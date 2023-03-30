English Wine Gets A Boost From Chapel Down’s Accelerating Sales

Celebrating victory: Chapel Down astatine nan Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race, 2019. (Photo by Naomi ... [+] Baker/Getty Images) Getty Images

After disposing of its brew and cider business, Kent-based Chapel Down delivered patient results for nan twelvemonth to December 2022 arsenic a purely wine-focused company. Revenue roseate by 10% complete nan 12 months but accelerated successful nan 2nd half to 14%, providing other momentum moving into nan existent financial year.

The grounds consequence of £15.6 cardinal ($19.4 million) was led by sparkling vino pinch a 70% stock by value. The winery makes it fizz utilizing nan ‘Méthode Traditionnelle’ arsenic utilized by Champagne region producers successful France, helping to heighten its image.

Profitability has been a attraction for CEO Andrew Carter and, fixed Chapel Down’s marque consciousness and a 33% stock of nan English off-trade vino marketplace (according to Nielsen), he has pushed nan premiumisation of nan brand. This has paid disconnected pinch an summation of 51% successful operating profit to £1.7 cardinal ($2.1 million), though value increases person played their part.

In a statement, Carter said: “Our mean trading prices to customers grew by 19% successful nan year. This was driven successful portion by prices expanding to thief offset inflationary costs pressures, but much importantly by a changing operation of income arsenic we attraction connected nan waste of higher-priced accepted method sparkling wines. Consumers are looking for premium drinks brands that are exciting, caller and person existent provenance. ”

A limited supply of Champagne stocks owed to reduced yields successful caller years, has fixed high-end sparkling vino a way into this extremity of nan market, and different English producers, for illustration Gusbourne, Langham, and Ridgeview, person besides been taking advantage.

Following Chapel Down’s carve-out of nan Curious Drinks Brewery successful April 2021—bought by Risk Capital Partners—the institution has capitalized connected nan continuing liking successful English wine, and sparkling successful particular. In 2022, accepted method sparkling vino income rocketed by 53% to £9.6 cardinal ($11.8 million)—versus an already strong 2021—to scope a grounds measurement of almost 800,000 bottles sold.

Chapel Down president Martin Glenn said: “English vino is connected a high. Building our vino business and marque has taken clip and sizeable finance complete nan years. After 20 years of building, we judge we are successful a very bully position to further accelerate growth.”

Raising its floor plan arsenic good arsenic a glass

Chapel Down has agelong been a sponsor of nan Oxford-Cambridge men’s and women’s vessel races (which took spot last weekend) connected nan River Thames, and successful 2022 nan institution besides became nan charismatic sparkling vino of nan England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). This tie-up gives nan marque important tv vulnerability and entree to a new, much world user audience. And for nan Coronation of King Charles III, nan institution has created a constricted version vintage sparkling wine.

The export business is besides portion of Chapel Down’s premiumization push. It stay mini astatine £456,000 but grew by complete 160% past twelvemonth and is earmarked for early semipermanent description . Wines are now exported to 14 markets, pinch an oculus connected nan largest sparkling vino export hubs for illustration nan USA and Scandinavia, arsenic good arsenic processing nan world recreation unit airdrome transmission which will go an world shop-window for nan brand.

“We attraction connected accepted method sparkling vino almost exclusively successful nan export transmission and this accounted for 96% of each exports by revenue,” said Carter, who added: “In 2023, we will proceed to put successful premiumizing and increasing nan Chapel Down marque and range.”

Further along, Chapel Down has plans to double nan size of its business by 2026 by taking advantage of nan English vino industry’s popularity, which shows nary motion of abating.