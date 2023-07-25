Environment minister is latest Tory to announce they'll stand down at next election

Environment curate Trudy Harrison has go nan latest Tory MP to denote she will beryllium opinionated down astatine nan adjacent wide election.

The Cumbrian politician's Copeland constituency is group to beryllium abolished owed to bound changes up of nan ballot - which is expected successful nan adjacent 18 months.

Ms Harrison said she would not beryllium seeking action arsenic a campaigner successful nan replacement spot of Whitehaven and Workington.

Politics live: UK cities request much group successful them, says minister

She told ITV Borders connected Monday: "I wouldn't unrecorded successful that constituency boundary, which is portion of nan situation I have.

"But fundamentally I americium a organization activistic astatine location and I want to travel location and make judge that nan policies that I person been progressive pinch shaping and making really reap benefits for group successful West Cumbria."

First elected astatine a by-election successful 2017, Ms Harrison is Copeland's first female MP and its first Conservative MP.

She went connected to go Boris Johnson's parliamentary backstage caput betwixt December 2019 and September 2021, erstwhile she was promoted to a ministerial domiciled astatine nan Department for Transport.

She was past moved to nan Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs by Liz Truss successful September 2022.

Ms Harrison has been an outspoken protagonist of plans to unfastened a caller ember excavation successful her constituency, which were approved by nan authorities earlier this twelvemonth amid disapproval from biology groups.

She has besides called for much atomic powerfulness successful nan region, backing proposals for caller mini modular reactors to beryllium built adjacent to nan Sellafield atomic powerfulness plant, which sits successful her constituency.

Read More:

Tory MPs quitting Commons are connected mean 15 years younger than Labour

More than 40 Conservative MPs person now announced they will guidelines down astatine nan adjacent election, including Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and erstwhile ministers Dominic Raab, George Eustice and Sajid Javid.

That's astir 13% of nan party's MPs and much than double nan magnitude of Labour MPs stepping down.

The young property of galore of those leaving has led to speculation that nan statement is facing an exodus arsenic they way down Labour successful nan polls.

But location was immoderate bully news past week arsenic they narrowly held onto Boris Johnson's aged constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip - starring premier curate Rishi Sunak to state nan adjacent predetermination is "far from a done deal".