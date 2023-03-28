Esports: The female Call of Duty gamer making history

Image source, Kelsie Grieg Image caption, When Kels played Call of Duty for nan first time, she was "just playing for fun"

"I deliberation group request to realise that gaming is not conscionable sitting astatine your table each day."

Kelsie Grieg, aliases Kels arsenic she's known successful nan gaming world, made history erstwhile she became nan first female to suffice for nan Call of Duty Challengers Elite tournament.

But her travel to being a history shaper has been acold from soft and simple.

The 22-year-old from Scotland only sewage into gaming "by accident", aft an wounded put an extremity to her aspiring shot career.

"I ended up gathering group who are presently successful esports, master gamers. And past I was introduced to nan large world of esports," she tells BBC Newsbeat.

"I didn't realise really easy it was to meet people. And I wasn't excessively bad astatine it, truthful it made a difference."

'Hopefully I'm not nan last'

But being successful a male-dominated situation meant Kels wasn't accepted straightaway, pinch doubts from different men complete really bully a female subordinate could be.

"People do thin to spot gender arsenic an issue, aliases astatine slightest did backmost then," she says.

"So that was rather a struggle. I had to beryllium myself and it took maine a agelong clip to beryllium myself."

"There's a batch of favoritism and you do person to beryllium heavy skinned."

According to esportearnings.com, location are nary female players successful nan apical 400 earners and only a mini fraction of nan millions being won successful competitions astir nan world is going to women.

And it took a while for Kels to realise nan value of her qualification for nan Challengers Elite.

"I didn't spot it arsenic making history, until I woke up [the adjacent day]," she says.

"And I was for illustration hold a infinitesimal a female conscionable qualified for nan Elite and that female was me.

"It was incredible. But nan main point I've taken from it is if I tin do it, hopefully different females can.

"I mightiness beryllium nan first female to do it but hopefully I'm not nan last. And it conscionable intends nan world."

The esports marketplace is estimated to turn to beryllium worthy $1.9bn (£1.4bn) by 2025.

Hundreds of millions of group play and watch worldwide, pinch plentifulness of large brands progressive successful partnerships, and it was besides showcased astatine nan Commonwealth Games.

"Going to events, travelling, playing for money. Just moreover getting this from gaming is incredible," Kels says.

"If you're not into gaming, I don't deliberation you realise really large it is and really overmuch you could do pinch it."

When it comes to making a profession retired of esports, Kels says location was a large divided betwixt receiving support and being told to "get a existent job".

"My family are supportive pinch what I do but it's conscionable for illustration don't put each your eggs successful 1 basket, which I tin understand," she says.

"Especially backmost then, gaming was [seen as] conscionable a hobby. Whereas now it's growing."

And Kels says video games person had a affirmative effect connected her.

"I utilized to struggle pinch confidence, but esports has helped pinch that. Meeting people, getting these opportunities, it's helped me."

