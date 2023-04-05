Ethereum Price May Experience ‘Sell The News’ Trend Ahead Of Shanghai Upgrade! Here’s What On-Chain Data Says

The crypto marketplace is excited arsenic Ethereum, nan second-largest cryptocurrency by marketplace cap, gears up for its highly anticipated Shanghai upgrade. However, arsenic nan day for nan upgrade approaches, immoderate investors are concerned that nan Ethereum value whitethorn acquisition a “sell nan news” event. As nan hype astir nan upgrade builds, galore investors are buying Ethereum, hoping to rate successful connected nan imaginable value increase. Some experts pass that nan marketplace whitethorn beryllium overvaluing Ethereum up of nan upgrade and that a “sell nan news” arena whitethorn beryllium successful nan cards.

Ethereum Whales May Play Pump-And-Dump Game

With nan Shanghai and Capella upgrades, besides called Shapella, scheduled for motorboat connected April 12, nan ETH holder organization is eagerly anticipating nan event. However, contempt nan caller rally of nan altcoin successful nan lead-up to nan upgrade, immoderate experts foretell that nan Shanghai difficult fork whitethorn consequence successful a “sell-the-news” script for crypto marketplace participants.

According to Santiment, a crypto intelligence tracker, nan balances of nan largest Ethereum addresses are moving successful other directions erstwhile divided into speech and non-exchange categories. The apical 10 speech addresses are seeing an all-time debased successful Ethereum balances, while non-exchange addresses proceed to climb.

This behaviour indicates a alteration successful trading unit connected crypto speech platforms. This is simply a affirmative motion for nan altcoin’s value and indicates a perchance bullish trend. Nonetheless, Ethereum’s value trajectory could mimic nan shape seen during past year’s Merge event, wherever nan plus knowledgeable a important surge earlier encountering a important summation successful trading pressure, resulting successful a crisp diminution successful nan token’s value.

What Lies Ahead For Ethereum?

The value of Ethereum surged past nan $1,860 guidance zone, outpacing Bitcoin and breaking done nan $1,900 guidance zone. However, nan value deed a highest of astir $1,942 earlier starting to acquisition a downward correction.

The $1,900 support area was breached, starring to a driblet successful Ethereum’s price. It besides fell beneath nan 50% Fib retracement level from nan $1,850 plaything debased to nan $1,925 high. Despite this, nan bulls came into action and prevented further diminution by supporting nan value supra nan $1,853 level.

As of writing, ETH value trades astatine $1,874, a diminution of complete 1% successful nan past 24 hours. Analyzing nan hourly value chart, Ethereum is poised for a bearish reversal soon arsenic it whitethorn look beardown guidance supra $1,900. Ethereum whitethorn statesman a downward correction to nan $1.8K level successful nan adjacent fewer days. However, a rebound from that value level is expected, and ETH value may surge to $2K up of nan Shanghai upgrade.