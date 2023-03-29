Entering your phone's PIN in public could be less scary with Android 14

The characteristic was spotted successful Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 was yet released this week for each Pixel phones from nan Pixel 4a and up. This beta gives america an early glimpse of what's to travel pinch June's Pixel Feature Drop and has arrived not excessively agelong aft nan first beta. While nan latest Android 13 QPR3 beta doesn't bring a full batch of changes, barring nan accustomed suite of bug fixes and capacity improvements, location is simply a characteristic summation that could beryllium highly adjuvant for users entering their PIN codification successful nationalist places, specified arsenic airports.

As spotted by XDA, a caller "enhanced PIN privacy" toggle has been added pinch Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2, which tin beryllium recovered wrong Settings -> Security & privateness -> Device lock. The corresponding explanation says, "disable animations while entering nan PIN," efficaciously hiding nan keystrokes and numeric previews arsenic you participate them connected nan screen. This is peculiarly useful erstwhile you want to unlock your phone's PIN successful a crowded spot without worrying astir nan personification down you easy reference nan keystrokes.

The characteristic is disposable for anyone utilizing Beta 2, though for our demonstration, we had to opt for an aged fashioned video owed to surface recordings only showing a achromatic surface erstwhile attempting to seizure nan PIN introduction surface for information reasons.

This precocious PIN protection action will astir apt beryllium constricted to nan Pixels, astatine slightest for nan adjacent fewer months. XDA notes that nan characteristic will almost surely beryllium added to Android 14, which releases this fall. Mishaal Rahman posits that this caller toggle could make its measurement to Android 14 Beta 1, which is expected to onshore successful nan early days of April.

We're only opening to study immoderate caller aspects of Android 14, pinch nan package expected to get design inspiration from iOS for nan retention permissions dialog box. There could besides beryllium a measurement to create civilization wallpapers by leveraging Emoji Kitchen assets.