This is an sentiment editorial by Obiwan Satoshi, a master pickleball player.

Fiat money has birthed a fiat world. Fiat food, fiat jobs… and fiat athletes. In this article, I present ideas astir what it intends to beryllium a Bitcoin jock — an archetype that I activity to embody successful my master pickleball profession and a template for nan 21st period master athlete.

Fiat Athletes Vs. Bitcoin Athletes

Fiat athletes compete to gain fiat money. They shop their clip and power (aka, their wealth) successful manipulated money that steals from them, they spot companies not to censor them and they often unrecorded precocious clip penchant lifestyles.

Bitcoin athletes are a caller breed of elite, master athletes. Bitcoin athletes shop their wealthiness successful sound money that protects them from theft, they leverage decentralized protocols for illustration Nostr to create uncensorable, peer-to-peer relationships pinch their fans, they embody Bitcoin values and they unrecorded a debased clip penchant lifestyle.

Fiat athletes build integer identities connected platforms created by companies that person nan expertise to censor what they opportunity and that disagreement them from their fans. Bitcoin athletes build integer identities connected open-source protocols that can’t censor what they say. These protocols alteration Bitcoin athletes to link straight pinch their fans.

Fiat athletes spot banks to clasp their money and leak power pinch each speech betwixt fiat currencies erstwhile walking to different countries. Bitcoin athletes clasp their ain money and conserve power by utilizing world money erstwhile walking to compete.

Fiat athletes spot politicians to support monetary integrity. Bitcoin athletes tally nodes and verify that nan monetary argumentation of Bitcoin is enforcing a 21 cardinal proviso cap.

Fiat athletes unrecorded fiat lifestyles and propagate fiat values to their fans. Bitcoin athletes unrecorded Bitcoin lifestyles and propagate nan values of nan Bitcoin protocol to their fans — nan values of truth, state and individual responsibility.

Fiat athletes unrecorded astatine nan mercy of banks and politicians who power their money and nan companies who power their financial sponsorship. Bitcoin athletes are sovereign and without masters. Their money is governed by mathematics and they are straight supported by their fans, who zap them sats astatine nan velocity of light.

Fiat athletes are motivated by fame and fiat riches. Bitcoin athletes are motivated by nan ngo to dispersed financial literacy to 8 cardinal group connected world and unlock unprecedented bid and quality flourishing. Bitcoin athletes play for a intent beyond money. They’re playing to prevention nan money.

Fiat athletes usage centralized money, centralized societal media and centralized sponsorship models. They person relationships pinch intermediaries (banks, platforms and companies) that person nan powerfulness to censor aliases power them if they don’t tow nan line. Bitcoin athletes usage decentralized money, decentralized societal media and decentralized sponsorship models. They usage protocols successful bid to reconstruct nonstop relationships pinch their fans and trim (or eliminate) their reliance connected banks, platforms and companies.

Winning With Bitcoin

I judge a Bitcoin world will forge Bitcoin athletes, this caller type of master jock who is financially energized straight by their fans, lives successful alignment pinch values of nan Bitcoin protocol and uses their power to amended financial literacy and hole nan money. The elite jock of nan 21st period will build their profession connected Bitcoin and beryllium powered by nan Lightning Network.

As a master pickleball player, I’m connected a ngo to show this caller template myself. I activity to maestro my athletics by testing myself against nan champion pickleball players successful nan world and I play for Bitcoin.

Part of my ngo arsenic a Bitcoin jock is to thief fiat athletes make nan jump complete to a Bitcoin world, to thief them understand Bitcoin and unafraid their bits of accusation successful cyberspace (property, identity, data, etc.) pinch encrypted energy. That process often originates pinch maine sending them 21 sats aft a crippled truthful they tin acquisition nan magic of Bitcoin firsthand and past helping them group up a Nostr relationship truthful that fans tin straight support them financially.

I judge nan master athletes of nan 21st period will beryllium powered by Bitcoin. They will link straight pinch their fans pinch zaps and will shop their life power successful scarce, digital, encrypted money. They will tally nodes, stock impervious of activity and link pinch fans connected Nostr. They will beryllium uncensorable, unstoppable and sovereign successful their quest to financially support their careers.

This is simply a impermanent station by Obiwan Satoshi. Opinions expressed are wholly their ain and do not needfully bespeak those of BTC Inc aliases Bitcoin Magazine.