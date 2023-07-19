Emmanuel Danso is a good player but I am worried about his physical abilities - Strømsgodset coach Jørgen Isnes

Strømsgodset Coach Jørgen Isnes voiced his admiration for Emmanuel Danso's accomplishment connected nan field, yet expressed a consciousness of interest complete nan player's beingness abilities.

Emmanuel Danso has now earned nan spot of nan first team, according to Jorgen Isnes, who points to improved consistency successful nan training activity and beardown results for Team SIF successful nan PostNord league.

"Danso is simply a football-smart subordinate pinch bully skills who dares to play up successful tight spaces, and is bully astatine varying nan crippled by playing some wrong and extracurricular nan pitch," he said.

Jorgen Isnes adds that Danso is still not a "90-minute player" and that Danso's substitution successful games was mostly owed to beingness reasons alternatively than immoderate different factor.

"He is susceptible to injuries, and that is why we person to switch him. Now we will get him to nan constituent that he is not, but it tin sometimes return a small longer,"