ESA gearing up for mission to discover if Jupiter’s moons can support life

A European spacecraft is astir to embark connected a 6.6 cardinal km travel to research whether Jupiter’s ocean-bearing moons tin support life.

The six-tonne probe, named Juice (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer), will beryllium heading towards nan star system’s biggest satellite carrying 10 technological instruments, successful what is nan European Space Agency’s (ESA) biggest deep-space ngo yet.

Scientists successful nan UK person led nan improvement of 1 instrumentality known arsenic nan magnetometer, which will thief shed ray connected really Jupiter’s icy moons formed.

Dr Caroline Harper, caput of abstraction subject astatine nan UK Space Agency, which has invested £9 cardinal successful nan mission, said: “Juice will return america to a portion of nan star strategy that we cognize comparatively small about, to study Jupiter, our largest planet, and to analyse whether immoderate of its icy moons are location to conditions that could support life.”

Due to motorboat connected April 13 from nan European Spaceport successful Kourou, French Guiana, Juice will assistance disconnected onboard an Ariane 5 rocket astatine 1.15pm UK time, earlier separating from nan rocket aft astir half an hour.

Once arriving astatine its destination 8 years later, nan spacecraft will walk astatine slightest 3 years making elaborate studies of nan satellite and 3 of its largest moons, Ganymede, Europa and Callisto.

Engineers and ngo controllers person a very short motorboat model to nonstop nan spacecraft connected its journey.

This is because Venus and Earth request to beryllium successful nan cleanable position for Juice to execute a manoeuvre known arsenic gravitational assist, wherever it will usage nan gravity of these planets to slingshot towards Jupiter.

Justin Byrne, caput of subject for Airbus and nan mission’s lead contractor, said that contempt having three-and-a-half tonnes of fuel, it is not capable for Juice to get to Jupiter directly.

He said: “We person to usage planets – Earth and Venus – conscionable to get to Jupiter.

“We will minimise nan magnitude of substance we request to usage by utilizing gravitational support.”

(PA Graphics)

However, if nan first model is missed Mr Byrne said location will beryllium much opportunities successful April, and past later successful August.

Juice is not equipped to hunt for signs of life but its purpose is to research nan conditions that could support life.

Beneath nan crystal crust of Europa is thought to dishonesty a immense water of liquid water, containing doubly arsenic overmuch h2o arsenic Earth’s oceans combined.

But scientists are much willing successful Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest satellite which is thought to person a salty water beneath its icy shell.

One of Juice’s cardinal goals is to research this assemblage of h2o and find whether this world whitethorn beryllium habitable.

Juice has been built to withstand harsh radiation and utmost conditions, ranging from 250C astir Venus to minus 230C adjacent Jupiter.

Sensitive electronics are protected wrong a brace of lead-lined vaults wrong nan assemblage of nan spacecraft.

Scientists from Imperial College London person led nan improvement of nan magnetometer J-MAG, which will measurement nan characteristics of magnetic fields of Jupiter and Ganymede – nan only satellite known to nutrient its ain magnetic field.

Data gathered from J-MAG will thief characterise nan extent and brackish contented of Ganymede’s ocean.

Professor Michele Dougherty, caput of nan Department of Physics astatine Imperial College London and main interrogator for nan J-MAG instrument, said: “With our instrument’s measurements, we are almost looking wrong these worlds.

“What we’re doing nevertheless is highly difficult, arsenic nan signals we’re trying to observe are highly small.

“It’s for illustration trying to find tons of needles successful a haystack, and those needles are changing style and colour each nan time.

Juice spacecraft exploring Jupiter and its moons (ESA)

“But we deliberation nan results are going to beryllium spectacular.”

Juice will beryllium joined by Nasa spacecraft Europa Clipper successful its ngo to research Jupiter’s moons.

Although Juice and Europa Clipper person different priorities, location will beryllium opportunities for nan 2 to collaborate.

If each goes well, Juice should scope Jupiter successful July 2031 and will person capable substance to make 35 flybys of nan icy moons earlier orbiting Ganymede from December 2034.

Once nan spacecraft runs retired of fuel, Juice will execute a controlled clang into Ganymede, marking nan extremity of nan £14 cardinal mission.