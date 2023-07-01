Eternals’ Kit Harington Clarifies His Possible Involvement In The New Blade Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever expanding, and we’re presently successful nan midst of Phase Five. One of nan astir highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is decidedly nan Blade, which will spot Mahershala Ali return connected nan title domiciled made celebrated by Wesley Snipes. The Oscar-winning character technically made his MCU debut successful nan post-credits segment of Eternals, though we only heard his voice. The segment featured Kit Harington's Dane Whitman, and rumors quickly dispersed that he mightiness person a domiciled successful nan vampiric blockbuster. And now nan Game of Thrones alum has clarified his imaginable engagement successful that caller Blade movie.

While Eternals grounded to execute astatine nan container office, Chloé Zhao’s movie introduced a ton of caller characters that person nan imaginable to go awesome presences successful nan larger MCU. While Dane Whitman was a civilian passim nan film’s runtime, nan post-credits segment revealed he was successful possession of nan Ebony Blade, which is an enchanted beard successful nan comics. Kit Harington precocious appeared astatine Superhero Comic Con, and a video from Twitter showed him addressing that scene, and his rumored domiciled successful Blade. He responded honestly, sharing:

The honorable reply is I deliberation that’s nan volition pinch nan character. I deliberation location was immoderate misunderstanding astir whether he was going to beryllium successful nan Blade movie. He was ne'er meant to beryllium successful nan Blade movie and isn’t.

Well, location you person it. While Chloé Zhao concisely worked pinch Mahershala Ali connected that Eternals scene, it was seemingly ne'er going to group up Harington's domiciled successful Blade. Perhaps a crossover could hap sometime successful nan future, but nan GOT character made it clear that he’s not going to look successful nan upcoming reboot. We’ll conscionable person to spot what Kevin Feige and institution person up their sleeve for nan future.

Kit Harington’s comments astir his Marvel early mightiness beryllium disappointing to fans who were hoping to spot him and Ali’s vampiric superhero squad up during nan runtime of Blade. But it mightiness make much consciousness for nan characteristic to get an root communicative and his ain movie earlier having crossover events pinch different members of nan shared universe. Although this does raise moreover much questions astir what’s coming adjacent for Dane Whitman.

Eternals had a ton of hype astir it up of its release, acknowledgment to nan stellar formed of actors and Zhao’s usage of stunning applicable locations. Unfortunately, Eternals was a container agency disappointment, and nan MCU assemblage had problem connecting pinch nan caller squad of heroes. There’s been no news from nan workplace aliases head astir a imaginable sequel, contempt nan cliffhanger ending. But moviegoers person been eager to study immoderate information, particularly related to nan stiff corpse of Tiamut that astir destroyed Earth.

The adjacent Marvel hitting theaters is The Marvels connected November 10th. In nan meantime, cheque retired nan 2023 movie merchandise dates to scheme your adjacent movie experience.