Euro pricing and specs for Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 series have leaked

(Image credit: SnoopyTech/Twitter)

Besides launching nan all-important Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 connected July 26, Samsung is besides prepping its caller Galaxy Tab S9 bid to beryllium unveiled during nan aforesaid arena being held successful Seoul, South Korea. As you would expect from location being little than 2 weeks to nan large day, European pricing for Samsung’s caller Android tablets has leaked – revealing thing of a value bump for each 3 models.

According to SamInsider, these are nan expected prices for nan European marketplace arsenic obtained from a retailer’s database:

Galaxy Tab S9 8/128GB WiFi: €929 (~$1,037)

€929 (~$1,037) 12/256GB WiFi: €1,049 (~$1,170) Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 12/256GB WiFi: €1,369 (~$1,530) Galaxy Tab S9+ 12/256GB WiFi: €1,149 (~$1,283)

It’s adjacent to opportunity that if nan leaked figures are meticulous past we tin expect nan Galaxy Tab S9 bid of tablets to beryllium a spot much costly than its predecessor. Naturally, location are differences successful tax, rate values, and trading strategies to return into relationship erstwhile trying to fig retired US pricing. Usually, Samsung prices its equipment much aggressively successful nan US than it does for nan remainder of nan world, truthful we whitethorn spot nan guidelines Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+ travel successful nether nan $1,000 threshold, hopefully. We don’t person agelong to hold for nan charismatic figures pinch nan Unpacked motorboat arena being held connected July 26.

In position of specifications, Ishan Agarwal has posted that nan Galaxy Tab S9 bid are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will characteristic IP68 h2o and particulate resistance, 120Hz displays, an optical fingerprint sensor, quad speakers, and S-Pen support pinch bilateral charging. nan pursuing specifications connected Twitter:

Galaxy Tab S9 11″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA

Front: 12MP UW,

Rear: 13MP

8,400mAh

Upto 12+256GB

254.8×165.8×5.9mm Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 14.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA+

Front: 12+12MP,

Rear: 13+8MP

11,200mAh

Upto 16GB+1TB

326.4×208.6×5.5mm Galaxy Tab S9+ 12.4″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA+

Front: 12MP UW,

Rear: 13+8MP

10,090mAh

Upto 12+512GB

285.4×185.4×5.7mm

