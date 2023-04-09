Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Rally Could Extend Above $2,000

53 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Rally Could Extend Above $2,000
  • Ethereum value is moving higher supra nan $1,850 guidance against nan US Dollar.
  • ETH value is now trading supra $1,850 and nan 55 elemental moving mean (4 hours).
  • There is simply a awesome bullish inclination statement forming pinch support adjacent $1,860 connected nan 4-hours floor plan (data provender from Coinbase).
  • The brace could climb further if it stays supra nan $1,850 support zone.

Ethereum value is rising supra nan $1,850 level against nan US Dollar. ETH/USD could emergence further if it clears nan $1,940 guidance zone.

Ethereum Price Analysis

In nan past fewer days, Ethereum saw a decent increase supra nan $1,800 level against nan US Dollar. ETH value was capable to summation gait for a move supra nan $1,850 level and nan 55 elemental moving mean (4 hours).

The bulls moreover pushed nan value supra nan $1,880 guidance zone. There was a clear move supra nan 50% Fib retracement level of nan downside correction from nan $1,943 plaything precocious to nan $1,823 low. Similarly, Bitcoin price is gaining gait supra nan $29,000 guidance zone.

Ether’s value is now trading supra $1,850 and nan 55 elemental moving mean (4 hours). There is besides a awesome bullish inclination statement forming pinch support adjacent $1,860 connected nan 4-hours chart.

The existent value action supra nan 76.4% Fib retracement level of nan downside correction from nan $1,943 plaything precocious to nan $1,823 debased suggests chances of much upsides. Immediate guidance connected nan upside is adjacent nan $1,940 level. The adjacent awesome guidance is adjacent nan $1,950 zone.

A clear move supra nan $1,950 level could nonstop nan value toward $2,000. Any much gains could moreover nonstop nan value toward nan $2,120 guidance area aliases $2,200 successful nan adjacent term.

On nan downside, first support is adjacent nan $1,880 level. The adjacent awesome support is now adjacent nan $1,850 level and nan inclination line. A break beneath nan $1,850 support could push nan value to $1,800. Any much losses could lead nan value towards $1,740.

Ethereum Price

Ethereum Price

Looking astatine nan chart, Ethereum’s value is intelligibly trading supra nan $1,850 area and nan 55 elemental moving mean (4 hours). Overall, Ether’s value could climb further if it stays supra nan $1,850 support zone.

Technical indicators

4 hours MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum successful nan bullish zone.

4 hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for ETH/USD is now supra nan 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $1,860, followed by nan $1,850 zone.

Key Resistance$ Levels – $1,950 and $2,000.

Tags: ETH, Ethereum

More
Source Livebitcoinnews

Related Article

Bitcoin hits $30K to mark highest price since June 2022

Bitcoin hits $30K to mark highest price since June 2022

2 hours ago
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Banking Crisis Not Over — Warns of ‘Repercussions for Years to Come’

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Banking Crisis Not Over — Warns of ‘Repercussions for Years to Come’

4 hours ago
New R&D tax rules could mean a US exodus for crypto companies

New R&D tax rules could mean a US exodus for crypto companies

4 hours ago
U.S. Presidential Candidate Robert Kennedy Advocates For Bitcoin As A Safe Haven

U.S. Presidential Candidate Robert Kennedy Advocates For Bitcoin As A Safe Haven

4 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron States Europe Must Reduce Its Dependence on the US Dollar to Avoid Becoming ‘Vassals’

French President Emmanuel Macron States Europe Must Reduce Its Dependence on the US Dollar to Avoid Becoming ‘Vassals’

6 hours ago
Winklevoss twins infuse Gemini with $100M personal loan: Report

Winklevoss twins infuse Gemini with $100M personal loan: Report

7 hours ago

Popular Article

Memahami Apa Itu Fixed Mobile Convergence serta Dampaknya Bagi Pengguna

Memahami Apa Itu Fixed Mobile Convergence serta Dampaknya Bagi Pengguna

15 hours ago
ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

10 hours ago
Lawyer lays out his reasoning on why XRP is not a security

Lawyer lays out his reasoning on why XRP is not a security

21 hours ago
Ribuan Dokter di Inggris Berencana Gelar Aksi Mogok

Ribuan Dokter di Inggris Berencana Gelar Aksi Mogok

22 hours ago
Foxconn Investasi Rp 12 Triliun di Taiwan Selatan Bangun Pabrik Mobil Listrik

Foxconn Investasi Rp 12 Triliun di Taiwan Selatan Bangun Pabrik Mobil Listrik

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.