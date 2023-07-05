EMS confirms 24 people have died in Boksburg from toxic gas leak

A highly toxic state – suspected to beryllium utilized successful forbidden mining activities – has killed 24 group successful an Ekurhuleni informal settlement.

The victims, including women and children, died aft a state leak. There were nary injuries.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said nan state cylinder was recovered successful a shack astatine nan Angelo informal colony successful Boksburg. It was unclear if nan shack proprietor was among nan dead.

Ntladi said astatine astir 8pm they received a telephone astir a state cylinder that had exploded astatine nan informal settlement.

“However, erstwhile we arrived astatine nan informal colony we discovered that nan state cylinder had not exploded. The cylinder had [instead] leaked gas, which was very toxic and it unluckily this acold killed 24 group – including women and children," he said.

At nan clip of nan interview, Ntladi could not corroborate nan number of women and children who had perished.

“[This is because] our hunt and rescue betterment squad is engaged doing nan secondary hunt wrong nan shacks wrong nan informal settlement,” he said.

Ntladi said their preliminary probe revealed that nan state was utilized for forbidden mining activities.

“The [search] teams are still rolling retired and we judge much accusation will travel up arsenic soon arsenic nan teams are coming retired of nan scene,” he added.

He said they were yet to place nan victims.

“Because it is simply a crime scene, we will hold for nan photographers from nan rule enforcement to travel connected tract from nan SAPS forensics unit. Up until they person completed their part, successful position of preliminary investigations, we cannot move and place nan bodies astatine all,” said Ntladi.

He described nan business astatine nan Angelo informal colony arsenic calm.

"...it is during nan nighttime now and galore group don't realise what is happening but losing 24 group astatine a spell is rather bad. One decease is 1 excessively many. And erstwhile you deliberation astir nan forbidden mining activity that was astir apt taking spot here, 1 would commencement saying that these activities are really forbidden and lethal."