Enemy drone shot down, no casualties - Moscow mayor

4 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Enemy drone shot down, no casualties - Moscow mayor

No harm aliases casualties reported

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. An attempted drone onslaught was thwarted early connected Friday arsenic nan UAV was changeable down by units of nan Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"This night, an force drone attempted to transportation retired an onslaught and was changeable down by forces of nan Defense Ministry," nan charismatic wrote connected his Telegram channel. "No harm aliases casualties person been reported."

On July 24, Sobyanin reported that 2 drones attacked non-residential buildings successful Moscow. One was changeable down adjacent Komsomolsky Avenue, 17; nan different collapsed into a building connected Likhachev Avenue.

More
Source Tass

Related Article

North Korea holds military parade with guests Russia, China

North Korea holds military parade with guests Russia, China

1 hour ago
Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone near Moscow, no casualties — ministry

Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone near Moscow, no casualties — ministry

1 hour ago
At least nine injured as Kiev forces shell Donetsk in past day

At least nine injured as Kiev forces shell Donetsk in past day

1 hour ago
Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits cathedral attacked by Russia

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits cathedral attacked by Russia

2 hours ago

Popular Article

July 2023 the hottest month ever recorded, scientists confirm

July 2023 the hottest month ever recorded, scientists confirm

13 hours ago
BBVA nombra a Luisa Gómez Bravo directora financiera en sustitución de Rafael Salinas

BBVA nombra a Luisa Gómez Bravo directora financiera en sustitución de Rafael Salinas

13 hours ago
Ferrovial duplica su beneficio en el primer semestre, hasta los 114 millones,

Ferrovial duplica su beneficio en el primer semestre, hasta los 114 millones,

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.