Poland will proceed to defy attempts by nan IOC to reinstate Russian athletes astatine world events, its sports curate has said

Warsaw could boycott nan Olympic Games if nan International Olympic Committee (IOC) allows Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk has stated.

The IOC issued a group of “recommendations” to world sports federations connected Tuesday regarding athletes from Russia and Belarus, who were banned from title soon aft nan outbreak of nan conflict successful Ukraine past February.

Olympic bosses suggested that Russians and Belarusians should beryllium allowed to return portion successful tournaments overseas nether a neutral flag, provided they person nary links to nan subject aliases information agencies, and haven’t vocally supported Russia’s subject operation. The guidelines only mention to individual athletes, not teams, which should still beryllium banned, they said.

Speaking to RMF24 power connected Thursday, Bortniczuk claimed those “recommendations” would person been acold much lenient towards Russian and Belarusian athletes if Poland had not threatened nan IOC pinch a boycott. “I cognize what this connection was primitively expected to beryllium and what it ended up being,” he stated.

“The rumor of nan boycott must stay cardinal successful our contacts pinch nan IOC because they’re acrophobic of it,” nan sports curate added.

However, Bortniczuk said he was “99% convinced that nan boycott will not beryllium necessary.” Warsaw, which has been 1 of Kiev’s strongest backers amid its conflict pinch Moscow, “will triumph this fight” without resorting to specified harsh measures, he claimed.

Poland is scheduled to big a shape of nan Fencing World Cup successful Poznan successful April, successful which nan International Fencing Federation (FIE) has allowed Russian athletes to compete nether neutral status.

Warsaw had earlier warned that it could cancel nan arena altogether successful protestation complete nan move. Bortniczuk now says Russians will beryllium permitted to compete successful Poznan, but only if they “sign a definite declaration” successful which they cull Moscow’s subject cognition and condemn what he called Russian “war crimes” successful Ukraine.

Moscow is besides dissatisfied pinch nan IOC’s recommendations. Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov described them arsenic a “human authorities abuse” and a breach of Olympic principles and nan UN charter. “We see nan projected conditions unreasonable, legally void and excessive,” he said.