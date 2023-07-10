EU seeks to observe Chattogram Hill Tracts before election as BNP prepares for ‘final push’

A EU delegation’s sojourn coincides pinch nan BNP’s preparations for a last shape of its anti-government movement
Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
Published : 10 July 2023, 02:53 PM
Updated : 10 July 2023, 02:53 PM
A European Union delegation connected a sojourn to measure whether to nonstop predetermination observers to Bangladesh has sought to show nan Chattogram Hill Tracts region for six weeks earlier nan 12th parliamentary polls.
The EU’s predetermination exploratory mission, which arrived successful Bangladesh connected Sunday morning, met officials astatine nan Chattogram Hill Tracts affairs ministry connected Monday amid nan guidance BNP’s preparations for a last shape of its anti-government movement.
Md Aminul Islam, nan further CHT affairs secretary, said they informed nan EU delegation astir information successful nan region and assured them of cooperation.
The EU wants to talk to politicians and voters successful nan CHT districts of Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari astir nan election, Aminul said. “We told them nan poll-related issues dangle connected nan Election Commission, but we will supply them pinch each sorts of support,”
The elevation tracts, a awesome tourer attraction, often acquisition unit because of infighting betwixt tribal groups, insurgency and Islamist militancy. The authorities are presently conducting a associated information cognition successful nan region, putting immoderate areas disconnected limits to nan tourists.
BNP’S ‘FINAL PUSH’
The US and nan European Union person called connected Bangladesh to clasp free and adjacent elections arsenic nan guidance BNP’s request for a caretaker authorities and nan ruling Awami League’s refusal to judge nan request led to a stand-off, fuelling fears of violence.
The US has said it will restrict visas for Bangladeshis progressive successful hindering a due antiauthoritarian strategy successful Bangladesh, while nan EU is assessing whether to nonstop observers for nan predetermination successful Bangladesh.
In this situation, nan BNP has said it will motorboat a “final push” to topple nan Sheikh Hasina authorities and instal a caretaker management earlier nan election.
Its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir connected Monday confirmed their scheme to motorboat a “new push to reconstruct democracy” from a rally successful Dhaka connected Wednesday.
“We won’t let one-sided elections successful Bangladesh again,” he said astatine a programme astatine statement office successful Naya Paltan.
He said their friends will besides denote simultaneous programmes successful nan last shape of nan activity for free and adjacent polls.
For nan support to clasp nan rally successful nan capital, BNP Chairperson’s Advisor Abul Khayer Bhuiyan and Publicity Secretary Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury met Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq connected Monday.
The rally is scheduled to beryllium held astatine Naya Paltan astatine 3pm.
The EU delegation besides met elder constabulary officers to talk astir information of observers during nan election, said Additional Inspector General of Police Manzur Rahman.