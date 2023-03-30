EU funds for NI community groups ending

Image source, SolStock Image caption, Money from nan European Social Fund (ESF) is owed to extremity connected 31 March arsenic a consequence of Brexit

By Robbie Meredith & Alan Haslam BBC News NI

Community groups successful Northern Ireland are expected to find retired connected Friday what they will get to switch millions of pounds of EU funding.

Many person expressed fears for their early arsenic a long-running backing watercourse comes to an end.

The rate from nan European Social Fund (ESF) is owed to extremity successful nan UK Friday arsenic a consequence of Brexit.

It is expected to beryllium replaced by nan UK government's Shared Prosperity Fund.

BBC News NI understands that decisions involving backing of astir £57m complete 2 years from this money will beryllium outlined connected Friday.

The UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is understood to beryllium making much money available than nan £42m complete 2 years primitively advertised to tackle economical inactivity.

However, nan caller strategy is still expected to beryllium oversubscribed.

Image source, Declan Doherty Image caption, Declan Doherty, main executive of Derry Youth and Community Workshop, says 25 of his unit members could look redundancy

Declan Doherty, main executive of Derry Youth and Community Workshop, said he had "no dream whatsoever" nan replacement UK authorities backing would beryllium capable to support unit successful work.

He said 25 of his unit members would suffer their jobs connected Friday.

"We are now 1 time distant from nan extremity of nan programme and they haven't said thing different than they are moving difficult to finalise it," Mr Doherty said.

"I really person nary religion successful them."

Image source, Getty Images/Dean Mitchell Image caption, Some of nan organisations which guidelines to suffer EU backing thief group pinch learning difficulties to summation workplace skills

Sarah Bowden runs nan Greater Village Regeneration Trust successful southbound Belfast.

The organisation useful pinch young group pinch analyzable needs who are not successful education, providing them pinch training, support and a pathway to employment.

"I've worked present for 17 years and I've ne'er been successful this business before," she said.

"If you came and looked astatine nan young group we worked with, nan imaginable of losing this work is shameful.

"It's not conscionable training, it's a safe abstraction and a lifeline for these young people.

"For that to beryllium taken distant from a organization already suffering deprivation is simply a ungraded - our politicians should beryllium ashamed of themselves."

Image source, Barry McMenamin Image caption, Barry McMenamin says Mencap will beryllium functional without EU backing but only arsenic a skeleton service

Barry McMenamin, location operations head for Mencap, said nan ESF provided two-thirds of its yearly backing of astir £700,000.

Mr McMenamin said nan kindness would still beryllium functional erstwhile EU money ended, but it would beryllium skeleton service.

"We are having to trim our work and really we tin support group by two-thirds," he said.

"We person applied for that backing [the UK Shared Prosperity Fund] but still person nary denotation if we are successful aliases not.

"Regardless if we are successful, it still intends location will beryllium a spread successful funding."

Liam Devine is main executive of nan Clanrye Group which runs programmes crossed Northern Ireland and is based successful Newry and southbound Down.

The group has had to put 50 of its 130 unit connected protective redundancy notices since January.

Two of those are a hubby and wife, pinch Mr Devine saying "you tin only ideate their business coming into activity this morning".

"I tin constituent to a unit that person a vocation arsenic opposed to a job, they are each very invested successful what they do, they are each very invested successful nan group that we serve," he said.

'Absolutely essential'

Celine McStravick, main executive of nan Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action (NICVA), said nan backing was "absolutely essential" to making Northern Ireland nine work.

She said that ESF was utilized by 67 members represented by nan assembly and amounted to astir 1,700 employees.

"I person been inundated pinch emails, telephone calls and meetings pinch our members; who are angry, they are frustrated, they're emotion disrespected, they're emotion undervalued and I don't deliberation anyone wants to consciousness for illustration that nary matter wherever they work", she added.

A Northern Ireland Department for Enterprise (DfE) spokesperson said nan section empathised pinch nan concerns of nan full assemblage but had nary expertise to finance their activity beyond nan extremity of March.

It said nan UK authorities had made clear that decisions made and allocations to projects would beryllium made solely by nan Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

"ESF backing support was owed to extremity successful 2022 but nan DfE extended that support to March 2023 to debar nan cliff separator and springiness DLUHC clip to put replacement backing successful place," nan spokesperson added.