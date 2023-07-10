EU seeks to observe Chattogram Hill Tracts before election as BNP prepares for ‘final push’

A European Union delegation connected a sojourn to measure whether to nonstop predetermination observers to Bangladesh has sought to show nan Chattogram Hill Tracts region for six weeks earlier nan 12th parliamentary polls.

The EU’s predetermination exploratory mission, which arrived successful Bangladesh connected Sunday morning, met officials astatine nan Chattogram Hill Tracts affairs ministry connected Monday amid nan guidance BNP’s preparations for a last shape of its anti-government movement.

Md Aminul Islam, nan further CHT affairs secretary, said they informed nan EU delegation astir information successful nan region and assured them of cooperation.

The EU wants to talk to politicians and voters successful nan CHT districts of Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari astir nan election, Aminul said. “We told them nan poll-related issues dangle connected nan Election Commission, but we will supply them pinch each sorts of support,”

The elevation tracts, a awesome tourer attraction, often acquisition unit because of infighting betwixt tribal groups, insurgency and Islamist militancy. The authorities are presently conducting a associated information cognition successful nan region, putting immoderate areas disconnected limits to nan tourists.