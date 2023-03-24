Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

Elon Musk asked a U.S. judge connected March 31 to propulsion retired a $258 cardinal racketeering suit accusing him of moving a pyramid scheme to support nan cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

In an evening filing successful Manhattan national court, lawyers for Musk and his electrical car institution Tesla Inc called nan suit by Dogecoin investors a "fanciful activity of fiction" complete Mr. Musk's "innocuous and often silly tweets" astir Dogecoin.

The lawyers said nan investors ne'er explained really Mr. Musk intended to defraud anyone aliases what risks he concealed, and that his statements specified arsenic "Dogecoin Rulz" and "no highs, nary lows, only Doge" were excessively vague to support a fraud claim.

"There is thing unlawful astir tweeting words of support for, aliases funny pictures about, a morganatic cryptocurrency that continues to clasp a marketplace headdress of astir $10 billion," Mr. Musk's lawyers said. "This tribunal should put a extremity to plaintiffs' imagination and disregard nan complaint."

In a footnote, nan lawyers besides rejected nan investors' declare that Dogecoin qualified arsenic a security.

The investors' lawyer, Evan Spencer, said successful an email: "We are much assured than ever that our lawsuit will beryllium successful."

Investors accused Mr. Musk, nan world's second-richest personification according to Forbes, of deliberately driving up Dogecoin's value much than 36,000% complete 2 years and past letting it crash.

They said this generated billions of dollars of profit astatine different Dogecoin investors' expense, moreover arsenic Mr. Musk knew nan rate lacked intrinsic value.

Investors besides pointed to Mr. Musk’s quality connected a “Weekend Update” conception of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” where, portraying a fictitious financial expert, he called Dogecoin “a hustle”.

The $258 cardinal damages fig is triple nan estimated diminution successful Dogecoin's marketplace worth successful nan 13 months earlier nan suit was filed.

Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit, is besides a suspect and seeking nan lawsuit's dismissal.

Mr. Musk's posts connected Twitter, which he owns, person prompted aggregate lawsuits.

He won a tribunal triumph connected February 3 erstwhile a San Francisco assemblage recovered him not liable for tweeting successful August 2018 that he had arranged financing to return Tesla private.

The lawsuit is Johnson et al v. Musk et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-05037.