir are spending 89 percent less(Opens successful a caller tab) than they did earlier Musk too. So, if a personification really wanted a astir "ad free" Twitter experience, it's apt wouldn't beryllium excessively difficult for them to make that hap connected their own. And astatine nary cost.