Equalizer 3 Synopsis Teases Denzel Washington's Fight With Italian Mafia

2 days ago
An charismatic synopsis for The Equalizer 3 teases that Denzel Washington’s Robert McCall will adjacent beryllium facing disconnected against nan mafia successful Southern Italy.

Denzel Washington shooting a pistol successful The Equalizer.

Denzel Washington is slated to return successful The Equalizer 3, and a caller synopsis teases that he'll person his hands afloat facing disconnected against nan Italian mafia. Loosely based connected a 1980s TV show of nan aforesaid name, 2014's The Equalizer introduced audiences to Washington's Robert McCall, a retired intelligence connection who uses his convulsive skills to protect a young prostitute. Washington returned for a sequel successful 2018, and it was confirmed successful early 2022 that he would re-team pinch franchise head Antoine Fuqua for a 3rd installment owed retired later this year.

The Equalizer 3's merchandise date is still astir 6 months away, but an charismatic synopsis for nan movie released by Collider now teases nan film's caller mounting successful Southern Italy. While short connected specifics, nan synopsis makes clear that McCall's main caller force successful nan movie will beryllium nan Italian mafia. Check retired nan film's synopsis below:

Since giving up his life arsenic a authorities assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile nan horrific things he’s done successful nan past and finds a unusual solace successful serving justness connected behalf of nan oppressed. Finding himself amazingly astatine location successful Southern Italy, he discovers his caller friends are nether nan power of section crime bosses. As events move deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: go his friends’ protector by taking connected nan mafia.

What To Expect From The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington sitting down pinch a weapon successful The Equalizer.

As nan synopsis makes clear, nan biggest alteration successful The Equalizer 3 is nan film's setting. The first 2 movies some took spot successful and astir Boston, meaning Southern Italy will beryllium rather a departure. In summation to nan setting, The Equalizer 3 will besides present a caller costar who will beryllium sharing nan surface pinch Washington pinch Dakota Fanning.

It's unclear who Fanning will beryllium playing successful nan film, but she and Washington antecedently worked together connected 2004's Man connected Fire. Other Equalizer 3 formed members see David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Eugenio Mastrandrea, and Gaia Scodellaro, among others. It's presently unclear if immoderate surviving characters from nan erstwhile 2 Equalizer films will beryllium returning for nan upcoming threequel.

While galore questions stay regarding nan film, nan synopsis teases that The Equalizer 3 will characteristic McCall erstwhile again brutally dispatching criminals utilizing his keen oculus for item and precision. The return of Fuqua arsenic head would propose that nan movie will besides beryllium akin successful reside and position to nan erstwhile 2 entries. With a merchandise day group for September, it unluckily mightiness beryllium a while earlier an charismatic trailer for The Equalizer 3 reveals much specifications astir what is adjacent for McCall.

Source: Collider

