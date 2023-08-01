‘Euphoria’ show creator remembers late Angus Cloud, 25, says he struggled with ‘addiction and depression’

This communicative discusses suicide. If you aliases personification you cognize is successful crisis, telephone aliases matter 988 to scope nan Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You tin besides matter HOME to 741741 aliases visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for further resources.

As nan world mourns nan death of Angus Cloud astatine nan property of 25, nan man who created nan show that made nan character a family sanction is speaking out.

Sam Levinson, nan creator of "Euphoria," wherever Cloud recovered occurrence portraying Fez, a supplier trader pinch a bosom of gold, said retired connected July 31.

“There was nary 1 rather for illustration Angus. He was excessively special, excessively talented and measurement excessively young to time off america truthful soon," Levinson wrote successful a connection obtained by NBC News. "He besides struggled, for illustration galore of us, pinch addiction and depression. I dream he knew really galore hearts he touched. I loved him. I ever will. Rest successful bid and God Bless his family."

Cloud's typical confirmed he died astatine his family's location successful Oakland, California, connected July 31.

"It is pinch nan heaviest bosom that we had to opportunity goodbye to an unthinkable quality today. As an artist, a friend, a relative and a son, Angus was typical to each of america successful truthful galore ways," his family said successful a statement. "Last week he buried his begetter and intensely struggled pinch this loss. The only comfortableness we person is knowing Angus is now reunited pinch his dad, who was his champion friend."

His family added that Cloud had been "open astir his conflict pinch intelligence health."

NBC News learned that Cloud had been battling terrible suicidal thoughts aft getting backmost from Ireland, wherever his begetter was laid to rest. The character had been staying pinch his family arsenic he tried to activity done overcoming nan grief.

Additionally, successful his family's statement, they said: "We dream that his passing tin beryllium a reminder to others that they are not unsocial and should not conflict this connected their ain successful silence. We dream nan world remembers him for his humor, laughter and emotion for everyone. We inquire for privateness astatine this clip arsenic we are still processing this devastating loss."

In summation to Levinson, different cast members from "Euphoria" expressed akin sentiments. HBO, nan web down nan show, tweeted a connection pinch condolences.

“We are incredibly saddened to study of nan passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved portion of nan HBO and Euphoria family,” nan tweet reads. “We widen our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”