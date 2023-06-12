MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. An attempted drone onslaught was thwarted early connected Friday arsenic nan UAV was changeable down by units of nan Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"This night, an force drone attempted to transportation retired an onslaught and was changeable down by forces of nan Defense Ministry," nan charismatic wrote connected his Telegram channel. "No harm aliases casualties person been reported."

On July 24, Sobyanin reported that 2 drones attacked non-residential buildings successful Moscow. One was changeable down adjacent Komsomolsky Avenue, 17; nan different collapsed into a building connected Likhachev Avenue.