Euro stars Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm rip up Augusta with stunning 65s on day one

Hard truths are difficult to debar astatine Augusta. For Tiger Woods, aged of assemblage and scaled backmost successful ambition, a fewer were written successful his scorecard connected Thursday and underlined by nan show of younger men having a acold much enjoyable locomotion nearby.

All excessively often during his opening information astatine the Masters, completed successful 74 blows and arsenic galore groans, it was tricky to activity retired what mightiness person ached more: his diminished correct leg, his putting aliases nan proximity of guys who posted nan benignant of numbers he utilized to know.

One of nan second was Viktor Hovland, Woods's ain playing partner. He was magnificent and location successful 65 for nan early clubhouse lead, later tied by Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

To think, Hovland was calved 5 months aft Woods first won this tournament. To think, Rahm is 1 of nan 3 kings successful a athletics that for truthful agelong had only 1 ruler. To think, Koepka was erstwhile a prima of nan accepted crippled earlier LIV came along.

But this was not a time for turning backmost clocks, and successful each likelihood location won't beryllium galore erstwhile that is nan lawsuit successful immoderate sustained mode for Woods. He is 47, walks for illustration a man acold older, and moreover he has stopped saying he tin triumph present — making a trim is occurrence these days for a 15-time awesome winner, and by specified standards, he has a conflict connected to debar a first culling astatine Augusta since 1996.

Tiger Woods endured a frustrating time astatine Augusta connected Thursday and vanished 2 complete par

He will conflict for illustration hellhole to debar that, of course. Just witnesser really he recovered from three-over done 14 to beryllium 1 complete going into nan 17th. But that brace of birdies connected 15 and 16 were arsenic bully arsenic he sewage and it was possibly much suggestive of his shape that he gave up his 5th bogey of nan time astatine nan last. Flashes were each he could negociate connected a time erstwhile he drove well, was inaccurate pinch his robust approaches and regularly misread nan putts.

It called to mind what they opportunity astir an ageing boxer — nan powerfulness is nan past point to go. For nan out-of-practice golfer, pinch Woods having played 1 tourney since July, nan touch connected and astir nan greens tin beryllium difficult to retrieve via back-garden knocks alone.

When he was done, he was asked really that mangled correct limb felt. 'Sore,' was nan single-word response. Occasionally aliases often? 'Constant.' So in installments to him for pushing on, and possibly he will beryllium capable to thrive connected Friday erstwhile nan worsening upwind puts a premium connected nous. He later recognised that mightiness beryllium his champion chance.

'I had 2 three-putts, and result I'm a mates complete par,' he said. 'I didn't deed my irons adjacent capable today. I didn't springiness myself very bully looks. I request to do a amended occupation of that going guardant to hopefully get myself backmost successful this tournament.

'Most of nan guys are going debased today. This was nan time to do it.' Woods, who was 3 complete done 7 earlier yet pulling 1 backmost astatine eight, added: 'Hopefully tomorrow I'll beryllium a small spot better, a small spot sharper, and benignant of inch my measurement done it. This is going to beryllium an absorbing decorativeness pinch nan upwind coming in. If I tin conscionable bent successful there, inch my measurement back, hopefully it will beryllium affirmative towards nan end.'

Brooks Koepka vanished nan time pinch a associated lead aft a superb 7 nether par connected Thursday

Viktor Hovland (left) and Jon Rahm (right) some deed superb 65s astatine Augusta connected Thursday

The champion play of nan time was played successful his company, via Hovland, nan Norwegian who had antecedently ne'er surgery 70 here. He will beryllium a important facet successful nan Ryder Cup for Europe later this year, truthful his shape was encouraging, arsenic are his much contiguous tourney prospects.

His information ignited pinch an eagle astatine nan 2nd and he avoided carding a azygous bogey. He flirted pinch threat astatine nan past by entering 2 bunkers and yet he still avoided immoderate blemishes.

He said: 'That was fun, particularly playing pinch Tiger for nan first time.' Not truthful agelong ago, players utilized to wilt successful Woods' orbit and nan swelled galleries that came pinch it. Not Hovland.

'Obviously it's really cool to conscionable beryllium astir him,' he said. 'He's been specified a immense power to nan crippled of golf, and evidently I watched him hours increasing up. To get to play pinch him for nan first clip coming was very special, and particularly to play this information arsenic well.

'When I was told I was paired pinch Tiger, my bosom benignant of went a small spot further up successful nan throat, and I conscionable thought, 'Wow, this is going to beryllium exciting'. Heart complaint started going up. After that, I calmed myself down. You've conscionable sewage to clasp it. If you want to triumph this tournament, you can't beryllium frightened astir playing pinch Tiger. So you've conscionable sewage to flooded things for illustration that.'

Rory McIlroy struggled to deed his champion shape connected Thursday arsenic he toiled successful nan tougher weather

While Rory McIlroy was toiling successful nan tougher upwind — 1 complete done nine, having doubled nan seventh — Rahm was superb. The Spaniard four-putted nan first but birdies astatine 2 and 3 undid nan harm and he began to rocket aft an eagle 3 astatine 8 earlier gaining 4 further strokes connected nan inward nine. Scottie Scheffler, nan different constituent of nan large three, was 3 nether done 10.

Cameron Young was astatine 5 under, having blazed his measurement successful nan gentler early conditions pinch 3 birdies successful his opening 3 holes, but nan astir compelling fig connected nan leaderboard was Koepka.

That is because he is 1 of nan LIV rebels, of course, but it has ever been said that nan four-time awesome victor is devilishly difficult to extremity erstwhile his assurance is up. Well, having won connected nan breakaway circuit past weekend, his temper is entity precocious and truthful is his crippled — he tied Rahm and Hovland's people of 7 under, pinch his solitary wobble being a bogey astatine nan extended 13th hole.

For much localised interests, location was besides a coagulated commencement by nan erstwhile Open champion Shane Lowry astatine 4 under.