Emotn N1 review: A projector built for Netflix

N1 projector

The Emotn N1 projector, pinch its officially licensed Netflix app onboard, is simply a simple-to-use merchandise that conscionable works.

The Emotn N1 is simply a portable projector officially licensed pinch Netflix, meaning nan app is connected nan projector and fresh to commencement streaming arsenic soon arsenic you log successful to your account.

Beyond Netflix, Emotn N1 includes Prime Video and YouTube apps connected nan protector. With only those respective apps, plentifulness of intermezo options are disposable without purchasing different streaming stick.

There are other, lesser-known apps for illustration Toon Goggles, TikiLive, and a web browser, but nan mainstream options, for illustration Peacock, Hulu, Paramount+, and Apple TV+, were obscurity to beryllium found.

Emotn N1 projector features

Emotn N1 isn't nan smallest projector connected nan marketplace by a agelong shot, but it does see 2 5W speakers built-in, which we mostly recovered large capable for indoor aliases backyard use. This intends it could beryllium easy moved astir — only needing a powerfulness outlet.

Inputs and ports are connected nan backmost of N1 projector

The projector advertises Dolby Audio pinch "cinema-like sound" from nan speakers, but that's an exaggeration. The speakers were passable, but connecting a line-out audio root aliases Bluetooth speaker will boost nan sound value significantly.

The projector features 1080p resolution, support for HDR10+, 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, and tin nutrient a image up to 120 inches wide.

Autofocus and car keystone correction are communal crossed astir user projectors, and nan Emotn N1 is nary different. Those features worked good for america connected a blank interior wall and outdoor projector screen.

On nan backmost is an HDMI and a USB-A port, but if nan onboard apps screen your contented needs, you mightiness ne'er request to usage them.

An ethernet relationship is besides available, arsenic good arsenic Wi-Fi. We utilized a wireless relationship exclusively, and moreover successful nan backyard, it performed arsenic expected.

Emotn lists 5G wireless arsenic a projector feature, but to beryllium clear, that's referring to 5Ghz (in summation to 2.4Ghz), not a 5G cellular connection.

Using nan Emotn N1 projector

After respective weeks of use, nan Emotn N1 projector chiefly performed arsenic promised. Its specs and a existent $399 value constituent each seemed reasonable. However, astatine nan company's listed $599 unit price, location are galore much projectors connected nan marketplace to consider.

Included distant control

The N1 was incredibly elemental to group up and usage pinch Netflix, YouTube and YouTube Kids, and Prime Video.

We had a small problem getting nan Home Casting characteristic to activity from iOS devices successful apps that support it, for illustration Paramount+, HBO Max, and Peacock. That was nan only rumor we knowledgeable successful our testing. It's unclear why it was deed aliases miss — nary package updates were disposable during our testing.

We person a Chromecast pinch Google TV that we for illustration to usage for projectors because it provides astir each streaming app action successful a compact portion of hardware. The 1080p type retails for astir $30.

We person utilized nan Anker Nebula Mars II Pro to comparison to different akin projector successful this range. On paper, nan N1 has amended specs pinch 1080p complete 720p, but that solution quality was not importantly noticeable successful practice.

It was noticeable that nan Mars II Pro was smaller and had an integrated battery. It besides had a grip and a slide-down lens cover, which could beryllium meaningful differences for mundane use.

Both projectors looked crisp utilizing their default apps and streaming from a Chromecast pinch Google TV dongle via nan HDMI port. The Mars II Pro did person louder soul speakers, however.

Should you bargain nan Emotn N1 projector?

The Emotn N1 projector is portable successful nan consciousness that it's astir nan size of a lunchbox pinch an 8lb weight. But it doesn't person a artillery to powerfulness it without an outlet adjacent aliases moreover travel pinch a grip aliases case, which intends it's not nan astir portable option.

Bottom of nan N1 projector

The built-in kickstand does springiness nan projector a somewhat angled view, which was bully but little than we would person liked to see. Unfortunately, it only angled nan image a fewer degrees.

The N1 tin do beforehand aliases rear projection, depending connected your needs. It besides has a threaded spread connected nan bottommost for usage pinch a tripod.

We urge nan Emotn N1 for group whose streaming contented needs will mostly beryllium satisfied by Netflix and Prime Video — pinch YouTube thrown successful for bully measure. More apps could go disposable successful nan early done nan onboard app store, but we didn't find thing other worthy downloading astatine nan moment.

This projector had accelerated and unchangeable package that was elemental capable to usage from time 1 correct retired of nan box.

The N1 is undoubtedly tin of being traveled with, but we'd urge it chiefly for group who scheme to usage it astir their house, wrong aliases out, adjacent to an outlet.

Emotn N1 projector - Pros

Several celebrated streaming apps integrated

Solid capacity crossed nan board

Emotn N1 projector - Cons

No battery

No lens screen aliases carrying case

Rating: 3.5 retired of 5