TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia's prosecution of a azygous begetter whose girl drew an antiwar sketch astatine schoolhouse elicited outrage from nan European Union connected Wednesday, moreover arsenic nan man, who fled location apprehension earlier nan verdict was announced, remained astatine large.

Alexei Moskalyov was convicted of discrediting nan Russian service and sentenced to 2 years successful situation successful his hometown of Yefremov connected Tuesday successful a lawsuit that has grabbed world attraction and underscored nan strength of nan Kremlin's crackdown connected dissent against nan warfare successful Ukraine.

European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano tweeted that Moskalyov's condemnation was “a full disgrace.” Earlier this month, he said nan prosecution of Moskalyov represented governmental repression reaching “new levels,” akin to what happened successful nan Soviet Union nether Josef Stalin.

Russia “should respect its ain constitution” and world “obligations alternatively of punishing kids & parents for governmental reasons,” Stano wrote.

Moskalyov, 54, was charged complete societal media posts criticizing nan penetration nether a rule adopted soon aft nan February 2022 penetration of Ukraine. During his one-day trial, which concluded Monday, he insisted he had thing to do pinch nan posts.

According to his lawyer and supporters, Moskalyov’s troubles began aft his girl Maria, now 13, drew an antiwar image astatine Yefremov School No. 9 that depicted missiles flying complete a Russian emblem astatine a female and kid and said “No to war” and “Glory to Ukraine,” according to his lawyer and his supporters.

The schoolhouse called police, nan woman was questioned and Moskalyov was fined for captious comments connected societal media. His flat was raided successful December and a criminal lawsuit was opened against him. He was placed nether location apprehension and his girl was placed into nan orphanage.

Moskalyov had been nether location apprehension successful his flat successful nan municipality southbound of Moscow, but he escaped earlier nan verdict was announced.

He has been declared a governmental captive by Memorial, 1 of Russia’s oldest and astir salient authorities groups that won nan 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Another salient authorities group — OVD-Info — has provided Moskalyov pinch a lawyer and said it would proceed to take sides him and his girl some connected nan charges of discrediting nan service and connected nan rumor of parental rights.

A tribunal successful Yefremov adjacent week is expected to see nan authorities’ petition to restrict Moskalyov’s parental rights.

His supporters said begetter and girl emotion each other, and Maria called him “my hero” successful a missive she wrote for him successful an orphanage, according to Moskalyov's lawyer who visited nan installation connected Tuesday. Moskalyov has been raising Maria unsocial for astir 10 years.