England 1-1 Brazil (4-2 pens): Lionesses overcome stoppage time equaliser to win Finalissima

By Kathry Batte For The Daily Mail

Published: 22:08 BST, 6 April 2023 | Updated: 23:27 BST, 6 April 2023

How galore players tin opportunity they person scored 2 winning goals successful a Wembley final?

After England had been pegged backmost by Brazil’s past infinitesimal equaliser, Chloe Kelly scored nan punishment that clinched nan first ever women’s version of nan Finalissma - astir 9 months connected from her victor against Germany successful nan Euros final.

It is different trophy and different Wembley triumph successful beforehand of different sold-out crowd. Forget watching Brazil, this is England nether Sarina Wiegman. It is now 30 games unbeaten for nan Lionesses boss.

‘I consciousness privileged [to person gone 30 games unbeaten], I’m very happy moving here,’ Wiegman said. ‘It’s specified an unthinkable group.

‘We practiced [penalties] yesterday and earlier nan Euros we practiced a lot. We conscionable repeated it yesterday successful case. We knew what to do and we did good.’

England are nan first winners of nan Finalissima aft beating Brazil astatine Wembley connected Thursday

England observe winning nan first ever version of nan women's Finalissima aft beating Brazil

Chole Kelly struck nan winning spot-kick to seal a 4-2 punishment shootout triumph astatine Wembley

Toone’s first half extremity came from a free-flowing squad move immoderate Brazilian broadside would person been proud of and specified was nan slickness of nan build up, nan usually composed Wiegman turned astir to her coaching unit and mouthed ‘wow what a goal!’

This is an England squad that continues to triumph connected and disconnected nan pitch. The Lionesses, who precocious secured a authorities promise for girls to person adjacent entree to shot and schoolhouse sport, were playing successful their caller bluish shorts aft negotiations pinch Nike to scrap their all-white kit owed to concerns astir playing while connected their periods.

It seems location is thing this squad can’t do. With conscionable complete 3 months to spell until nan World Cup, Wiegman and England look unstoppable.

This crippled against Brazil was ever going to beryllium a tougher trial than February’s Arnold Clark Cup fixtures against lower-ranked opposition. The South Americans are ever intriguing opponents simply because it is difficult to cognize really bully they are until you watch them play - but they grounded to really laic a mitt connected England successful nan first half.

Lucy Bronze astir opened nan scoring wrong 12 minutes but her 25-yard onslaught was palmed distant by goalkeeper Leticia. England’s sustained power yet led to a breakthrough mid-way done nan first half.

Lauren James threaded nan shot done to Bronze down nan right, who played a one-two pinch Georgia Stanway earlier teeing up Toone to occurrence into nan bottommost near corner. James looked to person doubled England’s lead erstwhile she chipped a decorativeness into nan tile of nan nett but was correctly flagged offside.

MATCH FACTS England (4-2-1-2-1): Earps 6.5, Bronze 7, Williamson 7.5, Greenwood 7.5, Carter 7, Walsh 7, Stanway 7.5, Toone 7.5, James 8 (Kelly 73, 6), Hemp 6.5 (Robinson 88), Russo 6.5 (Daly 73, 6) Subs not used: Roebuck, Hampton, Le Tissier, Morgan, Charles, Nobbs, Coombs, Park, Robinson Booked: Earps Goals: Toone 23 Manager: Sarina Wiegman 7 Brazil (4-4-2): Leticia 6.5, Lauren 5 (Andressa 45, 6), Kathellen 6, Rafaelle 6.5, Tamires 6, Antoinia 6 (Nunes 87), Ary Borges 6 (Palermo 87), Luana 6 (Duda Francelino 70, 6) , Kerolin 6.5, Geyse 7, Bia Zaneratto 6 (Adriana 45, 6) Subs not used: Camila, Luciana, Tarciane, Yasmin, Portilho, Vitoria, Duda Santos Booked: Rafaelle Goals: Manager: Pia Sundhage 6 Referee: Stephanie Frappart 6 Attendance: 83,132

Ella Toone struck nan opening extremity for England against Brazil astatine Wembley connected Thursday night

Toone celebrates scoring during nan first half arsenic England ran retired winners successful nan Finalissima

Alves da Silva scored a melodramatic stoppage clip extremity for Brazil to return nan crippled to penalties

There was a packed crowd successful attendance for nan conflict arsenic England saw disconnected Brazil connected Thursday

James continued to origin problems for nan Brazilian defence and astir created a 2nd erstwhile her transverse recovered Lauren Hemp astatine nan back-post, but nan winger could only nonstop a header consecutive astatine Leticia.

Brazil looked overmuch much threatening aft making 2 attacking changes astatine half-time. Adriana should really person levelled erstwhile she was picked retired by Geyse successful nan container but mis-hit her changeable earlier England cleared.

Earps past made a awesome one-handed prevention to extremity Geyse’ powerful effort complete nan bar. But conscionable arsenic it looked arsenic if nan Lionesses were seeing retired nan game, a melodramatic equaliser came successful nan 3rd infinitesimal of stoppage clip arsenic Andressa tapped successful from two-yards aft Earps dropped nan shot astatine her feet.

The goalkeeper, though, did not fto that precocious correction impact her successful nan shoot-out - making an important extremity from Tamires aft Toone had conscionable missed for England. Georgia Stanway, Alex Greenwood and Rachel Daly had each converted earlier Kelly stepped up pinch nan chance to win. She made nary mistake.

‘This feels for illustration home,’ nan match-winner said astatine full-time. Wembley is now nan Lionesses and Kelly’s typical place.