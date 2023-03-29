EU country considering Olympic boycott

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. EU country considering Olympic boycott

Poland will proceed to defy attempts by nan IOC to reinstate Russian athletes astatine world events, its sports curate has said

Warsaw could boycott nan Olympic Games if nan International Olympic Committee (IOC) allows Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk has stated.

The IOC issued a group of “recommendations” to world sports federations connected Tuesday regarding athletes from Russia and Belarus, who were banned from title soon aft nan outbreak of nan conflict successful Ukraine past February.

Olympic bosses suggested that Russians and Belarusians should beryllium allowed to return portion successful tournaments overseas nether a neutral flag, provided they person nary links to nan subject aliases information agencies, and haven’t vocally supported Russia’s subject operation. The guidelines only mention to individual athletes, not teams, which should still beryllium banned, they said.

Speaking to RMF24 power connected Thursday, Bortniczuk claimed those “recommendations” would person been acold much lenient towards Russian and Belarusian athletes if Poland had not threatened nan IOC pinch a boycott. “I cognize what this connection was primitively expected to beryllium and what it ended up being,” he stated.

IOC unveils ‘recommendations’ for Russian and Belarusian athletes

“The rumor of nan boycott must stay cardinal successful our contacts pinch nan IOC because they’re acrophobic of it,” nan sports curate added.

However, Bortniczuk said he was “99% convinced that nan boycott will not beryllium necessary.” Warsaw, which has been 1 of Kiev’s strongest backers amid its conflict pinch Moscow, “will triumph this fight” without resorting to specified harsh measures, he claimed.

Poland is scheduled to big a shape of nan Fencing World Cup successful Poznan successful April, successful which nan International Fencing Federation (FIE) has allowed Russian athletes to compete nether neutral status.

Warsaw had earlier warned that it could cancel nan arena altogether successful protestation complete nan move. Bortniczuk now says Russians will beryllium permitted to compete successful Poznan, but only if they “sign a definite declaration” successful which they cull Moscow’s subject cognition and condemn what he called Russian “war crimes” successful Ukraine.

Moscow is besides dissatisfied pinch nan IOC’s recommendations. Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov described them arsenic a “human authorities abuse” and a breach of Olympic principles and nan UN charter. “We see nan projected conditions unreasonable, legally void and excessive,” he said.

More
Source Rt

Related Article

Gold smugglers use South African banks, bribes to launder money

Gold smugglers use South African banks, bribes to launder money

8 minutes ago
Russia arrests US journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charge

Russia arrests US journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charge

24 minutes ago
REVIEW | Hyundai i30 N scores a hot-hatch hole-in-one

REVIEW | Hyundai i30 N scores a hot-hatch hole-in-one

34 minutes ago
Middle East round-up: Israel pauses its political crisis, for now

Middle East round-up: Israel pauses its political crisis, for now

37 minutes ago
Heated exchange between state, defence in AKA, robbery matter

Heated exchange between state, defence in AKA, robbery matter

38 minutes ago
How Zimbabwe uses gold smuggling to evade sanctions choke

How Zimbabwe uses gold smuggling to evade sanctions choke

40 minutes ago

Popular Article

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

The best premium credit cards: A side-by-side comparison

21 hours ago
Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

12 hours ago
How to Wisely Invest $200 a Month: A Comprehensive Guide

How to Wisely Invest $200 a Month: A Comprehensive Guide

19 hours ago
News24.com | These are SA's top asset managers

News24.com | These are SA's top asset managers

18 hours ago
Act by April 1: Why I jumped at the chance to get Hyatt Globalist in an easy new challenge

Act by April 1: Why I jumped at the chance to get Hyatt Globalist in an easy new challenge

16 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.