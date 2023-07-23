Elon Musk to rename Twitter to X

Elon Musk will rename Twitter to X and will gradually region nan bluish vertebrate branding. The proprietor of nan societal media tweeted nan news during nan weekend, causing a whirlwind of speculations, but recently appointed CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed X will beryllium "the early authorities of unlimited interactivity - centered successful audio, video, messaging, payments/banking". The revised level will beryllium "powered by AI", nan executive added.

A late-night Saturday station read, "soon we shall bid adieu to nan Twitter brand, and, gradually, each nan birds". The x.com domain already redirects to twitter.com, and it is simply a matter of hours until everything goes live. Company executives already confirmed Twitter Inc. was renamed to X Corp. successful nan State of Nevada, pinch its HQ stationed successful San Francisco, which is portion of nan authorities of California.

Changes astir Twitter person been changeless since Musk took complete aft a $44 cardinal woody went through. The proprietor fired nan executive leaders, dismantled nan committee of directors, and slashed its workforce from astir 8,000 labor to conscionable 1,500. These moves, mixed pinch Musk’s arguable opinions connected free speech, resulted successful a melodramatic driblet successful advertisement revenue.

It’s an exceptionally uncommon point – successful life aliases successful business – that you get a 2nd chance to make different large impression. Twitter made 1 monolithic belief and changed nan measurement we communicate. Now, X will spell further, transforming nan world municipality square.

Currently, nan soon-to-be-renamed level is still successful a 50% diminution successful rate flow. One of nan attempts to bring backmost money to nan array was to present Twitter Blue, which allowed everyone to salary $8/mo for a fancy bluish tick that says "Verified" and gives much features, including editing tweets, longer characteristic limit, and advertisement gross income.

