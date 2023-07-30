Energy security: Rishi Sunak to meet leaders over energy security plans

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The authorities is committed to caller lipid and state licences successful nan North Sea

The premier curate will emphasise nan request to fortify Britain's power information erstwhile he meets manufacture leaders this week.

Rishi Sunak is to group retired specifications of nan government's plans for nan UK's fossil substance and greenish industries.

It comes arsenic immoderate Conservative MPs person been calling for a rethink of nan government's greenish policies.

Environmental groups person expressed "deep alarm" astatine reports nan authorities whitethorn h2o down its greenish commitments.

Anger complete London Mayor Sadiq Khan's plans to widen nan capital's ultra-low emanation area (Ulez) was wide seen arsenic helping seal triumph for nan Conservatives successful nan Uxbridge by-election.

Both Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer person urged Mr Khan to bespeak connected nan Ulez rollout amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

With aggravated heatwaves worldwide this period prompting ambiance alteration warnings, nan backlash against Ulez has propelled nett zero to nan apical of nan UK's governmental agenda.

Along pinch Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps, nan PM will meet elder representatives from nan lipid and gas, renewable and atomic industries complete nan week.

The authorities hopes nan meetings will guarantee nan UK is making nan astir of opportunities to boost its power infrastructure, and thrust guardant measures "to safeguard power information and trim reliance connected dispute states".

According to nan Sunday Times, Mr Sunak will commencement nan week successful Aberdeenshire wherever he will denote millions of pounds successful backing for nan Acorn c seizure project, a associated task betwixt Shell UK and different companies.

It said Mr Sunak will group retired really nan UK's manufacture expertise will create jobs, turn nan British system and "ensure tyrants for illustration [Russian president] Putin tin ne'er again usage power arsenic a limb to blackmail nan UK".

The measures see finance to "put powering up Britain from Britain first", making nan astir of nan UK's resources and reducing reliance connected imported fossil fuels.

And support for British invention successful caller industries specified arsenic c seizure and storage, and caller renewables technologies.

The government, contempt siren from ambiance campaigners, is besides committed to caller lipid and state licences successful nan North Sea.

In its energy information strategy, published successful March, nan authorities said it was committed to further lipid and state exploration to "minimise our reliance connected overseas imports".

Calling power information "national security", Mr Shapps said: "Since Putin's forbidden penetration of Ukraine nan authorities has driven Putin from our power market, paid astir half of a emblematic family's power measure and grown our system by driving guardant awesome power projects.

"This week we will spell moreover further. Forging up pinch captious measures to powerfulness up Britain from Britain, including supporting our invaluable lipid and state industry, making nan astir of our home-grown power sources and backing British invention successful renewables."

Shadow ambiance caput Ed Miliband said families and businesses were paying nan price, successful higher power bills, of "13 years of grounded Tory power policy".

"Labour will return nary lessons from nan statement that banned onshore wind, collapsed nan marketplace for solar, stalled power efficiency, haven't sewage immoderate caller atomic plants started, and near america astatine nan mercy of tyrants crossed nan world."

Jamie Peters, ambiance coordinator astatine Friends of nan Earth, said ending nan UK's "reliance" connected fossil fuels was nan "only sensible and effective way" of expanding power security.

"The UK is blessed pinch immense renewable power resources, offshore and onshore, and we should beryllium making amended usage of these for semipermanent information and economical prosperity.