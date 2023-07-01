'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25

This communicative discusses suicide. If you aliases personification you cognize is successful crisis, telephone aliases matter 988 to scope nan Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You tin besides matter HOME to 741741 aliases visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for further resources.

"Euphoria" prima Angus Cloud has died astatine nan property of 25.

His family confirmed his decease successful a connection to NBC News:

"It is pinch nan heaviest bosom that we had to opportunity goodbye to an unthinkable quality today. As an artist, a friend, a relative and a son, Angus was typical to each of america successful truthful galore ways. Last week he buried his begetter and intensely struggled pinch this loss. The only comfortableness we person is knowing Angus is now reunited pinch his dad, who was his champion friend."

Angus Cloud attends Ralph's Club by Ralph Lauren successful London successful 2022. Mike Marsland / Getty Images for Ralph Lauren Fragrances

In nan statement, his family shared astir his intelligence wellness struggles.

"Angus was unfastened astir his conflict pinch intelligence wellness and we dream that his passing tin beryllium a reminder to others that they are not unsocial and should not conflict this connected their ain successful silence.

"We dream nan world remembers him for his humor, laughter and emotion for everyone. We inquire for privateness astatine this clip arsenic we are still processing this devastating loss."

A spokesperson for Cloud confirmed he was 25 and that he died astatine his family's location successful Oakland, California.

Sources adjacent to nan family show NBC News that Cloud had been battling terrible suicidal thoughts aft getting backmost from Ireland, wherever his begetter was laid to rest. They said Cloud had been staying pinch his family arsenic he tried to activity done overcoming his grief.

HBO tweeted retired a connection soon aft his decease was confirmed expressing condolences to his loved ones.

"We are incredibly saddened to study of nan passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved portion of nan HBO and Euphoria family. We widen our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Actor and "Euphoria" co-star Javon Walton, who played Fez's younger relative Ashtray, posted a tribute to Cloud connected Monday afternoon.

"Rest easy brother," he captioned nan post alongside a photograph of nan 2 of them together.

Cloud is champion known for his domiciled arsenic Fezco, besides known arsenic Fez, successful nan first 2 seasons of HBO's "Euphoria." His character, a supplier trader pinch a bosom of gold, soon became a instrumentality favorite.

The show's creator, Sam Levinson, remembered Cloud successful a connection July 31:

"There was nary 1 rather for illustration Angus. He was excessively special, excessively talented and measurement excessively young to time off america truthful soon," Levinson wrote. "He besides struggled, for illustration galore of us, pinch addiction and depression. I dream he knew really galore hearts he touched. I loved him. I ever will. Rest successful bid and God Bless his family."

Variety reported his different acting credits included nan films “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023).

Cloud attended nan Oakland School for nan Arts and studied method theater. He sewage his domiciled successful “Euphoria” almost by chance and had ne'er professionally acted before. He told GQ in August 2019 that he was stopped by a casting head connected nan streets of New York City.

“I was confused and I didn’t want to springiness her my telephone number,” he told nan mag astatine nan time. “I thought it was a scam.”

TMZ first reported Cloud's death.