Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Rally Could Extend Above $2,000

Ethereum Price Analysis

In nan past fewer days, Ethereum saw a decent increase supra nan $1,800 level against nan US Dollar. ETH value was capable to summation gait for a move supra nan $1,850 level and nan 55 elemental moving mean (4 hours).

The bulls moreover pushed nan value supra nan $1,880 guidance zone. There was a clear move supra nan 50% Fib retracement level of nan downside correction from nan $1,943 plaything precocious to nan $1,823 low. Similarly, Bitcoin price is gaining gait supra nan $29,000 guidance zone.

Ether’s value is now trading supra $1,850 and nan 55 elemental moving mean (4 hours). There is besides a awesome bullish inclination statement forming pinch support adjacent $1,860 connected nan 4-hours chart.

The existent value action supra nan 76.4% Fib retracement level of nan downside correction from nan $1,943 plaything precocious to nan $1,823 debased suggests chances of much upsides. Immediate guidance connected nan upside is adjacent nan $1,940 level. The adjacent awesome guidance is adjacent nan $1,950 zone.

A clear move supra nan $1,950 level could nonstop nan value toward $2,000. Any much gains could moreover nonstop nan value toward nan $2,120 guidance area aliases $2,200 successful nan adjacent term.

On nan downside, first support is adjacent nan $1,880 level. The adjacent awesome support is now adjacent nan $1,850 level and nan inclination line. A break beneath nan $1,850 support could push nan value to $1,800. Any much losses could lead nan value towards $1,740.

Ethereum Price

Looking astatine nan chart, Ethereum’s value is intelligibly trading supra nan $1,850 area and nan 55 elemental moving mean (4 hours). Overall, Ether’s value could climb further if it stays supra nan $1,850 support zone.

Technical indicators

4 hours MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum successful nan bullish zone.

4 hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for ETH/USD is now supra nan 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $1,860, followed by nan $1,850 zone.

Key Resistance$ Levels – $1,950 and $2,000.

